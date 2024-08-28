Key Takeaways The Cowboys signed Dalvin Cook after he impressed in a workout.

Cook's 2023 season was the worst of his career.

Cook now joins a running back committee in Dallas alongside Ezekiel Elliott.

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys have the worst running back room in the NFL . After securing their top wideout on Tuesday, they were looking to further address that dire running back situation on Wednesday with the signing of veteran Dalvin Cook .

The financial particulars of the deal have yet to be reported, but we would assume it would be something similar to a veteran minimum deal.

After a disappointing 2023 season, Cook looks to return to the form he showed in his days with the Minnesota Vikings . This new deal with the Cowboys gives him a chance to bounce back, as there isn't much competition in the Cowboys running back room.

Cowboys RB Depth Chart Position Player 2023 Rushing Stats 2023 Receiving Stats Starter Ezekiel Elliott 642 yards, 3 TD, 3.5 YPC 51 receptions, 313 yards, 2 TD Backup Rico Dowdle 361 yards, 2 TD, 4.1 YPC 17 receptions, 144 yards, 2 TD 3rd String Dalvin Cook (NYJ/BAL) 214 yards, 3.2 YPC 15 receptions, 78 yards 4th String Deuce Vaughn 40 yards, 1.7 YPC 7 receptions, 40 yards

Though Cook is expected to start on the practice squad as he gets acclimated to the playbook, it has been reported that he looked great at the workout and has stayed in tip top shape despite being unsigned for most of the offseason. Once he's activated, he should hit the ground running.

Reflecting On Cook's 2023 Season

Cook had his worst career season, with career-lows in multiple categories.

Between his time on the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens , Cook was one of the least efficient running backs in football last year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Among running backs with at least 50+ carries in 2023, Cook finished with the 8th-fewest average yards per attempt (3.2).

2023 was a complete disaster for Cook, who went from being one of the most productive running backs in the NFL from 2019-2022, to becoming one of the least. From 2019-2022, only one player rushed for more yards than him, and his 4.7 yards per carry efficiency was top 10 over that span. Unfortunately, a lack of opportunity led to much lower efficiency for Cook in 2023.

Dalvin Cook's 2023 Statistics Category Stat Rushing Yards 214 Yards Per Attempt 3.2 Receiving Yards 78 Yards Per Reception 5.2 Total Touchdowns 0

Every single statistic was a career low for Cook. As Cook recently turned 29 years old, it seems unlikely that he's somehow going to turn things around, and return to form. His time as a productive player could very well be over—but the Cowboys are counting on that not being true.

Cook Won't Start In Dallas

The 4-time Pro Bowler could be a decent addition to a weak unit

While their running back room doesn't have much to get excited about, Cook is a proven entity that is just two years removed from a Pro Bowl season.

With Cook in the mix next to another 29-year-old back who has seen better days, Ezekiel Elliott , both men would be able to spell one another, thereby keeping their legs fresh. Let's not forget, Cook has barely played football over the last two years, so he should be coming in with a ton of energy to start the campaign.

Elliott's recent emergence as one of the most reliable pass-catching backs in the league would mesh well with Cook, who has never been known for his skill in the passing game. Throw in Rico Dowdle and the Cowboys have a decent stable of mediocre running backs that could keep the chains moving if not excite the crowd.

The Cowboys' offense is centered on Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb anyway; Dallas was never going to require an elite rushing attack in 2024, as they had the top scoring offense in football last year while finishing 14th in total rushing.

Though some would say that other younger and more explosive players like Khalil Herbert and Israel Abanikanda would be much better fits, Dallas seems to prefer proven experience at the RB position based on their signings of Elliott and Cook.

Cook RB Ranks 2019-2022 Category Cook Rank Rushes 1,075 2nd Rush Yards 5,024 3rd Rush TD 43 2nd Yards/Rush 4.7 T-10th 1st Downs 258 2nd Broken Tackles 81 5th Yards After Contact 2,314 4th 100-Yard Games 19 3rd

Last year, Cook only received double-digit carries once and barely played 20 percent of the offensive snaps while he was with the Jets. Like many a volume shooter in the NBA, many running backs in the NFL get better the more they get the ball; Derrick Henry is an excellent example of this.

With Cook never seeing a solid workload in New York, it's possible that he was simply unable to find his rhythm—and it's not like that Jets offense was one of the best in the league either.

In the end, there are two ways this could go for Cook and the Cowboys. He could rediscover his Pro Bowl form, which he exhibited as recently as 2022, and become an equal member of a backfield timeshare with Elliott, or he could continue to regress as he did in 2023, likely resulting in Dowdle supplanting him as the backup and his eventual release.

Considering they're likely getting him for around the veteran minimum, this is a very low-risk, medium-reward signing that shows Dallas is at least somewhat aware of their roster's ineficiencies heading into the season.

