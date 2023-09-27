Highlights The Cowboys have drafted surprisingly well in the first round over the past decade and a half, scooping up a bevy of All-Pros during that time.

Hindsight is 20/20, and that’s a luxury we have for this list as we look back on the last 15 years of first round picks for the Dallas Cowboys. For this fun little exercise, we will be running down, in retrospect, preferred options for the Cowboys’ top first round pick in each draft since 2008. Spoiler alert, Jerry Jones and company have actually been a lot better on draft day than most NFL fans might like to admit.

2008: Chris Johnson, Running Back

Who they drafted: Felix Jones, Running Back (No. 22)

Felix Jones did not have an especially bad NFL career, he even led the Cowboys in rushing yards for a season, but ultimately, he just did not live up to the hype. With that said, can you imagine if the Cowboys instead selected Chris Johnson, who was taken by the Tennessee Titans just two picks later at No. 24?

CJ2K would have had Cowboys Nation losing their mind from the get-go. Johnson rushed for 1,228 rushing yards in his rookie season and then became the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in just his second campaign in the league when he also broke the single-season scrimmage yards record held by Marshall Faulk, with 2,509 yards.

2009: Percy Harvin, Wide Receiver

Who they drafted: Did not pick until the third round

Okay, the Cowboys did not have a pick in the first round of this draft. But let’s just assume that they managed to trade up for a pick in the early 20s. Percy Harvin would have been a great selection for the Cowboys. Not factoring in Harvin’s injury troubles that hounded his later NFL career, the talented and incredibly athletic wideout from the Florida Gators program would have been an electrifying addition to Dallas’ passing attack.

In his first season in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Harvin got a Pro Bowl nod and the Offensive Rookie of the Year award after finishing the campaign with 790 receiving yards and 135 rushing yards.

2010: Earl Thomas, Safety

Who they drafted: Dez Bryant, Wide Receiver (No. 24)

From one former Seattle Seahawk to another, we go to Earl Thomas for Dallas’ 2010 first-round pick. It’s a tough call here because the Cowboys got it right with Bryant, who went on to have a memorable professional career in Arlington. But just for a moment think if the Cowboys pulled off a draft-day trade and moved up to No. 14 in the first round by sending their No. 22 pick plus a future second-rounder to Seattle.

That would have allowed the Cowboys to take defensive back Earl Thomas. That had the potential to make Dallas a monster on defense, given the fact that Thomas became an all-time great for the Seahawks. Thomas earned three First-Team All-Pros and seven Pro Bowl selections from 2011 to 2019.

2011: Tyron Smith, Offensive Tackle

Who they drafted: Tyron Smith, Offensive Tackle (No. 9)

No argument to make here against the selection of Smith, who justified his high position in the 2011 NFL Draft by becoming a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and arguably the best left tackle of his generation.

2012: Luke Kuechly, Linebacker

Who they drafted: Morris Claiborne, Cornerback (No. 6)

Many consider Claiborne a draft bust, and it’s not hard to see why. He never had more than one interception in any season during his five-year stint with the Cowboys. Making things worse in retrospect for Dallas fans is that Luke Kuechly was drafted by the Carolina Panthers three picks after Claiborne.

Kuechly helped the Panthers reach the Super Bowl in 2016 and was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 just a year after he turned pro. In addition, Kuechly also collected five First-Team All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowls.

2013: Travis Frederick, Center

Who they drafted: Travis Frederick, Center (No. 31)

In the short time he played in the pros, Frederick was nothing but a stalwart player on the Cowboys offensive line. There were other solid players the Cowboys could have taken with the No. 31 pick in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft like tight end Zach Ertz, defensive back Darius Slay, and running back Giovanni Bernard, but it still makes plenty of sense for Dallas to pick Frederick, who was a five-time Pro Bowler before his career was cut short by a syndrome affecting his nervous system.

2014: Zack Martin, Guard

Who they drafted: Zack Martin, Guard (No. 16)

There were more than a few Cowboys fans who wanted Dallas to use the No. 16 pick in 2014 on Texas A&M superstar Johnny Manziel. Fortunately for them, they avoided that catastrophic selection by going with Martin. That was the right call and, to this day, still looks like the correct one because Martin has turned into an all-time great for the Cowboys.

Going beyond that, Martin was even named to the NFL's 2010 All-Decade Team alongside Smith. It’s also worth noting here that the Cowboys also nailed their next pick, as they drafted three-time Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence early in the second round.

2015: Landon Collins, Safety

Who they drafted: Byron Jones, Cornerback (No. 27)

Jones had a decent career with the Cowboys, but the team’s defense would have likely been stouter with Collins joining Thomas and Kuechly. Whereas Jones made one Pro Bowl during his time with the Cowboys, Collins, who was the first player taken in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, earned three Pro Bowl selections and an First-Team All-Pro nod while with the rival New York Giants.

2016: Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back

Who they drafted: Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back (No. 4)

We’re still going with Elliott here. CJ2K is already past his prime and is likely no longer with the Cowboys at this point. The need for new blood to lead the team’s rushing attack gets addressed by selecting the Ohio State Buckeyes star. As for Tony Romo’s successor, 2016 was also the year they got Dak Prescott in the sixth round, so the team got the QB spot covered too.

2017: T.J. Watt, Linebacker

Who they drafted: Taco Charlton, Defensive End (No. 28)

The Cowboys whiffed massively with their pick of Charlton. But they nearly got T.J. Watt, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers just two picks after Dallas made the mistake on Charlton. While Charlton lasted just two seasons with the Cowboys, Watt is still busy building his case for future Hall of Fame consideration, as he already has three First-Team All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowls, and an NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.

2018: Frank Ragnow, Center

Who they drafted: Leighton Vander Esch, Linebacker (No. 20)

Dallas still has Frederick snapping the ball to Prescott, but the Cowboys select their future center here with Ragnow. Vander Esch was a nice pick for the Cowboys, but since we already supplemented the defense with Watt for the Cowboys in 2017, Ragnow just seems like the better fit for Dallas’ long-term vision on offense. In five seasons with the Detroit Lions, Ragnow has earned two Pro Bowls.

2019: D.K. Metcalf, Wide Receiver

Who they drafted: Did not pick until the second round

Again, the Cowboys did not have a pick in the first round in 2019. But what if they had one in the latter portion of the first round and used it to get D.K. Metcalf? Firstly, if that did happen, we would not have this golden clip of Pete Carroll taking his shirt off while greeting a shirtless Metcalf.

The Cowboys’ offense would have looked so much more problematic for opposing defensive coordinators if Metcalf landed in Arlington. He’s just an athletic freak who is so tough to cover because of his size, speed, and power downfield. Red zone trips for the Cowboys would have been much less anxiety-inducing if Dallas had Metcalf running fades in the end zone.

2020: Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver

Who they drafted: CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver (No. 17)

We just gave the Cowboys Metcalf in 2019, but let's double down with another wide receiver pick for the Cowboys. Sure, the Cowboys took CeeDee Lamb (who has been solid) with their first selection in the first round in 2020, but I would bet the farm that they would have taken Justin Jefferson instead if they had to do it all over again.

Jefferson came in several picks later when the Minnesota Vikings took him off the board at No. 22. But at least the Cowboys were not the team who took Jalen Reagor a pick before the Vikings got Jefferson.

2021: Micah Parsons, Linebacker

Who they drafted: Micah Parsons, Linebacker (No. 12)

There’s really nothing to be said here because the name of Micah Parsons alone sounds like enough justification for why the Cowboys made the correct call in this draft. In just two years in the NFL, Parsons already has 26.5 sacks, two Pro Bowls, and two First-Team All-Pro nods. And can you imagine if they had Parsons and Watt as book-end edge rushers. Offensive coordinators would shudder at the thought.

2022: Tyler Smith, Offensive Lineman

Who they drafted: Tyler Smith, Offensive Lineman

It will take some time before it’s truly fair to judge Smith, but he’s looked good so far for the Cowboys. In his rookie season, Smith got a 71.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. In any case, Dallas wanted someone to succeed Tyron Smith and Tyler seems like a good candidate to be that player. To start the 2023 campaign, the two Smiths even played next to each other in Dallas' massive offensive line, with Tyler shifting over to guard.

2023: Mazi Smith, Defensive Lineman

Who they drafted: Mazi Smith, Defensive Lineman (No. 26)

We’re sticking with Smith here. The Cowboys need help against the run after giving up close to 125 rushing yards per game in 2022 and a big body like Smith is just what the doctor ordered to plug up those holes and running lanes.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

