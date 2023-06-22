The Dallas Cowboys are not going to rush signing quarterback Dak Prescott to a new contract anytime soon, according to Albert Breer.

Dak Prescott might not be the best quarterback in the NFL, you could even make the argument after what Jalen Hurts did last season with the Philadelphia Eagles that Prescott isn’t even the best quarterback in his own division, but he is certainly someone that you can rely on to win games for you.

Over the course of his Dallas Cowboys career in the regular season, he’s thrown for just shy of 25,000 yards and 166 touchdowns against just 65 interceptions, (via Pro Football Reference) and has never posted a losing record whenever he’s completed a full season.

It’s a large part of why the Cowboys handed him a 4-year, $160m contract back in 2021, knowing that they can rely on Prescott to keep them competitive, something that could really help them given how bad the quarterback situation is in the NFC right now.

With that contract set to expire after the 2024 season, now might be the time for the Cowboys to restructure his deal, but according to Albert Breer, they aren’t exactly in a rush to do so.

Dallas Cowboys sorting out Dak Prescott… not a priority

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, Breer claimed that even though there are some advantages to getting a deal for Prescott done early, the Cowboys would likely prioritise other contracts first, noting running back Tony Pollard as an example:

I feel comfortable saying that, no, they won’t carry that number into 2024… My guess would be that the Cowboys will focus on getting current-year business—Tony Pollard’s situation is still lingering—done before diving into a Dak Prescott extension. Remember, he still has two years left on his deal, and will turn 30 in July, meaning he’ll be 32 in the first new year of his next contract, one that could be the last one he does with the Cowboys.

So there’s no need to rush it. There’d be benefits to doing it early, for sure, for both the player and team (Prescott would get security and more cash now, the Cowboys would protect themselves against inflation, and have an extra year to manage the numbers over the life of the deal). But if it’s not done before early next year, that wouldn’t be the end of the world, either.

So it seems as though the Cowboys want to do a deal at some point, they’re just going to do it on their terms. Which is a move that involves some risks, especially if he ends up having a monster year and ends up costing them more when they sit down.