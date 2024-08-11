Highlights Cowboys have 10+ starters to hit free agency in 2025.

Prescott's contract will determine what players the team extends.

Martin and Lawrence could both retire with their succession plans in place.

If you think the sky is falling right now for the Dallas Cowboys, just wait until 2025. The Cowboys have dragged their feet with several contract negotiations this offseason, but that is only the tip of the iceberg for what's to come next year. Eventually, the Cowboys will figure out their plan with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons, but there are plenty of other starters that will hit the open market.

Dallas Cowboys Key Free Agents, 2025 Player Position Dak Prescott Quarterback CeeDee Lamb Wide Receiver Zack Martin Offensive Guard DeMarcus Lawrence Defensive End Brandin Cooks Wide Receiver Eric Kendricks Linebacker Jourdan Lewis Cornerback Osa Odighizuwa Defensive Tackle Brock Hoffman Center Markquese Bell Safety KaVontae Turpin Wide Receiver Cooper Rush Quarterback Trey Lance Quarterback Bryan Anger Punter Ezekiel Elliott Running Back

All the players listed above are either starters or key contributors. The positive side is that the Cowboys have the fifth most expected cap space entering the 2025 NFL season, with nearly $70 million in cap space. It will take a shift in philosophy from the Cowboys' front office to be willing to spend their money.

The team will be in a holding pattern until the Cowboys and Prescott decide whether the plan is for him to be the team's quarterback in 2025 and beyond. If Dallas and Prescott agree to an extension, it might be more important to re-sign some players to go "all-in". But if they don't agree, the team will likely make decisions based on the future, not the present.

The reality is they won't be able to pay everyone. Even if they're able to land deals with Prescott, Lamb, and Parsosns, it's going to cost them several players in free agency. The question becomes, who?

1 Zack Martin

After an 11-year career with the Dallas Cowboys, Martin will finally call it a career and retire.

Whenever the time comes, Zack Martin is going to be a first ballot Hall of Famer. Throughout his career, he's been one of the best and most consistent offensive linemen in the NFL. But after Martin's recent comments about retirement, the possibility will become a reality following the 2024 season.

Between Tyron Smith signing with the New York Jets and the Cowboys actively trying to get younger at the offensive line position, this feels like the right time when Martin would retire. It appears the Cowboys will take a step back in 2024, so it might not be in the cards for Martin to want to go through a rebuild at 34 years old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Zack Martin has more career All-Pro selections (nine) than he has holding penalties (eight) throughout his career (via A to Z Sports).

Dallas will greatly miss Martin, but they could already have his replacement on the roster. With Brock Hoffman taking the majority of snaps with the first-team offense, Cooper Beebe might've been drafted to replace Martin in 2025. Beebe primarily played offensive guard in college, so it would be easier than having him transition to center for his NFL career.

2 DeMarcus Lawrence

Throughout his career, Lawrence has consistently given the Cowboys a discount, but he could opt to depart in free agency to get paid one last time.

DeMarcus Lawrence may go down as one of the most underappreciated Cowboys of all time. While he hasn't strung together many sacks in the last few years, he's consistently been one of the NFL's best run defenders.

Lawrence has re-signed on a hometown discount over the last several years because his family loves Dallas. But eventually, that feeling could wear off. Dallas has drafted edge rushers in the first round in each of the last four NFL Drafts. The most recent edge rusher drafted, Marshawn Kneeland, has been compared the most to Lawrence.

Even if Lawrence wants to return in 2024 at a discounted rate, he might not have the choice. Clearly, the Cowboys will have to make financial decisions in certain places, and it looks like they're prepared to move on from Lawrence in the near future. The biggest question will be if he wants to continue playing, or if he prefers to retire alongside Martin.

3 Osa Odighizuwa

Despite Odighizuwa improving every year, the Cowboys won't be able to afford to extend him due to other contract priorities.

This is going to be the player who unfortunately cannot be retained due to his rising value and other Cowboys contract priorities. Lawrence and Martin's departures are understandable due to age, but Odighizuwa will only be 26 when he enters free agency next offseason. He isn't quite the star like those two other players, but he's easily been the Cowboys' best interior defensive lineman in the last two years.

With the best defensive tackles demanding over $25 million per year, Odighizuwa could be in the $10-$15 million range unless he takes another major leap forward in 2024. Unlike Lawrence and Martin, the Cowboys don't have a succession plan for if Odighizuwa leaves in free agency.

Dallas will be forced to address this position either in free agency (finding a more affordable defensive tackle) or early in next year's draft. Losing Odighizuwa would be the biggest loss to the Cowboys in 2025 unless they lose one of Prescott, Lamb, or Parsons. He's been an emerging player who has boosted the interior defensive line's pass-rush ability, helping make life easier for their edge rushers.

4 Terence Steele

After Steele struggles again to return to form following a torn ACL in 2022, the team decides they must part ways.

Luckily for the Cowboys, they built in some options where they could part ways with Terence Steele when they signed him to a five-year, $82.5 million extension. Steele significantly improved in 2022 from prior years, but his season was cut short due to a torn ACL. In his first year removed from the injury, he was one of the worst pass-blocking offensive tackles, struggling throughout the 2023 season. Unfortunately, he's still struggling during training camp.

The benefit of the way the Cowboys structured this contract is that they can save $14 million next year if he's considered a post-June 1 cut. It would open up another hole on the Cowboys' offensive line, but it would eliminate a bad contract if he's unable to return to form before his ACL tear.

With the way Steele has looked throughout training camp, this appears to be a legitimate resolution. Dallas went through the same situation with Michael Gallup, who also struggled to return to form after tearing his ACL. This could make sense and benefit the Cowboys if he's not playing up to his contract.

5 Brandin Cooks

Dallas must replace Cooks in 2024, as his contract expires after this season.

Dallas has let Stephon Gilmore remain a free agent after trading for him last season, and the same will likely happen to Brandin Cooks after this season. Both of these moves were "all-in" moves made last offseason, but Dallas likely wouldn't want to resign a 32-year-old wide receiver in 2025.

Cooks is excited to improve in his second year in the offense, but it's likely his last. Most wide receivers decline once they hit 30 years old, and Dallas has been cautious about not paying players exiting their prime. The Cowboys have some young, promising wide receivers on the roster, whom they may try to give a larger role in 2025.

Once the Cowboys figure out the Lamb situation, they're going to need to turn their attention towards improving the WR2 role in the future. Cooks would always be a temporary move, but the team needs to figure out who could become the long-term player opposite of Lamb. There have already been signs of decline in Cook's game, making this an easy decision.

