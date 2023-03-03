Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was shredded by ESPN’s analysts and reporters over his comments regarding former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Dallas Cowboys are a team that are moving in the right direction under head coach Mike McCarthy. Having won just 6 games in his first season in charge back in 2020, they’ve had back-to-back 12-win seasons since then and have gone from losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to losing in the Divisional round this past year.

One of the things that was crucial in helping to turn the team around has been the work of the offence, orchestrated by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Having bombed back in 2020 (partially as a result of the absence of quarterback Dak Prescott for most of it), they ranked 17th in points and 14th in yards, they have taken great strides in the past two seasons ranking 1st in both points and yards in 2021 and then 4th and 11th respectively in 2022 (all via ProFootballReference).

However, McCarthy didn’t seem too happy with how things played out before he decided to move on Moore this offseason, because speaking ahead of this week’s NFL Combine, he appeared to call out his former OC for the way their offence was run because of the impact it had on the team’s defence, with McCarthy claiming they were playing too fast and it wasn’t giving them enough time to recover.

His comments certainly didn’t go down well with members of the NFL community, with former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum and NFL insider Dan Graziano tearing into McCarthy on ESPN’s Get Up for his comments (starting at 0:03):

I'll tell you what, I was shocked and disappointed. There is a code and there are protocols within the coaching fraternity. You're the head coach, you made a decision to move on from the offensive coordinator. You thank them, you wish him well, and it's ancient history. Nothing good comes out of those comments. You own the decision, you're going to own the success of this team. And within the coaching fraternity, you just don't do that. - Mike Tannenbaum

What are you doing? Are you admitting to the world that you fired your offensive coordinator because you scored too many points? Is Mike McCarthy in some kind of competition committee meeting where they've decided to change the way of determining outcomes of games by how rested your defence is, instead of how many points you score versus the other team? I mean, come on, man. It's 2023. There are people running around here that heard that and said, “it sounds like a different language to them”. - Dan Graziano

Mike McCarthy should probably mute his mouth

You kind of have to agree with Tannenbaum and Graziano on this one, it doesn’t seem like the classy thing to do, especially considering the good work that Moore did in making the team competitive. If the Cowboys had struggled then it might have been somewhat more acceptable (not nice, but you might understand where he was coming from).

But given how high he had taken the offence, words like these probably weren’t the best, especially considering how they could come back to haunt him if new OC Brian Schottenheimer isn’t able to keep them at the high level that Moore has put them in the past two seasons.