Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons has caused quite a stir on social media following his appearance at the recent Philadelphia 76ers game.

Micah Parsons has certainly had an incredible impact since he arrived with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2021 NFL Draft. In his two seasons with the team he has amassed 149 tackles, 33 of which have been for loss, 26.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles, all of which have helped him pick up 2 First-Team All-Pro awards, 2 Pro Bowl nods and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021 (via Pro Football Reference).

When you make that kind of impact, then you are going to have a very nice relationship with the fans of your team, and that has been proven by the fact he led jersey sales for the entire league during the month of October as more and more people started to realise just what a special player he is.

However, his latest act might not go down all that well with Cowboys fans, and there might be some of them that will be forced to think twice about buying his jersey in the future after what he did this past weekend.

Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons pulling for the wrong team?

With the NFL season well and truly in its ‘dead period’, with the NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror and the start of the season months away, players are free to enjoy themselves and pretty much do what they want, and for Parsons that involved taking in some of the NBA Playoffs.

He was spotted rocking a Philadelphia 76ers jersey during their game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, repping the #0 of Dallas-born star Tyrese Maxey:

His presence led to some rather interesting responses on social media, with a lot of people believing that this was a sign that he wanted to be an Eagle at some point in the future:

It should be noted that Parsons is actually from Harrisburg in Pennsylvania, a little under 2 hours from Philadelphia so probably grew up a 76ers fan (and possibly an Eagles fan too) as they were the closest teams to him, but you don’t need me to tell you that given the rivalry between the Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, wearing anything Philly is not a good look for him to have, because it might just give off the wrong impression, as the responses would hint to.