Highlights Dallas Clark was a key weapon for the Colts, winning a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning.

Clark had an impressive career, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2009 for his standout season.

His induction into the Colts' Ring of Honor is well-deserved, solidifying his legacy with the team.

From when he was drafted in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts until 2011, Dallas Clark was a great weapon and tight end for the team and their Hall of Fame quarterback, Peyton Manning.

Years later, after brief stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens, Clark is now being inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor this year, per James Boyd of The Athletic.

Clark had an impressive career with the Colts, winning Super Bowl 41 with the team and collecting many accolades along the way. Manning utilized Clark and found ways to get him involved, which made the team better overall. He was one of Manning's favorite targets in Indianapolis for a good reason.

Dallas Clark's Career Legacy in Indianapolis

Deserving of the Ring of Honor

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In his nine seasons with the Colts, Clark played every single season with Manning except his last due to the QB being out with an injury. In the 2006 season, Clark was part of the supporting cast that helped Manning lead the team to a Super Bowl win, averaging 15.1 yards per reception during the playoffs.

Clark's Statistics With Colts Stat Clark Receptions 427 Receiving Yards 4,887 Yards per Reception 11.4 Touchdowns 46

During the 2009 season, Clark was one of the best tight ends in the league. He had his best season statistically, and he earned a Pro Bowl spot as well as First-Team All-Pro honors. His 100 receptions made him the second tight end ever to do so in NFL history. With the stats he put up that year, it was no wonder that Manning favored his tight ends in the passing game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2009, Clark had 100 receptions for 1,106 yards and 10 TDs, only surpassed by Antonio Gates in yards (1,157) and touchdowns by Vernon Davis (13) and Visanthe Shiancoe (11).

Clark will always be remembered as a Colt and will deservedly be inducted into their Ring of Honor this year, Colts' owner Jim Irsay announced. Not only is his career impressive by itself, he also ranks fifth in catches (427), seventh in receiving TDs (46) and ninth in receiving yards (4,887) in franchise history.

Clark played a major role in the offense during his time in Indy and his impact will forever be immortalized in the Ring of Honor this season.

Source: James Boyd of The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Foobtall Reference unless stated otherwise.