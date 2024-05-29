Highlights The NFL continues to be a ratings juggernaut, bringing in their second-highest average television audience ever in 2024.

Not all NFL teams are equal in TV audience draw due to factors like competitiveness, brand value, and market size.

Which NFL squad led the way last season in average viewers? Are they expected to repeat this upcoming season?

The NFL is growing in popularity at an exponential rate these days, bringing in millions of eyeballs to watch the football festivities, both in person and on television.

Just last month, the 2024 NFL Draft, hosted by the city of Detroit, set a record for attendance at a live sporting event, bringing in more than 775,000 fans across the three-day event. Since 2015, more than 3 million fans across the country have attended Draft festivities in person. This year's draft also garnered more than 53.6 million total viewers on television over the three-day span.

Of course, the offseason events are just the tip of the iceberg for the league. It's the regular season and postseason where the league really captures the attention of the national audience, as evidenced by the whopping 123.7 million people that tuned into Super Bowl 58 in February, according to Nielsen. The broadcast averaged 120.3 million viewers on CBS alone, which set a record for the largest ever audience for a single-network telecast.

Not all teams are made equal, however, and some teams have proven to be a bigger draw than others in years past. Whether due to competitiveness, brand value, or just sheer market size, some franchises average millions more viewers than others.

So, which NFL teams brought in the largest television audience in 2023? And can a repeat be expected from the top-draw next season?

Related NFL Looking at Two More European Cities For International Series As the NFL continues its mission to spread football to every corner of the globe, the league has noted two more European cities as possible candidates

Dallas Cowboys Bring In Massive TV Numbers Again

Even with the help of Taylor Swift, the Chiefs barely cracked the top 5

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are a "love 'em" or "hate 'em" bunch, but year-in and year-out, they prove worthy of their title as "America's Team".

Last season, the Cowboys averaged a whopping 25.18 million viewers per game, more than 100,000 people more than the next closest team, the Washington Commanders (25.07 million viewers per game). No other team eclipsed even 24 million viewers on average.

Most Watched NFL Teams, 2023 Team Average Viewers (in Millions) Cowboys 25.18 Commanders 25.07 Eagles 23.67 49ers 23.28 Chiefs 23.22 Lions 20.31 Bills 19.74 Texans 19.65 Packers 19.37 Seahawks 19.00

There are plenty of reasons as to why Dallas specifically ranked at the top of the league: they finished last season with a 12-5 record, winning the NFC East and earning the second seed in the NFC playoff bracket. They also employed the league's most prolific scoring offense (29.9 points per game), which was helmed by quarterback Dak Prescott, who finished second in regular season MVP voting.

Given their status as the NFL's most popular team, the Cowboys are always rewarded with prime-time games, which naturally bring in a larger national audience than normal Sunday affairs. Notably, their Thanksgiving clash against the Commanders last season was, by far, the most watched regular season game in 2023, bringing in a jaw-dropping 41.44 million viewers.

And, of course, just being the plain ol' Dallas Cowboys means something. The metropolitan Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas area is the fifth largest Designated Market Area in the United States with a population of approximately 8,408,836 and 3,130,430 television households, as reported by Nielsen Media.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: NFL regular-season games averaged 17.9 million viewers in 2023, tied for the second highest since averages were first tracked in 1995. The highest average on record is 18.1 million from the 2015 season.

The Commanders ranking so highly may surprise some given their 4-13 record and last place finish in the NFC East. However, they play in the same division as national powerhouses (the Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New York Giants), and the Washington D.C. area is the eighth largest DMA, just three spots behind Dallas.

The rest of the top ten checks out, though the Kansas City Chiefs' fifth-place finish, despite winning their third Super Bowl in five years (and with a boost from the presence of mega popstar Taylor Swift), is somewhat surprising. Perhaps winning has simply become the expectation in Kansas City.

With six prime-time games coming up this season, as well as their annual Thanksgiving game, the Cowboys are in pole position to repeat as the league's most watched team in 2024. Assuming Dallas performs competitively for another year, "America's Team" should hold onto their title for the foreseeable future.

Source: Nielsen & Statista