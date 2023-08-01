The 2020 NFL season ushered in a new era in Dallas Cowboys history. The Cowboys finished just third in the NFC East division that season and missed the playoffs with only a 6-10 record, but it got better for them in the following years under McCarthy.

With that said, here is the complete list of the Cowboys’ Week 1 roster in 2020 along with updates on the whereabouts of each player now.

All statistics from Pro Football Reference and all contract details from Spotrac.

Quarterback

Dak Prescott

The former Mississippi State Bulldogs signal-caller played in only five games in 2020, as he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants. Despite the injury, the Cowboys signed him to a four-year contract in 2021.

Andy Dalton

The former long-time Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is now with the Carolina Panthers, as part-QB and part-mentor of Bryce Young.

Ben DiNucci

DiNucci operated as a mere emergency option under center for the Cowboys in 2020, appearing in only three games for the team that year. He is now a backup for Russell Wilson with the Denver Broncos.

Running back

Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott generated 979 rushing yards for the Cowboys in 2020. Dallas parted ways with him in 2023. At the time of writing, the former Ohio State Buckeyes tailback is a free agent.

Tony Pollard

With Elliott no longer in Dallas, Pollard is the clear-cut RB1. He accepted the Cowboys’ franchise tag on him for the 2023 NFL season.

Rico Dowdle

The Cowboys inked Dowdle to a contract after the former South Carolina star went undrafted in 2020. Three years later, his name is still on the Cowboys’ depth chart.

Wideout

Amari Cooper

Cooper led the Cowboys in receiving yards in 2020. But he’s now with the Cleveland Browns, as Dallas traded him to the AFC North team in March 2022.

CeeDee Lamb

Lamb was a rookie out of Oklahoma when he joined the Cowboys in 2020. Dallas picked up its option on him for the 2024 season.

Michael Gallup

Gallup remains among the key weapons downfield by Prescott.

Cedrick Wilson

Wilson played three seasons in Dallas uniform before signing a contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

Noah Brown

Brown has found a new home after signing a deal with the Houston Texans in March 2023.

Malik Turner

Turner is now part of the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver room.

Tight End

Blake Jarwin

Jarwin is currently an NFL free agent. He worked out with the Philadelphia Eagles but remains outside of any roster in the league.

Dalton Schultz

After five seasons with the Cowboys, Schultz has decided to take his talents to the Texans.

Blake Bell

Before joining the Cowboys in 2020, Bell won a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 season. He won another ring with the Chiefs in the 2022 campaign. He will look to win another win with the team as he’s still part of the Patrick Mahomes-led attack.

Sean McKeon

McKeon debuted in the NFL in 2020 with the Cowboys. The former Michigan Wolverine will look to help Dallas’ attack in 2023.

Offensive Tackle

Tyron Smith

An eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith started his career in the NFL with the Cowboys in 2011 and he’s still with the team to this day.

Cam Erving

The former Florida State Seminole is now playing for the Panthers.

Brandon Knight

Knight played in 13 games in 2020 for the Cowboys. He is a free agent and has not seen NFL action since 2021.

Terence Steele

Steele went undrafted in 2020 but found his way to be part of the Cowboys’ Week 1 roster. He signed a new one-year, $4.304 million with Dallas during the 2023 free agency period.

Offensive Guard

Zack Martin

Regarded as one of the best Cowboys players of all time, Martin is still under Dallas’ payroll.

Connor Williams

Williams found a new home in the NFL after his stint with the Cowboys, as he signed a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

Connor McGovern

McGovern used to protect Prescott. Now, he’s part of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s pass-protection unit.

Center

Joe Looney

A former fan favorite in Dallas, Looney decided to hang up his cleats in 2021.

Tyler Biadasz

Biadasz was just a rookie in 2020. The Cowboys still have him on the roster.

Edge Rusher

DeMarcus Lawrence

Lawrence remains a vital cog in the Cowboys defense. He signed a three-year extension with the Cowboys in 2022.

Everson Griffen

The four-time Pro Bowler is a free agent and has not played in the NFL since 2021. He was arrested in July 2023 in Minnesota over suspicion of impaired driving but was later released. His Instagram account shows that he is living a good life with his family.

Aldon Smith

The controversial Smith was sentenced to one year in jail in April 2023 after a guilty plea for felony DUI.

Bradlee Anae

After getting waived by Dallas in 2021, Anae hooked up with the New York Jets but has not appeared in an NFL game since the 2021 NFL season.

Dorance Armstrong

Armstrong continues to be part of the Cowboys’ stop unit. Dallas extended him for two more seasons via an extension deal that he signed in March 2022.

Interior D-Line

Dontari Poe

The two-time Pro Bowler played seven games in 2020 with the Cowboys before getting released by the team due to weight issues. He has not officially retired yet but has not played football since his departure from Dallas.

Trysten Hill

The former second-round is now part of the Browns’ defense.

Tyrone Crawford

Crawford retired from football following the 2020 NFL season. He spent his entire playing career in the pros with the Cowboys.

Antwaun Woods

Woods is a free agent. He appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys in 2020 and recorded 23 tackles.

Neville Gallimore

A third-round pick by the Cowboys in 2020, Gallimore remains on the team’s roster. His contract will not expire until the end of the 2023 NFL season.

Linebacker

Jaylon Smith

Smith, who led the Cowboys in combined tackles in 2020, is a free agent.

Leighton Vander Esch

The one-time Pro Bowler is still playing for the Cowboys. He signed a two-year deal with the team in March of 2023.

Joe Thomas

Thomas is a free agent. He last played for the Chicago Bears in the 2023 NFL season.

Luke Gifford

The former Nebraska Cornhusker is now playing for the Arizona Cardinals.

Justin March

March spent four years with the Cowboys before signing with the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 but was released months later. He is still a free agent.

Cornerback

Trevon Diggs

The Pro Bowl cornerback hit the jackpot when he signed a five-year, $97 million extension contract with the Cowboys in July of 2023.

Anthony Brown

Brown remains a free agent. The former sixth-round pick by the Cowboys suffered a torn Achilles injury in 2022.

Jourdan Lewis

The former Michigan Wolverines defensive back is still with the Cowboys, having signed a new deal with the team in 2021.

Chidobe Awuzie

After four seasons with the Cowboys, Awuzie signed a three-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

Daryl Worley

Worley played seven games for the Cowboys in 2020 before being released in October of that same year. He is now playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

C.J. Goodwin

Goodwin will continue to play for the Cowboys for at least a season more after signing a one-year deal with the team in March of 2023.

Safety

Xavier Woods

A sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft, Woods played for Dallas from that year to 2020. He has since played for the Minnesota Vikings and the Panthers, who signed him to a three-year contract in 2022.

Brandon Carr

Carr had two stings with the Cowboys during his playing career in the NFL. The last one was in 2020 when he only appeared in three games for the team. Carr has not played since but he is busy running IronHorse Athletics.

Darian Thompson

The Boise State product played for the Cowboys from 2018 to 2021. He’s still with the Cowboys, but no longer as a player, as he is now part of the team’s coaching staff, serving as Dallas’ assistant linebackers coach & quality control coach.

Donovan Wilson

Wilson is still with the Cowboys after signing a three-year contract worth $21 million with the team in March 2023.

Reggie Robinson

The Cowboys selected Robinson in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft as the 123rd overall pick. He appeared in only five games for the Cowboys in 2020, recording only a tackle. He suffered a season-ending injury in the 2021 offseason before getting released by Dallas in 2022. He has not played in the NFL since but was signed in the XFL by the DC Defenders in April 2023.

Specialists

Greg Zuerlein

Zuerlein spent two seasons with the Cowboys, beginning in the 2020 NFL season. In his first year with Dallas, he had a career-high 41 field-goal attempts, making 34 of them.

Chris Jones

Jones is not on an NFL roster at the moment, but the punter spent 10 seasons with the Cowboys from 2011 to 2020. He was released by Dallas during the 2021 offseason. He is currently with the Jets after signing a one-year deal worth $2.6 million with the franchise.

L.P. Ladouceur

The long snapper from Montreal played for the Cowboys from the 2005 season up to the 2020 campaign. He’s not been back to an NFL roster since.