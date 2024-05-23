Highlights Dak Prescott prioritizes playing the game over money—but agents and the team must take contract negotiations seriously and urgently.

Prescott, along with teammates Lamb and Parsons, is in line for a major contract extension despite his playoff struggles.

A back-heavy contract could benefit Prescott long-term while the team navigates keeping key players for success.

The ongoing contract saga between the Dallas Cowboys and their quarterback Dak Prescott continues.

The ninth-year veteran enters the last year of his contract in 2024, and doesn't seem concerned about playing without any long-term security. Prescott addressed the contract situation after the Cowboys' OTAs on Wednesday:

I don't play for money. Have never cared for it, to be honest with you, yeah. Would give it up just to play this game. So, I allow that to the business people to say what it's worth, what they're supposed to give a quarterback of my play, a person of my play, a leader of my play. For me, it's about, as I said, control what I can control and handle that part and the rest will take care of itself.

Projected to hit $55 million against the cap on his next deal, Prescott has earned about $162M in his career already. If he doesn't play for money, then he is doing it wrong...and in the best way for his wallet.

His agent deserves a 162 million high-fives for his negotiations, but no good agent of a QB in the NFL would want his client playing in his final year with no safety net. So, what comes next for Prescott? A hold out?

No. A pay cut.

Prescott's Due A Big Payday Along With Other Cowboys Stars

Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons are all up for contract extensions

Compared to other QBs in the NFL, especially younger bucks, Prescott has made a less per year in recent seasons. So, if he refuses a pay cut, it is more than understandable. At 30 years old, this is probably his last chance to land a big payday.

With that in mind, he doesn't need to say how badly he wants a Super Bowl. His passion is always up front and the hard work he puts in shows it. He isn't the only Cowboys star due for a contract extension either. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons are both in line for market-setting paydays.

Despite Prescott's failures in the playoffs, his importance to the team's success cannot be understated. He is coming off a regular season where he should have been the MVP (won by Baltimore's Lamar Jackson) if it were based on stats alone.

Prescott vs. Jackson 2023 Passing Stats Category Prescott Jackson Completion % 69.5 67.2 Yards 4,516 3,678 Yards/Attempt 7.7 8.0 TDs 36 24 TD % 6.1 5.3 INTs 9 7 INT % 1.5 1.5 Passer Rating 105.9 102.7 Success Rate 51.5 48.2 Wins 12 13 Rush Yards 242 821 Rush TD 2 5

The supporting cast around him also deserves credit. The Cowboys should not think that they can just pluck stars from the draft or in free agency. What they are doing has been working, and they should not fall into the trap of believing they can plug in guys for their blue chip player.

Back-Heavy Contract With Guarantees Should Work For Prescott

Technically, it's not even a pay cut, it's just cheating the cap

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Giving Prescott another contract loaded in the later years seems like it would be putting them in the same situation as they've been in for the last decade, but until they produce a losing season with this squad, Prescott is the right and only choice to lead this team.

A back-heavy contract would also still give Prescott the money he deserves. If he wants to put his money where his mouth is when he says he "doesn't play for money", he should be willing to take more immediate pay cuts like other QBs such as Tom Brady have in the past to help retain teammates that are making a lot less.

A back-loaded contract for Prescott would have immediate effects on the Cowboys cap situation, allowing them to shell out $100 million deals to Lamb and Parsons, who have not indicated a willingness to play for free.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Dak Prescott has earned $162M in salary earnings so far in his NFL career, ranking 11th-most among active NFL players.

Maybe the problem is that Prescott needs to care more about money, because a better understanding of how to keep everyone happy while also filling your own pockets could help make the final push this organization has been desperate for the last two decades.

Perhaps Cowboys fans forget the days of desperately looking for "the guy" under center while producing losing seasons. Criticism over Prescott's playoff performances is more than fair, but pretending that simply moving from No. 4 is the right thing to do is unrealistic.

Dak Prescott's History of Winning Year W-L 2023 12-5 2022 8-4 2021 11-5 2020 2-3 2019 8-8 2018 10-6 2017 9-7 2016 13-3

Whatever Prescott does, all parties should want it done before the first snap of the 2024 regular season, because having this looming over the team will only be a distraction. No player, coach, or exec wants an uncertain future, and not having your QB signed will only hurt morale every step of the way.

He is the first domino that needs to fall, and everyone involved should offer a hand to give it a push. Not to mention that the longer they wait, the more expensive the contract is likely to be.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.