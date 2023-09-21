Highlights The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most successful franchises in NFL history, and that is largely down to their consistently elite quarterback play

The Cowboys count two quarterbacks among their all-time team that have been enshrined in the Hall of Fame

While Dallas has largely had consistency under center, they have had a few whiffs as well

The best Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks in history match up with any team in the NFL. The Cowboys started their existence as a franchise in 1960 and since then they have employed several Hall of Fame quarterbacks. What is most impressive about the Cowboys is that other than one short stint in the 1980s and a few years after the retirement of Troy Aikman, the team has remained consistent at quarterback. Even when the Cowboys weren't winning championships, they had reliable guys under center.

Two of the Cowboys' quarterback record holders were actually there during an era with no Super Bowl appearances. Many teams in the NFL go through quarterbacks like a sick person going through tissues and only have one or two elite signal callers over.

Dallas, meanwhile, almost always have a shot caller who can carry the team through multiple seasons of success. The Cowboys have three quarterbacks in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and two others who broke records during their playing days in Dallas. Here is a look at the best starting quarterbacks in Dallas Cowboys history, based on the names starting each season as the starter.

14 Chad Hutchinson (2002)

When looking at the best Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks of all time, a name no one will fondly remember is Chad Hutchinson. In 2002, the Cowboys struggled to find a starting quarterback and had no luck after Troy Aikman retired. Hutchinson was a star quarterback at Stanford, but he also played baseball chose baseball for his pro career. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him, and he played four years, mostly in the minors, only pitching in three MLB games in his career.

After that, Hutchinson decided to give the NFL a try, and the Cowboys needed a quarterback, so they signed him. As a rookie, Hutchinson beat out Quincy Carter but only lasted for nine games as a starter. He threw seven touchdowns and eight interceptions, winning two of his nine starts. He was out of the NFL after three seasons, making it one less than he did in baseball.

13 Quincy Carter (2001-2003)

The Dallas Cowboys wanted to draft a star quarterback in 2001 to replace the retired Troy Aikman, but the Cowboys had no first-round pick, an asset they gave up in a trade for wideout Joey Galloway, so they missed out on Michael Vick and Drew Brees. Instead, they settled on Quincy Carter in the second round.

The Georgia star was nothing like Aikman. While Troy was a pocket passer, Quincy was a scrambler, and the Cowboys hoped he could do for them what Vick would do for the Falcons. Unfortunately, their hopes were dashed. He won the starting job as a rookie but only started eight games before losing out to a series of backups to finish the season.

He lost his starting job again the next season to rookie Chad Hutchinson, but then won it back in his third year in Dallas. He started the entire 2003 season, leading the team to a 10-6 record despite throwing 21 interceptions against just 17 touchdowns. After failing a third drug test prior ro the 2004 season, Carter was cut, and he was out of the league a year later.

12 Gary Hogeboom (1984-1985)

Hogeboom was drafted the year after Roger Staubach retired. At first, he rode the bench and watched Danny White shatter Cowboys passing records as the starter. Despite record passing production, the team couldn't keep up with the San Francisco 49ers and struggled to win due to an aging roster.

Looking for a solution, Tom Landry began to make changes, and the biggest change was giving Gary Hogeboom a shot as a starter. Hogeboom was a former Central Michigan quarterback who the Cowboys picked in the fifth round of the 1980 NFL Draft. After a few seasons as the backup, Hogeboom wanted to start or be traded.

Dallas named him the starter in 1984, and he had a chance to prove himself. He didn't perform well, throwing seven touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 10 starts, so Landry began to switch back and forth between White and Hogeboom before Dallas finally traded the latter to the Baltimore Colts in 1986.

11 Steve Pelluer (1986-1988)

Steve Pelluer was the second attempt to find Danny White's replacement as the starting Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Coming out of Washington, Dallas picked him in the fifth round of the 1984 NFL Draft. He watched the back-and-forth between Danny White and Gary Hogeboom before stepping in as the guy himself.

In 1988, after going 5-8 as a spot starter during the previous two years, Pelluer replaced White as the starting quarterback and started 14 games for the Cowboys. After years on top of the NFL, Dallas finished with a record of 3-13 under Pelluer, their worst record since their inaugural season.

The team was so bad that not even Tom Landry could escape the repercussions, as the first and only Cowboys coach at that point was fired after 29 seasons. Pelluer requested a trade in 1989 after new head coach Jimmy Johnson drafted two QBs and the Cowboys obliged, shipping him off to the Kansas City Chiefs.

10 Eddie LeBaron (1960-1962)

The first quarterback in Dallas Cowboys history was Eddie LeBaron. Since the Cowboys were not able to participate in the 1960 NFL Draft, they traded their first and sixth-round picks from the next season to the Washington Redskins for the rights to LeBaron, who had previously retired. LeBaron agreed to come out of retirement and started 10 of the 12 games in the Cowboys' inaugural season.

Don Meredith was his backup, but Dallas stuck with LeBaron as their starter for a total of 26 games over three seasons, throwing 42 touchdowns against 50 interceptions. By 1962, Dallas felt that Meredith was ready to step in and start, and he gradually wrested the starting quarterback position from LeBaron over the course of the 1962 season.

9 Vinny Testaverde (2004)

Bill Parcells saw how well Vinny Testaverde played in his last stint with the New York Jets and brought him in to lead the Cowboys as their starting quarterback in 2004. Testaverde joined the NFL in 1987 as the first overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He threw for 46,233 yards with 274 touchdowns and 267 interceptions over his career, but he could never win a championship. In fact, he holds the NFL record for most losses as a starting quarterback. When he came to the Cowboys, he was meant to mentor Quincy Carter, but Dallas cut the young quarterback after another failed drug test and went with Vinny as the starter.

Dallas would win just five games with Vinny at the helm. He had an uneven season, throwing for 3,532 passing yards, but his issues with interceptions continued, as he threw 20 picks against just 17 touchdowns, which contributed Drew Bledsoe usurping him in 2005. Vinny was expected to be a top quarterback when drafted, but he never achieved the full potential of his talent with the Cowboys or other NFL teams.

8 Drew Bledsoe (2005-2006)

Drew Bledsoe replaced Vinny Testaverde as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback in 2005. Bledsoe was a great quarterback in New England, but he lost his job to Tom Brady after an injury, essentially birthing a dynasty in the process. In his first season with Dallas, Bledsoe led the Cowboys to nine wins and threw for over 3,600 yards, but they missed the playoffs.

Bledsoe slipped up in his second season, starting only six games and throwing just seven touchdowns versus eight interceptions. Parcells replaced him in the starting lineup with an unknown youngster named Tony Romo, and Bledsoe retiring after the season ended.

7 Craig Morton (1969-1972)

In 1965, the Cowboys drafted Craig Morton with the fifth overall pick. Despite being a first-rounder, Morton spent five seasons as the backup to Cowboys' starting quarterback Don Meredith. Morton was able to learn and improve while filling in when Meredith was injured. In 1969, Meredith retired, and Morton won the starting quarterback job over Roger Staubach.

In 1970, Morton led the Cowboys to the team's first-ever Super Bowl appearance. They lost in a close 16-13 defeat to Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts. It was a low-scoring affair, and Morton did not distinguish himself, as he threw for only 127 yards with three interceptions and a single TD.

The next year, Tom Landry decided to rotate Staubach and Morton at quarterback. This time, Staubach took the starting role from Morton en route to the Cowboys' first-ever Super Bowl. The next year, an injury to Staubach meant that Morton was back under center, but he didn't play well enough to hold the job once Staubach returned the following year.

6 Dak Prescott (2016-present)

Dak Prescott has a chance to do something special in his career and move up this list before all is said and done. However, he's not quite there yet. Dallas used a fourth-round pick to make Prescott the backup to Tony Romo in 2016. That all changed in his rookie season when Romo went down with an injury. Prescott took over and threw for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just four interceptions, leading Dallas to the playoffs. That ended Romo's career with the Cowboys, as he shifted to a more successful broadcasting career.

Since then, Prescott has been the unquestioned leader in Dallas. His best season came in 2019 when he threw for 4,902 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also threw for a career-high 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021. He had a down year in 2022, with 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions, but Prescott looks ready to achieve the type of postseason success that is expected by Cowboys fans.

5 Danny White (1980-1986)

Danny White arrived into a tough situation with the Dallas Cowboys. He replaced Roger Staubach, one of the best, most popular Cowboys in history, and was expected to win with an aging team. In an interesting twist, White would eventually serve as both quarterback and punter, up until 1985. White was a success, just not at the level of Staubach and other top Dallas QBs when it comes to championships.

He led the Cowboys to three straight NFC Championship Games from 1980 to 1982, but the Cowboys lost each time. He broke most of the Cowboys passing marks by the time he retired, with 21,959 passing yards, 155 touchdowns, and 132 interceptions. He was also 62-32 in the regular season, with a .659 winning percentage, taking Dallas to the playoffs five times as a starter.

4 Don Meredith (1963-1968)

Don Meredith was the first player Dallas acquired in franchise history, before the Cowboys even had their first head coach. The Chicago Bears drafted him in the 1960 NFL Draft and then immediately sent him to the Cowboys. Meredith wasn't their first starting quarterback, however, as he backed up Eddie LeBaron for two years before winning the starting job in 1962.

In 1966, Meredith led the team to their first-ever playoff game. He then led them to the playoffs twice more before unexpectedly retired after the 1968 NFL season. He finished his career with 17,199 passing yards, 135 touchdowns, and 111 interceptions, while running for 1,216 yards and 15 touchdowns. He never won a Super Bowl, but his toughness and grit laid the foundation for what it meant to be a Dallas Cowboy.

3 Tony Romo (2006-2015)

Very few Dallas Cowboys fans expected Tony Romo to become a starting quarterback. Romo joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003. He was a backup under Vinny Testaverde and then Drew Bledsoe. In 2006, Romo finally got his chance when Bledsoe struggled, leading Dallas to a victory in his first-ever game as a starter. Romo cemented his starting job by guiding the Cowboys to the playoffs and earning a Pro Bowl spot.

Despite Romo's greatness, the Cowboys still struggled in the playoffs while he was their starter. Over his career as the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback, Romo broke team records for passing yards with 34,183, and touchdown passes with 248, while leading the team to the playoffs six times. Romo lost his job to Dak Prescott after an injury and retired in 2017.

2 Troy Aikman (1989-2000)

As a rookie, Troy Aikman had a 0-11 record as the starting quarterback. You would have never expected that he would go on to lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl just three seasons later. Under Aikman's leadership, the Cowboys turned into a dynasty, winning Super Bowls in 1992, 1993, and 1995.

Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irving, along with a suffocating defense, made America's Team nearly unstoppable during their dynasty. He finished his career with 32,942 passing yards, 165 touchdown passes, and 141 interceptions while earning six straight Pro Bowl nods from 1991 to 1996. He was also the MVP of Super Bowl XXVII and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

1 Roger Staubach (1971-1979)

Roger Staubach is an iconic figure in American football and celebrated as the best quarterback in Dallas Cowboys history. He served in the U.S. Navy and won a Heisman Trophy as a Navy QB before joining the Cowboys in 1969. Renowned for his adept leadership, precision, and clutch performances, he earned the nickname "Captain Comeback" after leading the Cowboys to numerous come-from-behind wins.

Staubach steered the Cowboys to multiple Super Bowl appearances, winning two championships during the 1970s. Aikman has one more Super Bowl than Staubach, but the Vietnam veteran's influence extended beyond the field and left a lasting impact on the quarterback position. Staubach inspired generations through his dedication and sportsmanship and now stands as a timeless symbol of NFL greatness.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

