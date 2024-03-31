Highlights The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott could be headed for a reunion.

Elliott could provide depth and experience to Dallas at a reasonable cost.

Dowdle's potential and Elliott's veteran presence could create a solid RB room for the Cowboys.

After seven years with the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott was shown the door just over a year ago as America's Team opted to move on from the three-time Pro Bowler and put the running game in the hands (and legs) of Tony Pollard.

And while Pollard played decently in 2023, rushing for 1,005 yards with six touchdowns and adding another 311 yards as a receiver, he'll no longer be playing with a star on his helmet as he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

Elliott, of course, played the '23 campaign with the New England Patriots. And despite having to split time with Rhamondre Stevenson, the Ohio State alum rushed for 642 yards and three touchdowns on a career-low 184 carries, adding 51 catches for 313 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.

Several high-profile running backs were scooped up in the early days of NFL free agency, but Elliott wasn't one of them. And the Cowboys didn't make any significant moves at the running back position (or any position, for that matter) once the market opened.

Rumors were swirling that Jerry Jones might bring in Derrick Henry, but the two-time All-Pro ultimately signed with the Baltimore Ravens, leaving Rico Dowdle as the current RB1 in Big D.

However, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, both Zeke and the Cowboys are interested in a possible reunion. And if such a deal were to come to fruition, it would seemingly benefit both parties.

Related 2025 Super Bowl Odds: Super Bowl 59 Odds Following First Wave of NFL Free Agency The San Francisco 49ers are slightly favored over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl odds.

An Ezekiel Elliott-Dallas Cowboys Reunion Makes Sense

Elliott would be a solid, inexpensive move for America's Team

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Taken with the fourth overall pick by Dallas in the 2016 NFL Draft, Elliott made a significant impact immediately, leading the league in rushing as a rookie with 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on 322 carries, earning First-Team All-Pro honors.

He also finished second in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year vote that season, losing only to teammate Dak Prescott, who was taken 131 picks after Zeke in that same '16 draft.

Elliott again led the NFL in rushing in 2018, running for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns on 304 carries, adding 567 yards and three scores on a career-best 77 receptions. Zeke posted an additional two 1,000-yard seasons over the next four years and ranks third on the Cowboys' all-time rushing yards list, trailing only Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

As mentioned, Elliott was released by the Cowboys last offseason as the organization felt Pollard was the man to lead the Dallas rushing attack.

Per the Fowler report, the Cowboys like the way their former superstar finished the 2023 season with New England when he was given more responsibilities after Stevenson went down with a high ankle sprain.

As Elliott will still only be 29 years old when the 2024 season begins, one would think he still has plenty left in the tank. He also seemingly wouldn't be very expensive, as he played this past season on a one-year, $3 million contract.

In addition, Elliott wouldn't have to carry the entire load in the backfield as Dowdle proved to be a solid second option in 2023 behind Pollard, rushing for 361 yards and two touchdowns on 89 carries, thus averaging just over four yards per rush. And there's plenty that Dowdle could learn from a veteran presence like Zeke in the running backs room.

Elliott needs a job. The Cowboys need a solid running back. A reunion makes simple sense.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.