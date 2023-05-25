The Dallas Cowboys could reach out to a rather intriguing name in order to complete their backfield this offseason, Conor Orr has claimed.

The Dallas Cowboys are very much a team on the up under the stewardship of head coach Mike McCarthy, having increased their wins from 6 wins in his first season in 2020, to 12 wins and first round playoff loss in 2021 to 12 wins and a divisional round loss in 2022.

But in order to push the team on, they’ve had to make some sacrifices, one of them rather big, as they decided to let Ezekiel Elliott leave this offseason, clearly believing that his drop in production over the years wasn’t worth keeping hold of, especially considering how much he was going to impact the team’s cap this upcoming season.

However Conor Orr thinks that the Cowboys could go back and grab Elliott off the street in the coming weeks.

Ezekiel Elliott set to be back in the Dallas Cowboys saddle?

Writing for SI.com, Orr claimed that they could go over Elliott to make sure they have a full complement to work with when the season gets underway, with the added benefit of being able to act as cover in case the options they have already don’t make it through:

I feel like I’m the only one who is slightly concerned about Dallas’s plan (for now) to put a massive workload on the back of Tony Pollard without a high-end backup outside of Ronald Jones.

It’s why I think an Ezekiel Elliott reunion would make some sense, if only to take some responsibility off Pollard’s plate. It’s worth watching the position group in OTAs, especially to see how comfortable each of the backs are installing all of the pass protection and working with the quarterbacks to become a part of the passing game.

So much of what the Cowboys want to do offensively is predicated on their ability to shove the ball down an opponent’s throat, or at least pepper the first one to five yards off the line of scrimmage with some checkdown passes. Pollard is coming off a significant injury, which is worth remembering. He broke his leg and sustained a high ankle sprain in the playoffs.

Should Ezekiel Elliott accept the Dallas Cowboys’ offer?

If this scenario were to play out, it is one that would make sense on both sides. The two worked incredibly well as a duo last year, and whilst neither might be in position to be a team’s #1, every down back, togetehr they can perform a great partnership that can help the Cowboys move forward, whilst also giving Elliott another chance to show what he can do in the league.

It will also help the Cowboys financially if they can get Elliott to come back at a lesser price, that way they still get a useful player and save some money that can go elsewhere.