Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons had an incredible reaction to seeing his team select Mazi Smith during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Micah Parsons has certainly had an incredible impact since he arrived with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2021 NFL Draft. In his two seasons with the team he has amassed 149 tackles, 33 of which have been for loss, 26.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles, all of which have helped him pick up 2 First-Team All-Pro awards, 2 Pro Bowl nods and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021 (via Pro Football Reference).

His impact can be felt across the board too, as he’s been part of a Cowboys side that have taken huge steps forward on the defensive side of the ball since his arrival. In 2020 the team ranked 28th in the league in terms of points given up, whereas in 2021 and 2022 they ranked 7th and 5th respectively (via Pro Football Reference).

But the Cowboys aren’t going to stop there when it comes to their progress on the defensive side of the ball, as they added another body to the cause during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft last night.

Dallas Cowboys bulking up on the D-Line

With their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected Mazi Smith, the defensive tackle out of the University of Michigan. A physical presence at 6’3 and 326lbs, he put up 88 total tackles during his three years as a Wolverine (via Sports Reference), and whilst he might not have put up a lot of sacks, he’ll be much needed by the Cowboys to take care of the running backs and running quarterbacks that are coming through the NFC East.

And even before he made it to Dallas, he’s already got one very excited fan, as video emerging from draft night revealed how Parsons made a specific plea to Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to draft Smith earlier in the day, which left Parsons over the moon when the news came through.

Video: Micah Parsons over the moon to see the Dallas Cowboys:

No bigger seal of approval than that

For a player to be excited about a draft pick is nothing new, just take a look at Jason Kelce last year (and that was when they were drafting his replacement), but for a player to be this excited shows just how much faith Parsons has in Smith to be able to make an impact.

Now we just have to wait and see if his faith is going to pay off when the season starts and if he can be part of a Cowboys team that takes the NFC East crown away from the Philadelphia Eagles.