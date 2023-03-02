The Dallas Cowboys appear to have a few things to work out when it comes to making sure their coaches are on the right page.

The Dallas Cowboys are a team that are moving in the right direction under head coach Mike McCarthy. Having won just 6 games in his first season in charge back in 2020, they’ve had back-to-back 12 win seasons since then and have gone from losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to losing in the Divisional round this past year.

One of the things that has been crucial in helping to turn the team around has been the work of the offence. Having bombed back in 2020 (partially as a result of the absence of quarterback Dak Prescott for most of it), they ranked 17th in points and 14th in yards, they have taken great strides in the past two seasons ranking 1st in both points and yards in 2021 and then 4th and 11th respectively in 2022 (all via ProFootballReference).

But it appears as though that improvement came in spite of the work of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who according to head coach McCarthy had been doing stuff essentially against his wishes.

Dallas Cowboys duo not quite seeing eye to eye

Speaking ahead of this week’s NFL Combine (quoted by the Dallas Morning News), McCarthy pointed out that the two men both had different philosophies when it came to how the offence should be run, and how he wanted to see things run a little differently:

I’ve been where Kellen’s been. Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up, but I want him to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense.

I think when you’re a coordinator, you know but you’re in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play caller, you’re a little more in tune with (everything). I don’t desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league. I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with the number of wins and a championship. And if we’ve got to give up some production and take care of the ball a little better to get that, then that’s what we’ll do because we have a really good defense.

Can the Dallas Cowboys new man keep up Kellen Moore's numbers?

It certainly is going to be interesting to see how things change for the Cowboys after comments like this. Would too much of a change upset the apple cart too much and send the Cowboys spiraling in the wrong direction? Could it be that Moore's philosophy was actually the best way for the Cowboys to operate and perhaps it was the players that were holding the team back?

The decision to move on from him and go in a different direction certainly could end up backfiring on McCarthy in a big way if they aren't as effective during the 2023 season and beyond.