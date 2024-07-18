Highlights Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott's futures in Dallas are uncertain, and they need a deep playoff run to secure their jobs.

The Cowboys took little action during free agency and are bringing back the majority of their roster from last season.

A full roster breakdown, including position battles, outlines what will be crucial to the Cowboys' success in 2024.

The Dallas Cowboys have had no shortage of regular season success since head coach Mike McCarthy took over for Jason Garrett before the 2020 season. The Cowboys are currently the only team in the NFL to win 12+ games in the past three seasons.

Dallas Cowboys Team Records Under Mike McCarthy Year Record 2020 6-10 2021 12-5 2022 12-5 2023 12-5

Unfortunately, the organization's regular season success has not translated to the playoffs. The team has lost two of their last three playoff games as the favorites in the WildCard Round. It is reasonable to believe that these playoff collapses are why McCarthy and Dak Prescott enter this season on the final year of their current contracts.

The Cowboys have the fourth-longest conference title game drought, having not appeared in the NFC Championship Game since 1995. Prescott and McCarthy's future with the franchise is up in the air, but a few playoff wins would surely do the trick in the eyes of owner Jerry Jones.

Related 5 Moves That Would Showcase the Cowboys Are REALLY All In Jerry Jones claims he's "all-in", but these moves would prove the Dallas Cowboys are actually all-in for the 2024 season.

Dallas Cowboys Offense

Cowboys Offensive Depth Chart

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart - Offense Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Dak Prescott Trey Lance Cooper Rush RB Ezekiel Elliott Rico Dowdle Deuce Vaughn Royce Freeman WR CeeDee Lamb Jalen Brooks Racey McMath David Durden WR Brandin Cooks KaVontae Turpin Jalen Moreno-Cropper Cam Johnson WR Jalen Tolbert Ryan Flournoy Tyron Billy-Johnson Corey Crooms Jr. TE Jake Ferguson Luke Schoonmaker Peyton Hendershot Brevyn Spann-Ford FB Hunter Luepke LT Tyler Guyton Chuma Edoga Asim Richards Earl Bostick Jr. LG Tyler Smith T.J. Bass C Brock Hoffman Cooper Beebe Dakoda Shepley RG Zack Martin Josh Ball RT Terence Steele Matt Waletzko

Skill Positions

All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is in contract negotiations with the team after coming off the best season of his young career. Lamb led the league in receptions (135) and finished second in receiving yards. (1,749) Emerging young tight end Jake Ferguson will be Prescott's number two option in the passing game after having a solid season in 2023. Brandin Cooks got off to a slow start last season but finished strong after catching five touchdowns in the final seven games.

The offense's glaring hole is the running back room. Ezekiel Elliott is returning to his former team after spending a season with the New England Patriots and is listed as the starting running back. He will likely be surpassed by Rico Dowdle, a more complete back at this point in his career.

Offensive Line

The Cowboys selected left tackle Tyler Guyton with the 29th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Guyton will be expected to fill the shoes of future Hall of Famer, Tyron Smith, who departed for the New York Jets in free agency. Zack Martin is getting up there in age, but he and Tyler Smith return as arguably the best guard combination in the league.

A position battle between Cooper Beebe and Brock Hoffman will be worth keeping an eye on throughout training camp. Beebe was the team's third round pick, and is currently listed as the backup center behind Hoffman. Beebe should be the starter by week one, as his ceiling is much higher than Hoffmans'.

Dallas Cowboys Defense

Cowboys Defensive Depth Chart

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart - Defense Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE DeMarcus Lawrence Sam Williams Tyrus Wheat Durrell Johnson LDT Chauncey Golston Mazi Smith Justin Rogers RDT Osa Odighizuwa Carl Davis Jr. Denzel Daxon RDE Micah Parsons Marshawn Kneeland Viliami Fehoko Jr. WLB Damone Clark Buddy Johnson Jason Johnson MLB Eric Kendricks Markquese Bell Damien Wilson Willie Harvey Jr. SLB Marist Liufau DeMarvion Overshown LCB DaRon Bland Gareon Conley Eric Scott Jr. Josh Butler SS Donovan Wilson Israel Mukuamu Emany Johnson FS Malik Hooker Juanyeh Thomas Sheldrick Redwine Julius Wood RCB Trevon Diggs Nahshon Wright C.J. Goodwin Josh DeBerry NB Jourdan Lewis Caelen Carson

Front Seven

The defensive line has been a strength of Dallas' defense and will continue to be in 2024. All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons finished in the top three in the DPOY voting in each of his first three seasons. DeMarcus Lawrence continues to age, but his production remains as consistent as ever. The departure of defensive tackle Jonathon Hankins in free agency is a major loss on the interior of the defensive line.

The Cowboys will need Mazi Smith to elevate his play after a disappointing rookie campaign. Smith is listed as the second string behind Chauncey Golston, but will likely become the starter due to the fact that the front office invested a first round pick on him in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dallas Cowboys edge rusher, Micah Parsons, has recorded 40.5 sacks throughout his first three seasons in the NFL. He is just the fifth player since the league officially began tracking sacks in 1982 to accomplish this feat of having 40 or more sacks in their first three seasons.

The defensive unit's weakness in 2023 was the linebacker group. The Cowboys upgraded their middle backer by signing Eric Kendricks, who resigned from the San Francisco 49ers to reunite with Mike Zimmer in Dallas.

DeMarvion Overshown turned heads during last preseason and appeared to be one of the defensive steals of the draft. However, the 2023 third-round pick suffered an ACL tear during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Overshown and Kendricks will be massive upgrades for the Cowboys' defense in 2024.

Secondary

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

​​​​​​​

The cornerback tandem of Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland will have zero issues generating turnovers for the Cowboys' defense. Diggs recorded a league-high 11 interceptions in 2021 and followed up with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2022. He was set for another dominant season before suffering a torn ACL during a team practice last September.

​​​​​​​The injury to Diggs opened the window of opportunity for Bland, who recorded a league-leading nine interceptions during the 2023 season. His most impressive accomplishment from last season was breaking the NFL single-season record for the most pick-sixes (5).

The safety position was considered a strong suit during Dan Quinn's tenure as defensive coordinator in Dallas. Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker are both locked in as starters at the free and strong safety spots. Safety Jayron Kearse remains unsigned and will likely sign elsewhere before the start of the season.

Related 5 Early Bold Predictions for the Cowboys in 2024 A lot will be at stake for America's team during the 2024 season, and these five predictions could make or break the Cowboys' campaign.

Special Teams

Kickers and Returners

2024 Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart - Special Teams Position Starter 2nd PK Brandon Aubrey P Bryan Anger PR KaVontae Turpin Deuce Vaughn KR KaVontae Turpin Deuce Vaughn LS Trent Sieg

The Cowboys organization gets to breathe a sigh of relief heading into the season, as kicker Brandon Aubrey established himself as one of the top kickers in his rookie year. Aubrey set the record for most consecutive field goals to start a career with 35 and was named First-Team All-Pro over Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens.

KaVontae Turpin has the opportunity to be the team's X-factor this upcoming season. The league implemented new kickoff rules that favor speedsters like Turpin. The new kickoff rules will allow him to see an increased number of returns, allowing the speedy returner to impact the game on special teams.

This organization has a ton of pressure to not only win the division, but to have success in the postseason. The Cowboys will look to repeat as NFC East champions, and finally conquer their playoff woes.

All statistics courtesy of ESPN unless otherwise stated.