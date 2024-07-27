Highlights The Cowboys, following an early playoff exit and quiet offseason, have a wide range of possible outcomes next season.

If all goes right, the team has the talent to lift the Lombardi trophy for the first time since 1995.

If things don't break their way, Dallas could be staring down an arduous rebuild as soon as next offseason.

Allow us to take you back to early January for a moment.

Coming into Sunday's Wild Card matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys were 7.5-point favorites, riding the league's top-scoring offense and fifth-ranked scoring defense and facing a team led by Jordan Love, who'd never started a playoff game.

About the only thing the Packers had on their side was history, as they've been dominant at AT&T Stadium over the years. And not just dominant, but actually undefeated.

Despite coming in as big underdogs, history proved to repeat itself, as the Packers utterly dismantled the Cowboys, going up 27-7 at halftime before winning 48-32. And even that final score isn't indicative of the beat-down Dallas suffered.

That is the context in which the Cowboys exist today. That is where the current iteration of the team resides, knowing what has come before them. And that was the precursor to the Cowboys having the quietest offseason in the league.

There is a huge variance of possible outcomes for this team in 2024. If everything breaks their way, the Cowboys could win their first Super Bowl since the Jimmy Johnson dynasty of the early 1990s. If Murphy's Law applies, then Dallas might be looking at a total factory reset next offseason.

Best Case Scenario

Extensions & playoff success abound

The most pressing issue for Dallas at present is the team's salary cap.

The front office elected to sit out the meat of free agency in order to preserve cap space for extensions for the team's big three: quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and edge rusher/linebacker/defensive savant Micah Parsons.

Lowest Spending NFL Teams This Offseason NFL Team Cash Spending Cleveland Browns $196.5 Los Angeles Chargers $195.1 New Orleans Saints $170.6M Pittsburgh Steelers $158.0M Dallas Cowboys $100.2M

The first step to having a successful season would be locking down each of those players on a long-term contract that would ensure the Cowboys have a prosperous future. However, all three positions received market-setting deals this offseason that surely made the cap analysts in Dallas' front office cringe:

If, by some miracle, the team is able to secure all three, then the stars will align (literally) in the Lone Star state. Prescott just finished second in MVP voting last year, Lamb led the league in receptions, and Parsons has finished top-three in Defensive Player of the Year voting in each of his three seasons in the league.

Once the campaign actually begins, the Philadelphia Eagles will be the presumptive favorites to win the division after their Saquon Barkley-headlining offseason, though the Cowboys should be well within striking distance of their second consecutive NFC East crown.

Their schedule won't do them any favors, as they have one of the hardest strengths of schedule in the league next season. They'll match up with a loaded AFC North throughout the season, and Week 8 and 11 matchups with the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans, respectively, will be difficult to win.

However, Dallas has as much star power as anyone. If their big three produce commensurate with their talent, and players like DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, Brandin Cooks, and Jake Ferguson stay healthy and provide ample support when necessary, there are few teams that will be able to stack up to the Cowboys on paper.

Head coach Mike McCarthy, for all his past playoff struggles, does have a Lombardi trophy to his name from his time with the Packers. If he can overcome whatever postseason demons have haunted him for the last decade and change, he has the pedigree to lead this team to the promised land.

It may be unlikely, but in a best case scenario, the Cowboys will win Super Bowl 59. That's how much talent currently resides in Dallas.

Worst Case Scenario

Injuries, salary cap troubles, and Mike McCarthy's playoff struggles rear their ugly head

Before any Cowboys fans go too wild based on the 100th percentile prognostication above, don't forget about just how much variance this team has.

Though wildly talented on paper, this team lacks depth. If any of Prescott, Lamb, or Parsons goes down with injury (or holds out due to contractual disagreements), this team is going to be in a world of trouble. Prescott is especially indispensable, since his current backups are the wholly unproven Trey Lance and the aggressively uninspiring Cooper Rush.

Speaking of holdouts, Lamb is currently engaged in one as he awaits a new contract extension. The team does have $67.9 million in open cap space in 2025, though that's going to evaporate rapidly once any of the team's big three puts pen to paper. The team may have to choose two of the three to keep moving forward, and in a nightmare scenario they'll only be able to retain one.

As for the season itself, the Cowboys should be able to finish within shouting distance of a .500 record even in a worst-case scenario, though that isn't an encouraging floor for one of the league's most top-heavy rosters.

On top of all that, McCarthy has been leading the team for four seasons, and though they've won the NFC East twice, they have yet to advance beyond the Divisional Round. Three consecutive 12-win seasons only count for so much when McCarthy is routinely outcoached on the biggest stage.

Mike McCarthy Career with Cowboys Year Regular season Postseason Won Lost Ties Win % Finish Won Lost Win % Result 2020 6 10 0 .375 3rd in NFC East — — — — 2021 12 5 0 .706 1st in NFC East 0 1 .000 Lost to 49ers in NFC Wild Card Game 2022 12 5 0 .706 2nd in NFC East 1 1 .500 Defeated Buccaneers in NFC Wild Card Game — Lost to 49ers in NFC Divisional Game 2023 12 5 0 .706 1st in NFC East 0 1 .000 Lost to Packers in NFC Wild Card Game

The Cowboys are historically one of the most successful franchises in the NFL, though their recent track record is pitiful. Since winning their last Super Bowl in 1995, the team is 5-13 in the playoffs. They haven't advanced past the Divisional Round since winning their fifth Lombardi trophy, either.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Cowboys' conference championship drought of 28 years is currently the fourth-longest in the NFL, ahead of only the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns (31 years each) and the Washington Commanders (32 years).

Some teams would give their quarterback's left arm to have a Wild Card Round exit as their floor, though the Cowboys' recent history shows they're more exploitable than other elite contenders come the playoffs. With a mostly unedited roster, it's hard to imagine that changing drastically next season.

No matter what, 2024 should prove to be somewhat hopeful for Dallas. The nightmare scenario begins next offseason, when the team must take a long look in the mirror and determine if it's content with being an also-ran with its current cast of characters.

Final Verdict

What will really happen to the Cowboys in 2024?

It feels like a cop out to suggest that the Cowboys' true outcome will rest somewhere in the middle of their two extremes.

So, instead, I'll stick with the theme from the intro of this piece, and suggest that history will repeat itself.

In 2024, the Cowboys will finish with a top-five seed in the NFC, whether by virtue of winning the NFC East or grabbing the top Wild Card slot. They'll win a playoff game in the Wild Card Round, sparking hope that perhaps this is the team that will finally add that fabled sixth Lombardi trophy to the ledger.

Then, like they have in every season since 1995, the Cowboys will fall short of the NFC Championship Game, losing to an upstart contender like the Chicago Bears or a juggernaut like the San Francisco 49ers.

Questions will drown the team's top brass, as the Cowboys will be stuck in salary cap hell following market-setting extensions for Lamb and Parsons. Prescott is due to be a free agent, and the team will have to fight for his signature or let him walk.

It's at that point our crystal ball goes hazy. Whatever Dallas decides to do from there, still so close yet so far from the ultimate goal, is anyone's guess.

