Dallas Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons is set to take on a new role for the team next year, and is already putting in the work to make it happen.

Micah Parsons has certainly had an incredible impact since he arrived with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2021 NFL Draft. In his two seasons with the team he has amassed 149 tackles, 33 of which have been for loss, 26.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles, all of which have helped him pick up 2 First-Team All-Pro awards, 2 Pro Bowl nods and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021 (via Pro Football Reference).

His impact can be felt across the board too, as he’s been part of a Cowboys side that have taken huge steps forward on the defensive side of the ball since his arrival. In 2020 the team ranked 28th in the league in terms of points given up, whereas in 2021 and 2022 they ranked 7th and 5th respectively (via Pro Football Reference).

All of these stats though have come as a result of him playing outside linebacker/edge rusher, a position that will occasionally see him drop back into coverage to try and make an impact in the passing game as well, but now it seems as though those days are over.

Dallas Cowboys making some big changes for Micah Parsons on defense

Speaking recently to reporters, Parsons revealed that he is likely going to be asked to kick inside to play defensive end instead, and to do that he is having to spend some time away from the team during their first round of offseason workouts as he is having to take on a special regime in order to get him up to a reasonable playing weight for his new position:

He later did though take to Twitter to clarify exactly what was happening and that people shouldn’t be too excited about the changes he’s going through as they won’t be as big as they might have been anticipating:

Dallas Cowboys in danger of ruining a good thing with this move?

Whilst you have to trust what the Cowboys are doing, you do get the sense that they might be making a mistake with a move like this. The average weight of a defensive end is 277.38lbs and the average height is 6’4, both of which Parsons would be lesser than, so you’re going to be counting on his ability more than his size to make an impact.

And at the same time you are moving him from a position that he has been very successful at during his time in the NFL, would it not have been better to bring someone in to play that role and let Parsons continue to do his thing in his original spot? It just doesn’t make sense.