The Dallas Cowboys might well have positioned themselves for a coaching change next offseason by one of their assistant coach’s decision-making this spring, Ryan Leaf believes.

The Dallas Cowboys have been making great progress in the past few years under head coach Mike McCarthy. Whilst he can be forgiven for the events of 2020 (Covid impacted preseason preparations and he lost his quarterback in Dak Prescott early on), the steps they’ve made since then have been incredible.

At the end of his first season, the team ranked 17th in points scored and 14th in yards gained on offense, whilst the defense ranked 28th in points conceded and 23rd in yards given up. In the past two seasons though, they’ve made huge jumps, in no large part thanks to the work of Kellen Moore on the offensive side of the ball and Dan Quinn guiding the defense.

The Cowboys though went through some changes this offseason, with Moore taking up the offensive coordinator role with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Ryan Leaf thinks that if things play out a certain way this upcoming season, it might well be that there are further changes afoot within the organisation.

Dallas Cowboys looking to shake things up in 2024?

Speaking on Good Morning Football as part of a segment where they discussed Prescott’s recent comments about entering this season with a ‘sense of urgency’ to win a Super Bowl, Leaf discussed the role that former Moore and Quinn had in getting the team to where they were.

In there he touched on Moore’s move to the Chargers and the fact he was interviewing for head coaching jobs throughout the offseason as well, before moving on to Quinn and suggesting that one reason why he didn’t throw his hat into the ring for jobs and become a head coach again (having been head coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020), is because he might be putting himself in position to succeed McCarthy come the end of the season if things don’t go in the right direction.

Video: Ryan Leaf discusses a potential head coaching change for the Dallas Cowboys:

This is firmly at the feet of Mike McCarthy. The defense has improved greatly under Dan Quinn, there's a reason why Dan Quinn didn't go get a head coaching job because guess what? If this doesn't play out really well for Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn could be sliding into that spot a year from now. That puts a lot of pressure on Dak Prescott as well.

If the Cowboys don’t make a deep run in the playoffs this season, you could certainly understand if owner Jerry Jones would want to make a change at the top, and having been to a Super Bowl before with the Falcons (the infamous 28-3 game), he would certainly be the most qualified on the staff to take over.

So McCarthy had better make sure that he’s in good form heading into this season, otherwise it could end up being his last as the head coach of the Cowboys.