Selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 212th overall pick, Deuce Vaughn joined the Dallas Cowboys with plenty of excitement following a decorated college career at Kansas State.

Just one season later, the three-time All-Big 12 selection has yet to make the impact he'd likely hoped. But he's now looking to be utilized in different ways by the Dallas offense for a chance to increase his contributions to the team in his second season by working out as a wide receiver during OTAs.

Vaughn will continue to work at running back as well, but the ability to be plugged in as needed around the field should help him carve out a role that keeps him as a valuable contributor to the team after a 2023 campaign in which he recorded just 23 carries for 40 yards rushing and seven receptions for 40 yards receiving.

The Cowboys Are Looking For Production From Deuce Vaughn

Vaughn could contribute all over the offense

Standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 176 pounds, Vaughn was always going to enter the league at a disadvantage. Despite being able to overcome his smaller stature in the FBS with over 3,600 career rushing yards, the NFL is a different beast.

However, it doesn't mean the 22-year-old will fail; it just means that to utilize his skills, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who floated the idea in the first place, will have to get a little creative.

With his agility and vision, the Arkansas native is best when able to work in the open field. While he can do so with outside carries, stretching him out wide in the slot or in motion could help him get a manufactured touch with a head start into space, and that could create some production both for him and the Cowboys' offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Deuce Vaugh took four snaps aligned as a receiver in 2023, compared to the 57 snaps he took in the Cowboys' backfield.

Currently, Dallas has been in search of a third receiver to step up, and Jalen Tolbert is the leading candidate. Vaughn could also compete for carries in a backfield headlined by Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle.

So, if the 2022 Consensus All-American can find a way to plug in both at receiver and in the backfield, he should be able to carve out a nice career as a depth piece for this roster, something most sixth-round picks aren't able to say for themselves.

It's still early, and running backs getting receiver work in the offseason isn't outside the norm. However, it would make sense for the Cowboys to consider it with the need for additional playmakers to surround Dak Prescott in 2024. It's certainly a storyline worth following through training camp, at the very least.

