Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is going to be one of the key reasons the team fails or succeeds this upcoming year, The Athletic’s Mike Jones has claimed.

The Dallas Cowboys are a team that are moving in the right direction under head coach Mike McCarthy. Having won just 6 games in his first season in charge back in 2020, they’ve had back-to-back 12-win seasons since then and have gone from losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to losing in the Divisional round this past year.

One of the things that has been crucial in helping to turn the team around has been the work of the offence. Having bombed back in 2020 (partially as a result of the absence of quarterback Dak Prescott for most of it), they ranked 17th in points and 14th in yards, they have taken great strides in the past two seasons ranking 1st in both points and yards in 2021 and then 4th and 11th respectively in 2022 (all via ProFootballReference).

However that success came under the guidance of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was let go this offseason after differences of opinions about how the team’s offense should be run before joining the Los Angeles Chargers, and in the eyes of Mike Jones, that puts McCarthy in a very tough position heading into 2023.

Dallas Cowboys could be made to dread getting rid of Kellen Moore?

Writing for The Athletic as part of a piece about which NFL teams are being ‘overhyped’ and ‘overlooked’, Jones put the Cowboys in the ‘overhyped’ category ahead of this year, and expressed his concerns about what the team might look like, with emphasis on the offense and how it might struggle this year under the leadership of McCarthy:

Jerry Jones and the fans of his team always believe this is their year. There’s always an excuse for the previous season’s shortcomings and a declaration that they are ready at last to make a run at the Super Bowl.

This year’s scapegoat is departed offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Coach Mike McCarthy believes that the offense will be better under his direction. However, McCarthy’s demise in Green Bay came amid criticism that his offense was unimaginative, out of date and predictable. Is this the year he gets his groove back?

The acquisition of Brandin Cooks could help, but the Cowboys likely will miss Ezekiel Elliott, at the very least as a goal-line threat. (He had 12 rushing touchdowns last season.) They also could miss tight end Dalton Schultz. The defense should again thrive under Dan Quinn’s direction, but it’s debatable whether Dak Prescott has enough support to take the Cowboys on a deep playoff run.

This year is likely going to act as a referendum year for the Cowboys head coach, because if he doesn’t keep their level of success up, then we’ll know who the real mastermind was behind their recent rise, and owner Jerry Jones might decide to head in another direction when it comes to the head coach.