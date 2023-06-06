Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has offered a possible route back to the team for running back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason after he was released by the team back in March.

When he first burst into the league in 2016 out of Ohio State with the 4th overall pick, the argument could have been made that running back Ezekiel Elliott was the main reason that the Dallas Cowboys were considered by many as potential Super Bowl contenders.

In his first three years he led the NFL in yards per game, he led the league in rushing in both 2016 and 2018 whilst putting up over 1,000 yards through the air and scoring 34 total touchdowns (via Pro Football Reference) to establish himself as arguably the best running back in the league.

However, all those years and all those touches caught up with him, to a level where he was only averaging 58.4 yards per game last year, and losing his starting spot to Tony Pollard, which forced the Cowboys to cut him, probably because it was hard for them to stomach what he would get in terms of salary for what he was ultimately producing.

Since then, he’s been sat unemployed, and whilst there have been some quiet reports about interest from other teams, nothing has yet come to pass for him.

Dallas Cowboys haven’t closed the door just yet

That opportunity for him might still come though, and it might come from his old team. Speaking to reporters recently (quoted by Yahoo Sports), team owner Jerry Jones was asked about a number of players that the team might look to bring on board before the season starts, and had the following to say about Elliott:

I never shut the door, never relative to the potential to smartly add to our team for this year... So you name it, whether it be Zeke, whether it be where we are with, like, the guys we worked out here today. ... So it’s all wide open for me.

Would Ezekiel Elliott come back to the Dallas Cowboys?

As pointed out earlier, a large part of this probably comes down to salary. The Cowboys showed last year that they can still use Elliott, even if it’s in a one-two punch with Pollard, but they just aren’t going to do it at the price that he was on last year.

So if they leave him to lower his asking price, and come to a deal that works for both of them, then it’s not impossible to think that he might come back and stay with the franchise a little bit longer.