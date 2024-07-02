Highlights The Cowboys' front office failed to improve their roster, facing a tough schedule and potential contract negotiation issues.

NFC competition strengthened, leaving the Cowboys at risk of serious regression and possibly missing the playoffs.

Key departures and contract situations with Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons could lead to further decline.

Sound the alarms, it's panic time in Dallas. Despite three consecutive 12–5 seasons, the Dallas Cowboys are poised for a major downfall in 2024.

There's been a lot of criticism of head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott, but the last three-year stretch was the first time the Cowboys have made the playoffs three years in a row since 1991-1996. While they only have one playoff win to show for it, it's hard to have that level of consistent success in the NFL.

Dallas still has many of their stars from the last three years, so they should be a lock to make the playoffs this year, shouldn't they? Well, not if Jerry Jones says so. Between the inactivity in free agency, a difficult 2024 schedule, and better competition across the NFC, life won't be easy for the Cowboys this season.

Related 5 Head Coach-Quarterback Duos Under Major Pressure in 2024 Quarterback is the most important position for team success in all of sports. However, that quarterback must be backed by a competent head coach.

The Front Office Has Failed To Improve Team

Despite the Cowboys' blowout loss in the NFC Wild Card Round, Jerry Jones hasn't done nearly enough to improve the roster for the upcoming season

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jones once said he was "all-in" this offseason, but has since retracted those statements. Instead, the Cowboys have had one of their worst offseasons in recent memory. They're not willing to spend, they haven't signed any of their major stars to a contract extension, and they lost several starters in free agency.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite being the most valuable NFL franchise, the Cowboys are last in cash spending in the NFL this offseason.

Sure, the Cowboys have struggled with cap space this offseason, but they haven't been willing to do themselves any favors. A contract extension to Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, or Micah Parsons would clear up a significant amount of cap space for the organization. Instead of getting ahead of other teams to sign these players to cheaper deals, they've let other teams skip ahead of them, increasing the price of each of their stars.

Outside the financial piece, this has led to a Lamb hold out. What did these looming contract extensions cost them? Well, a slew of key contributors.

Dallas Cowboys Key Departures Player New Team Tyron Smith - OT New York Jets Tony Pollard - RB Tennessee Titans Dorance Armstrong - EDGE Washington Commanders Tyler Biadasz - OC Washington Commanders Dante Fowler Jr. - EDGE Washington Commanders Jonathan Hankins - NT Seattle Seahawks Michael Gallup - WR Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas lost two starting offensive linemen, two rotational edge rushers, a starting defensive lineman, a starting running back, and a starting wide receiver. Five starters from the 2023 season are gone, along with numerous rotational defensive players. What makes matters worse is the front office didn't do a good enough job to replace these guys in free agency.

Dallas Cowboys Key Additions Player Transaction Eric Kendricks - LB Signed one-year deal, $3 million Ezekiel Elliott - RB Signed one-year deal, $2 million Tyler Guyton - OT Drafted 29th overall Marshawn Keenland - EDGE Drafted 56th overall Cooper Beebe - OL Drafted 73rd overall Marist Liufau - LB Drafted 87th overall

As you can see, the majority of reinforcements in Dallas are coming from the 2024 NFL Draft. Objectively, they had a good class. However, it's going to take time for these players to develop, so they won't all be major facts this season.

Two veteran running backs and two older linebackers in free agency aren't enough to replace the departures the team suffered in free agency. Jones was cheap, and that shows by the current roster structure.

NFC Gets Stronger, Dallas Gets Worse

Once considered one of the NFC's best teams, several teams had strong offseasons that could surpass last year's NFC East division winner

CREDIT: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to look across the rest of the NFC and assume the Cowboys are going to be very good in 2024. Starting within the division, every team got better except the Cowboys. Howie Roseman once again worked his magic with a strong offseason and draft, making the Philadelphia Eagles the early favorites to win the NFC East.

From the additions of Saquon Barkley to Quinyon Mitchell, the Eagles look like a far better team than last year's team that collapsed down the stretch. Jayden Daniels finally gives the Washington Commanders a franchise quarterback, and Malik Nabers finally gives the New York Giants a WR1.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently spoke about the improvements of surrounding NFC East opponents, giving a specific shoutout to Daniels and the Commanders as a team with a ton of potential to improve in 2024:

I had multiple people this week bring up, unprompted, like I’m kinda scared to death what Washington could be with Jayden Daniels.

Then you look across the rest of the NFC, and the competition for Wild Card spots is going to become even more difficult. Caleb Williams immediately makes the Chicago Bears playoff contenders. Kirk Cousins can finally give the Atlanta Falcons a high-scoring offense. This doesn't even include some of last year's playoff contenders from the NFC that will be in the mix once again.

When you struggle to improve in the offseason, your team is at an immediate disadvantage heading into the season. When there are several teams that get better, it becomes even more challenging to compete in the upcoming season. Dallas did this to themselves, as they watched every other team improve as they lost plenty of talent in free agency.

2024 Schedule Outlook

A first-place schedule with a worse roster sets up a nightmare scenario for a Cowboys team looking for their fourth consecutive playoff appearance

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

How can you even get excited about the 2024 Cowboys considering the lack of acquisitions this offseason? Then you look at their schedule, and it's even more discouraging as they play the AFC North and NFC South.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Schedule Week 1 @ Browns Week 2 Saints Week 3 Ravens Week 4 @ Giants Week 5 @ Steelers Week 6 Lions Week 7 BYE Week 8 @ 49ers Week 9 @ Falcons Week 10 Eagles Week 11 Texans Week 12 @ Commanders Week 13 Giants Week 14 Bengals Week 15 @ Panthers Week 16 Buccaneers Week 17 @ Eagles Week 18 Commanders

The way the games are laid out is much better than in previous years for the Cowboys. They avoided several cold weather games, playing in Cleveland, New York, and Pittsburgh early in the season. Outside the order of games, this is a tough schedule for Dallas.

With the improvements of other teams, the Cowboys maybe could cross the .500 threshold and finish 9-8. That would require some difficult wins and sweeping one of the Giants or Commanders, but they could do it.

Of course, they have a Week 17 matchup in Philadelphia, that will likely decide who wins the NFC East. The Cowboys' current situation likely wouldn't result in a complete 2024 meltdown, but they're poised for serious regression with the possibility of missing the playoffs.

Can Things Get Worse in Dallas?

Following a brutal offseason, it makes you wonder if things could get worse for the Cowboys

Yes, it absolutely can. Prescott and Lamb are both set to be free agents in 2025. Dallas cannot franchise tag Prescott next year due to his recent contract structure, giving the franchise quarterback the option to leave Dallas where they would receive nothing in return, except a $40 million dead cap hit in 2025.

Lamb is a slightly different situation, because the Cowboys could franchise tag him, but he's been holding out all offseason in hopes of a contract negotiation. Lamb appears to be set on his demands, and if the Cowboys don't pay him it could lead to the team losing their star wide receiver.

Parsons is the easiest situation for Dallas since he won't enter free agency until 2026, but signing him to a contract extension now would be significantly cheaper than what he could ask for a year from now. Recent criticisms of Parsons' podcasting career have led to questions about his leadership abilities.

When you think things can't get any worse, they absolutely can. Unfortunately, it's up to Jerry Jones to decide if the ship is going to hit rock bottom or not.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.