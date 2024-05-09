Highlights The Dallas Cowboys selected eight players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dallas' best and worst picks both came during the third round.

The Cowboys' biggest sleeper was picked in the same round as their biggest steal in the 2022 draft.

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2024 NFL Draft possessing seven picks. Following a trade down in the back half of the first round, they ended up making eight selections, including four in the first three rounds.

Jerry Jones' franchise lost a number of starters in free agency, leaving them with holes at left tackle, center, defensive end, and running back. They also needed to find a linebacker or two for new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's system after being forced to use safety types in the role for Dan Quinn a season ago.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Draft Class Pick Position Player No. 29 OT Tyler Guyton No. 56 EDGE Marshawn Kneeland No. 73 OL Cooper Beebe No. 87 LB Marist Liufau No. 174 CB Caelen Carson No. 216 WR Ryan Flournoy No. 233 OT Nathan Thomas No. 244 DT Justin Rogers

Overall, the Cowboys did a solid job at securing players who can, at minimum, contribute in some capacity to most of those position rooms next season. However, not all of their earliest choices shape up as guys who can have a major impact right away. This crop should help Dallas be more consistent in the long term, but it likely won't help fulfill their fanbase's short-term Super Bowl aspirations.

Best Pick: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State

Selected Round 3, Pick No. 9 (No. 73 Overall)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The departures of left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz created two openings along the Cowboys' typically highly-regarded offensive line heading into 2024. First-round pick Tyler Guyton (GIVEMESPORT's No. 42 initially-ranked prospect) has immense upside but will likely take some time to get acclimated to Smith's old post after making 13 of his 15 collegiate starts at right tackle.

While growing pains are to be expected there, Beebe should be able to slot in wherever Dallas asks him to right away. He played all across the offensive line during his collegiate career, making starts at three different positions as a Wildcat and playing well no matter where he was lined up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cooper Beebe earned an overall grade above 80 from Pro Football Focus in each of his three collegiate seasons. His 91.8 career pass-blocking grade was tops among FBS guards from 2021-23 and was buoyed by his allowing just two sacks in 1,206 pass-blocking snaps.

Beebe's lack of athleticism and top-notch traits lowered his draft status, but he was one of the most fundamentally sound players available in the draft. His high football IQ and continued mastery of the positional basics should keep him in the league for a while as an interior starter at best and a reserve swing lineman at worst.

Cooper Beebe Scouting Report

From Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: "Wide-bodied guard who has been a model of consistency over the last four years, dialing in a very firm brand of football. While hand placement can be a little inconsistent, Beebe is still a bulldozer in cleats who jolts smaller players and moves big ones against their will. A lack of arm length will test him in certain interior matchups in the pros, and he will need to improve his technique to bolster his block sustain..." "He's slow of foot and is likely to be pigeonholed into downhill-oriented rush attacks, but that has never prevented him from doing his job in pass protection. Beebe's experience, girth, and drive-blocking talent should make him a long-time starter who can step in right away." "Draft Projection: Round 3 ; Pro Comparison: Kevin Zeitler"

Worst Pick: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

Selected Round 3, Pick No. 23 (No. 87 Overall)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Most analysts, including GIVEMESPORT's Michael Rochman, pegged Liufau as a day-three pick in their mock drafts. He was not inside of Rochman's top-100 prospects and is not projected to be more than a contributor to a team's linebacker rotation at best by many within the industry.

Liufau was excellent in coverage while at Notre Dame and could get downhill with the best of them. However, his missed tackle rate (18.9%, per PFF) and overzealous approach to dropping the hammer on opposing ball carriers took him out of the play too frequently. Choosing someone who may not amount to more than a "core special teamer" in round three is suboptimal utilization of resources.

There were 87 spots between this pick and Dallas' next selection, which was a massive factor in them reaching for a player they clearly valued. However, there were multiple need-filling prospects with more upside available, including running back Marshawn Lloyd (No. 88 overall pick) and fellow linebacker Payton Wilson (No. 96 overall).

Barring something unexpected, the Cowboys could have traded back, acquired more capital in either this draft or next year's, and still landed Liufau. The additional capital may have netted them a day-three running back with upside, such as Ray Davis and Rasheen Ali, or a veteran back buried on someone's depth chart, like Khalil Herbert, instead of forcing them to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott as a very short-term solution.

Marist Liufau Scouting Report

From Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: "Angular linebacker with endless energy but a level of impatience that can occasionally pull him out of positioning. Liufau plays with good short-area burst and a willingness to step downhill and leverage his gaps. At times, he will move unnecessarily and get trapped behind a second-level blocker or lose track of where the play is headed..." "Liufau offers third-down value as a spot dropper with good field awareness and might have enough man-cover talent to line up over big slot targets from time to time. He appears to lack the instincts to be a consistent tackle-maker as a pro but does have the qualities to potentially compete as a nickel linebacker with special teams value as a Day 3 pick." "Draft Projection: Round 5 ; Pro Comparison: None"

Sleeper Pick: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

Selected Round 5, No. 39 (No. 174 Overall)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback has been an understated need for Dallas after Stephon Gilmore's contract expired. Luckily for them, corners were sliding down the board all draft, giving teams the chance to reap rewards much later than otherwise expected.

Carson wasn't projected to go as high as Nate Wiggins, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and others but was seen as worthy of a Day 2 selection throughout the draft process. Yet the Cowboys were able to snare him at the bottom of round five, seven spots lower than where they scooped up DaRon Bland two years earlier.

Saying Carson will acclimate to the professional level at a First-Team All-Pro level would be a stretch, but there is a lot to like about what he can provide as a rookie. While he does have some coverage limitations due to a lack of "long speed," he's effective when engaging receivers and is one of the rare corners who loves getting involved against the run (83.4 PFF rush defense grade, 35th among FBS corners).

There have been whispers of Dallas moving Bland into the slot, where they intended to play him in 2023 before Trevon Diggs suffered his torn ACL. If they do, Carson could step in as a serviceable option outside.

However, his ability to hold up in run defense makes him a solid candidate for the slot role if he can be better in coverage than Jourdan Lewis, who hasn't ranked as a top-60 corner for PFF since 2019 but finished as their highest-graded run-defending CB last season.

Caelen Carson Scouting Report

From Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: "Carson's game is most suitable for press-man and Cover 2 looks, although he’s capable of handling most coverages. He doesn’t have as many snaps under his belt as some prospects, so his instincts and break anticipation aren't fully focused yet. He's much better from press than off-man coverage and does a nice job of utilizing his physicality to rough up the release and contest catches when he's in position.,," "He works through route combinations from zone and will come downhill and strike with good purpose most of the time. Carson's angles to the throw and as a tackler can be spotty, leading to missed opportunities. Overall, the physical traits are ahead of the positional skills, but there is enough in place to project him as an eventual CB3." "Draft Projection: Round 3 ; Pro Comparison: Kristian Fulton"

Regardless of positioning, Carson has the skills to become an immediate contributor for the Cowboys, even if it's only in a rotational capacity. Landing that caliber of player three slots before round six gets underway is a tremendous value and will appear to be a much larger coup if they can develop him into half the player Bland was in 2023.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.