After the first two weeks of the 2023 season, the Dallas Cowboys looked like the team to beat in the NFL, putting up a 70-10 scoreline on their way to 2-0. The offense under quarterback Dak Prescott was cooking, and the defense looked just as suffocating as many expected it would be. But then the unthinkable happened, and they lost 28-16 to the lowly Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

Not only was the defeat the biggest shock of the Week 3 slate considering Dallas came in as 11-point favorites, but it was the way they lost the game that was alarming. After going down 21-10 in the first half, there were probably many rushing to bet on the Cowboys to engineer a second-half comeback.

Instead, they failed to score a touchdown in the second half as Arizona's lead actually ballooned to 12 points by the end of the game. After the contest, Prescott was frank as he explained his emotions following the defeat, saying that the result was a "humbling" one for he and his team.

"Y'all put us on top of the world. We knew who we are. And in that same sense, I'm sure the media got what they wanted," Prescott said. "For us, there hasn't been but one undefeated team in this league ever. Ever. So, yeah, it sucks. It's humbling, but to say it's a wake-up call, we knew we had a lot of adversity—we just didn't get it done."

It doesn't get any easier for the Cowboys given their tough midseason slate, so they will need to rectify the issues that popped up in Week 3 expeditiously. We take a look at what the Cowboys will need to improve on if they want to avoid another disappointing upset loss in the near future.

Red Zone Offense

While the Cowboys did put up 70 points across the first two weeks of the season, there were some signs that there were already some budding problems on that side of the ball. Most notable was their lack of killer instinct once they got inside the red zone.

In Week 2 in their win over the Jets, the Cowboys went just two-for-six in the red zone, and in Week 3, that lack of red zone efficiency came back to the bite them, as they managed just one touchdown on five red zone trips.

Through three weeks, they've gone 6-for-15 in the red zone, which equates to a 40 percent red zone efficiency rate, fourth-worst in the NFL. With head coach Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling duties for the 2023 campaign, it's understandable that there are still some kinks to figure out.

However, if the Cowboys are to remain among the elite in 2023, the Cowboys will need to start repping their red zone playbook more and McCarthy will need to be more incisive with his play-calling when the team gets near the goal-line. The fact that they had a 71 percent red zone success rate in 2022 also speaks to McCarthy's play-calling being a major factor here.

Run Defense

The Cowboys did a bang-up job stopping the run in their first two games, but that all went out the window in Week 3 when they gave up a whopping 222 yards on the ground to the likes of Josh Dobbs and James Conner. Conner was finding holes all day long and Dobbs as well as gadget guy Rondale Moore both scampered for runs of 40+ yards.

All told, the Cowboys allowed three rushes of 20+ yards on the day, which is simply not good enough if Dallas is going to stay competitive. The loss of lockdown corner Trevon Diggs on the back end to a season-ending injury makes it harder for the Cowboys to load the box to stop the run, but they still need to try.

Through three weeks, the Cowboys had given up the seventh-most rushing yards (394) while also allowing the third-highest yards per carry (5.3). They've also been very susceptible to scrambling quarterbacks, allowing 134 rushing yards to QBs through the first three games, most in the NFL, which speaks to Dallas' inability to set the edge and contain.

Dak's Decision-Making

It seems Dak Prescott will never escape the wrath of his detractors. After two solid performances to open up the 2023 campaign, Prescott looked like the unreliable signal caller that led the league in interceptions in 2022. Prescott was unable to find a rhythm against a Cardinals team that is certainly not known for its defensive prowess.

Prescott also couldn't create any of the splash plays in the passing game that are so important for keeping defenses honest—but it was his red zone performance that really put the nail in the coffin for Dallas in the desert. He completed just two of his nine passes down near the goal line, and while he did throw a touchdown pass in the red zone, it was a screen play.

The embattled QB saved his worst for last. Though he was able to lead the team down the field in the final three minutes, Prescott ended Dallas' comeback hopes when he lofted a pass into triple coverage in the end zone that was picked off by linebacker Kyzir White. Prescott was missing a few of his regular offensive line starters, but the poor decision-making can't be put down to that.

