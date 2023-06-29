Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons has sent a warning to all offensive linemen in the league ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Micah Parsons has certainly had an incredible impact since he arrived with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2021 NFL Draft. In his first two seasons with the team he has amassed 149 tackles, 33 of which have been for loss, 26.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles, all of which have helped him pick up 2 First-Team All-Pro awards, 2 Pro Bowl nods and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021 (via Pro Football Reference) in arguably the best first two seasons that a defender has ever had in the NFL.

His impact can be felt across the board too, as he’s been part of a Cowboys side that have taken huge steps forward on the defensive side of the ball since his arrival. In 2020 the team ranked 28th in the league in terms of points given up, whereas in 2021 and 2022 they ranked 7th and 5th respectively (via Pro Football Reference).

But this season he is set for a pretty big change to his role in the team, and that could have just as big an impact on the Cowboys moving forward.

Micah Parsons sends a message to all the Dallas Cowboys’ opponents

Having been primarily used as an edge rusher during his time in the league, Parsons is set to kick inside a little bit more moving forward to be used primarily as a defensive end. In order to do that though, he has had to spend some time away from the rest of the team as he bulks up a bit more.

Whilst this is being done in order to make Parsons more effective in his new role, speaking at a recent charity event (via The Fort-Worth Star-Telegram), Parsons noted that he wanted to be the most prominent player on the team’s defense and someone that everyone pays attention to, although he said it in a very cryptic manner:

If you go to a safari, you see buses pull up on lions, and the lion never flinches. Why? Because they’re king. They’re not going to flinch. Please come visit, you’re more than welcome. I’m OK with feeling uncomfortable. That’s how you evolve.

We’ll admit it’s not quite as cryptic as Eric Cantona’s seagull routine, but it certainly does send a message to opposing offensive linemen in the NFL, that Parsons isn’t going away soon, and they need to be prepared for what he is going to throw at them.