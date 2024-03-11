Highlights The Cowboys had a successful regular season but fell short in the playoffs for the third straight year.

Jerry Jones is committed to an aggressive offseason approach for a potential Super Bowl run in 2024.

Bright spots in 2023 include standout performances by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons.

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves stuck in the matrix of a soaring 12-win regular season followed by a crushing playoff loss without reaching an NFC title game. For three straight seasons, that’s been the script. America’s team hasn’t made it past the divisional round since 1995.

Jerry Jones demonstrated his commitment to insanity by bringing head coach Mike McCarthy back but promising an “all-in” approach for 2024. Presumably, that means an aggressive offseason plan that potentially sacrifices future assets in pursuit of winning a Super Bowl. Here’s everything you need to know about the Cowboys' urgent 2024 offseason.

Dallas Cowboys Bright Spots in 2023

The stars shined in Dallas despite the disappointment

Dak Prescott kept himself in the MVP conversation by compiling top-two rankings in passing success rate, touchdown percentage, and passer rating. CeeDee Lamb pulled the bulk of those targets for easily his best season as a pro, totaling 1,749 yards on 135 catches for 12 touchdowns, including a league-leading 680 yards in YAC.

Defensively, Micah Parsons continued to wreak havoc, easily finishing the season in the top 10 for sacks (14), QB pressures (43), and QB hits (33). He also earned the distinction of AP Defensive Player of the Year finalist alongside teammate CB DaRon Bland.

The Cowboys' cornerback filled the enormous shoes of 2021 All-Pro Trevon Diggs, who tore his ACL in training camp. Bland led the league in interceptions (9) and allowed only a 60.8 rating when targeted (ninth among CBs).

Kicker Brandon Aubrey gave Cowboys fans the delightful surprise of a shockingly reliable kicker. The rookie started his career with a record-breaking 35 for 35 on field goals. He finished 36 for 38 overall and 49 of 52 in extra points. Second-year player Jake Ferguson also emerged as one the league’s best all-around tight ends, keeping the tradition of Dallas’ elite play at the position alive.

The highlight of the season undoubtedly came when they hosed the hated divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles 33-13 to take control of the NFC East. McCarthy coached that game just four days after undergoing surgery for an acute case of appendicitis. Cowboys fans probably want emergency surgery on the team following three straight gut-wrenching losses in the postseason.

Areas For Improvement

All things running game on both sides of the ball

After turning over the keys to Tony Pollard following the Ezekiel Elliott era, the Cowboys' running game struggled to complement its explosive passing game.

The offensive line takes some blame here due to injuries and deteriorating play. They’ll need to do some shuffling while adding talent to give themselves the best five up front. Interior linemen and inside linebackers are two other areas of need in the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys skill position outlook Position Current Starter QB Dak Prescott RB Rico Dowdle WR CeeDee Lamb / Brandin Cooks TE Jake Ferguson

Skill Position outlook

The Cowboys tied for 16th in rushing yards per attempt (4.1) and 15th in yards per game (113). Pollard totaled just four yards a carry (27th). In his defense, he managed 510 rushing yards after contact, good for fourth behind Najee Harris, Christian McCaffrey, and Derrick Henry.

Conversely, he finished 18th in yards before contact, which draws some attention to McCarthy's schemes and whether they're maximizing Pollard’s potential. It could be that he’s better as a change-up rather than an every-down back. With Pollard off to the Titans, Dallas will need to find a replacement as soon as possible.

The pass-catching options look strong but need tweaking around the edges. Lamb and Cooks mesh perfectly with Prescott, but Michael Gallup has not returned to form following his ACL injury.

Offensive line outlook

Dallas Cowboys offensive line outlook Position Current Starters OT Earl Bostick Jr. / Terence Steele OG Tyler Smith / Zack Martin C Brock Hoffman

Injuries significantly hurt the Cowboys' offensive line. Tyron Smith missed four games but played well when healthy. Right tackle Terence Steele became a liability as he never found his footing coming back from his ACL injury. T.J. Bass and Brock Hoffman showed some flashes and will likely see some quality playing time in the future. Prescott got sacked 39 times, the most since 2018.

Dallas Cowboys defensive outlook Position Current Starters DL Mazi Smith / Osa Odighizuwa Edge DeMarcus Lawrence / Micah Parsons LB Markquese Bell / Damone Clark / CB Trevon Diggs / Daron Bland S Donavon Wilson / Malik Hooker

Mazi Smith exemplifies the Dallas front: unproven and undersized. The Cowboys gave up the 18th most rushing yards per game (114.1) and struggled when the game script didn’t go to plan.

The return of Trevon Diggs is great for Bland, but you worry about the All-Pro's return following his ACL injury. The probable retirement of Leighton Vander Esch poses questions in the middle of the defense. Safeties appear well covered with Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson manning deep.

Pending Free Agents

Notable Cowboys are set to hit the open market

Dallas, like every other team, has plenty of pending free agents, especially along the offensive line. They’ve also got some departures at cornerback, linebacker, and safety.

Dallas Cowboys notable offensive free agents Player Position Age Tyron Smith OT 33 Tyler Biadasz C 26 Rico Dowdle RB 25 Chuma Edoga OT 26

Tyron Smith is set to walk in free agency, leaving a gaping hole at left tackle. They’ve also got the pending free agency of 2022 Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz. OG Tyler Smith filled in well for Tyron, but that moved him out of his natural position.

They’ll still need a replacement right tackle for Steele. Clearly there are a lot of holes to plug up front. In all likelihood, at least one rookie will probably start next year. Pollard recently signed with the Tennessee Titans and backup running back Rico Dowdle is a free agent.

In the secondary, Stephon Gilmore, Jourdan Lewis, and Jayron Kearse can all walk. Gilmore ranks as one of GIVEMESPORT's top available cornerbacks on the market.

Dallas Cowboys defensive outlook Player Position Age Jonathan Hankins NT 31 Jayron Kearse FS 30 Jourdan Lewis CB 28 Stephon Gilmore CB 33 Dorance Armstrong DE 26

Gilmore would be great to keep for depth, but he could be pricey as a tertiary option at CB. On the defensive front, Neville Gallimore, Johnathan Hankins, and Dante Fowler Jr. aren’t high priorities to bring back. Dorance Armstrong had the second most sacks on the team and will be in line for a sizable payday.

Free Agent Targets

A bellwether back and help along trenches are big priorities for the Cowboys

The lackluster running game and offensive line attrition means those are two areas to target in free agency. On the other side of the ball, defensive tackle looms large as a position of need.

Dallas has limited spending power, ranking 25th with just over $8.9 million in cap space. Of course, there are always creative ways of making space on the cap sheet.

Running Back

The running back market looks extremely enticing this offseason. Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are the headliners that remain available. The conventional wisdom in the NFL is not to spend a ton of money on the running back position.

However, the Cowboys have made it loudly clear they want to see improved play in the position, as Cowboys’executive vice president Stephen Jones laid out:

You’re looking at the players, the personnel, the whole nine yards. I don’t think it’s any one thing. I think you have to look at it holistically and then come back and say, ‘Here are the changes we’re going to make to be better.'

With their aggressive mindset, do they aim for a bellwether back like Henry? Ekeler would fit McCarthy’s inclination for a back that can also catch passes out of the backfield. Meanwhile, Edwards-Helaire and Patterson represent the more economical options.

Offensive line

With two potential outgoing starters, the Cowboys will likely address the offensive line in both free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft. Due to financial constrictions, they won’t be in the market for the top guys. Instead, they’ll shoot for solid veterans that can play multiple positions to fill their needs. Someone like the Detroit Lions' Graham Glasgow would fit the bill.

Defensive tackle

To seal that leaky run game, a run-stopping road grader is in order. Javon Kinlaw serves as an option though he never reached the potential of his high draft status, but perhaps a change in scenery could revitalize the former first-round draft pick. Further down the list, Greg Gains and Shelby Harris could offer some less pricey options.

2024 Salary Cap & Draft Situation

Enough resources to make another run

The Cowboys face the impending extensions for Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons. Doing those deals now could provide small immediate cap relief. Nevertheless, the bill will eventually come due. Ultimately, they’re in a great position with near All-Pro level talents at the premium positions of quarterback, pass rusher, wide receiver, and cornerback.

To take the next step, they need to find blue-chip talents along both lines of scrimmage. With so little cap space, the draft will have to place talented, cost-controlled players at those critical positions. Luckily for the Cowboys, this year's draft class is extremely deep at offensive line. The same can't be said for this year's defensive line class.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 draft picks Round Pick Round 1 24th overall Round 2 56th overall Round 3 87th overall Round 5 173rd overall Round 6 216th overall Round 7 233rd(from Raiders), 244th

They own the 24th, 56th, and 87th draft picks, along with compensatory picks in the fifth and sixth. The Cowboys also have two seventh-round draft picks, with an extra one coming from the Raiders. Selecting an offensive lineman with the first, a defensive tackle with the second, and perhaps a wide receiver with the 3rd sounds like an excellent balance of taking the best player available and the team’s needs.

If Dallas can shore up a few glaring weaknesses, they’ll be back to raise the championship hopes for Cowboys fans yet again next season.

