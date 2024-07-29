Highlights The Dallas Cowboys will rely on their core young talent to have increased roles after a dormant offseason period.

The defense will need Mazi Smith to live up to the billing as the team's first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys desperately need Jalen Tolbert to emerge as a weapon through the air to take some of the load off of Ceedee Lamb.

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys will be under an immense amount of pressure to crush their playoff woes in 2024 finally.

In the early stages of the offseason, team owner Jerry Jones famously made the statement that the Cowboys were "All in" for the 2024 season. Jones' statement did not come to fruition, as the Cowboys were the most inactive team in football during the offseason, ranking 32nd in cash spending according to Over The Cap.

Dak Presscott, in particular, will be under the most pressure to finally lead his squad on a deep playoff run that fans have been so desperate to witness. Prescott is coming off the best season of his career, in which he finished second in the MVP voting but underwhelmed once again in the postseason. He is playing this season in the final year of his contract, as the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement thus far.

The Cowboys' dormant offseason period will force them to rely on younger players from their current roster. Excluding Prescott, let's look at five players that the Cowboys desperately need to improve ahead of the upcoming season.

Related Dallas Cowboys Full 2024 Depth Chart Breakdown A first look into what America's Team will look like in 2024.

1 Mazi Smith - Defensive Tackle

Smith will need to bounce back after a disappointing rookie campaign

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

The front office believed that Mazi Smith would be a plug and play type of player on the defensive front after selecting him with the 26th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Smith struggled to insert himself into the defensive line rotation, which resulted in minimal game action. He only started three games, which resulted in only three quarterback hits and one sack during his rookie season.

New defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer spoke to reporters a few months ago about the importance of getting Smith on the right track this season. (via Jon Machota)

Obviously, he was a high draft pick, and I heard that he kinda struggled a little bit last year. We’re gonna start with the basics, get him in a good stance, get him using his hands the right way, getting his footwork the right way, and then kinda go from there. … We anticipate that he’s going to be a good player like he was in college.

The Cowboys will desperately need Smith to fill the shoes of defensive tackle Jonathon Hankins, who departed for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency. Hankins solidified the interior of the defensive front last season and was one of the team's only consistent run-stoppers up the middle. The team will heavily rely on Smith to improve this season and hopefully shore up the run defense, which became a major problem for the Cowboys in the late stretch.

Smith was unable to participate during minicamp as well as OTA's due to offseason shoulder surgery, making it fair to assume that the injury played a part in his development as a rookie. It was reported that Smith had made a full recovery and saw first-team reps during day one of training camp. (via CBS Sports)

2 Jalen Tolbert - Wide Receiver

Tolbert is the favorite to win the WR3 spot in training camp.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys thought they were getting one of the steals of the 2022 draft when Jalen Tolbert fell into their lap at pick 88. However, Tolbert hasn't quite lived up to the billing as he barely saw playing time as a rookie, and only produced 268 yards receiving last season.

Despite his limited production last season, Tolbert showed flashes of being the future No. 3 option in the passing game. Michael Gallup's departure allows him to become a much-needed contributor through the air. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke highly about Tolbert a few months back during OTA's. (via Todd Archer)

He's taken leaps and bounds in that area. I think anything that's consistent in this game is consistent; the more confident the individual is, the more his physicality, urgency, understanding of detail, and competitiveness vastly increase. He's always been a very bright young man.

The Cowboys' aerial attack tends to become too reliant on CeeDee Lamb to carry the load in the passing game. Tolbert will have to elevate his game to take some of the pressure off of Lamb and become a reliable option for Prescott this season.

3 Terence Steele - Offensive Tackle

The offensive line will be heavily reliant on Steele to return to his former self

Credit: © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith is officially gone as the 33-year-old left tackle recently departed for the New York Jets in free agency. Smith did his job as well as any and has been regarded as one of the top offensive tackles since he entered the league in 2011.

The Cowboys are looking at Terence Steele to answer the bell and help solidify the right side of the offensive line after Smith's departure. Steele wasted little time establishing himself as a high-caliber player after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020. He immediately inserted himself into the starting lineup as a rookie and has been a valuable component of their success in the trenches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dallas Cowboys have the fourth-longest conference title game drought, having not appeared in the NFC Championship Game since 1995.

The team signed him to a massive five-year, $86.8 million contract extension after he suffered an ACL injury in 2022. However, Steele hasn't been the same player since the injury as he struggled as a pass protector last season, allowing eight sacks.

The Cowboys drafted Tyler Guyton with the 29th pick in the 2024 draft, who is an extremely talented prospect but will likely experience growing pains as a rookie. The Cowboys need Steele to reestablish himself as a dominant player on the offensive line to keep Prescott upright for all 17 games.

Related 5 Early Bold Predictions for the Cowboys in 2024 A lot will be at stake for America's team during the 2024 season, and these five predictions could make or break the Cowboys' campaign.

4 Damone Clark - Linebacker

Clark will need to contribute more as a run stopper in 2024

Credit: © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Damone Clark was viewed as a top prospect in the 2022 draft after having a successful collegiate campaign playing for the LSU Tigers. Clark had spinal fusion surgery before the draft that resulted in his draft stock plummeting to the fifth round, where the Cowboys ultimately selected him.

Clark shockingly recovered faster than expected and started five games during the late-season stretch of his rookie season. He recorded 29 solo tackles and one tackle for loss as a rookie while serving as the team's weak-side linebacker. However, Clark transitioned to the middle linebacker role after Leighton Vander Esch suffered a season-ending injury during week five of the 2023 campaign.

Damone Clark 2024 Grades according to Pro Football Focus Category Grade/League Ranking PFF Overall 61.8 (62nd) PFF Rush Defense 54.7 (83rd) PFF Tackling 83.5 (2nd) PFF Pass Coverage 69.1 (29th)

Clark ultimately struggled to play the mike as PFF ranked him 83rd in the rush defense category. The Cowboys will desperately need him to improve at stopping the run so that their defense can perform well in the playoffs.

His tackling grade (83.5) ranked second in the league, which shows us his potential if Zimmer can insert him correctly into the new defensive scheme. Eric Kendricks is expected to play the mike this season, which will allow Clark to return to the weak-side backer spot where he belongs.

5 Luke Schoonmaker - Tight End

Credit: © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys drafted tight end Luke Schoonmaker in 2023 with hopes that he could replace Dalton Shultz, who departed for the Houston Texans during that offseason. Injuries have been a concern thus far in Schoonmaker's career, as he suffered plantar fasciitis issues last season and recent offseason shoulder surgery.

2023 Stats of Tight Ends Selected in Rounds 1-2 (2023 Draft) Player Round Pick # Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TD's Dalton Kincaid 1 25 73 673 2 Sam LaPorta 2 34 86 889 10 Michael Mayer 2 35 27 304 2 Luke Musgrave 2 42 34 352 1 Luke Schoonmaker 2 58 8 65 2 Brenton Strange 2 61 5 35 1

Schoonmaker needs to find a way to stay healthy this season so the Cowboys can use him effectively in the offense. Standing at 6'5" and weighing in at 250 pounds, Schoonmaker's frame gives him the potential to be a huge red zone target for Prescott.

The potential emergence of Schoonmaker would give the Cowboys another legit pass-catching tight end to play alongside Jake Ferguson. This would add a nice element to the passing game, very similar to what we see with the Buffalo Bills, who have two solid tight ends in Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.