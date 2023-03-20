The Dallas Cowboys’ move to sign Brandin Cooks still might not be enough for the team to advance this season, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has claimed.

The Dallas Cowboys are a team that, at least on the offensive side of the ball, have shown some great progress in recent seasons. Having bombed back in 2020 (partially as a result of the absence of quarterback Dak Prescott for most of it), they ranked 17th in points and 14th in yards, they have taken great strides in the past two seasons ranking 1st in both points and yards in 2021 and then 4th and 11th respectively in 2022 (all via ProFootballReference).

That somehow though wasn’t enough for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to keep his job, but his face isn’t the only one that’s been jettisoned from the Cowboys this offseason, as running back Ezekiel Elliott was sent to free agency as the offence goes through a little bit of a change.

One of those changes will see former 1st round draft pick Brandin Cooks make his way to Dallas after a trade between them and the Houston Texans, but Stephen A. Smith doesn’t think that adding someone like him (who has 8,616 yards in his career, helped by six 1,000 yard seasons) will make a difference until they fix one problem.

Dallas Cowboys still can’t trust Dak Prescott

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take (starting at 8:05), Smith talked about how at the end of the day, all the weapons that the Cowboys have acquired will not mean anything until quarterback Dak Prescott can show that he can produce big numbers and in big moments, something he arguably hasn’t done yet:

The issue for me is that it still comes down to Dak. You can't get around it. And the Dallas Cowboys ain't saying it, but what they're showing is ‘we don't want to put that load on this brother, because obviously he hasn't handled it in an ideal fashion up to this point’. He's won more games and he's lost, he's gotten you to the playoffs. But then when it really, really counts, he hasn't been able to answer the call, that's what this is about.

And at the end of the day, you're still going to have to come back to Dak, because you don't have a Cooks and a CeeDee Lamb in your lineup but nothing. It’s going to have to come back to him being able to deliver the goods when it counts, no matter how people try to get away with it.

Can Dak Prescott deliver for the Dallas Cowboys?

Smith’s point is a good one, because whilst Prescott has been good for the Cowboys, he hasn’t necessarily taken them to the next level and kept them relevant in the way other franchise quarterbacks around the league have done. Now that could be down to the players he’s had to work with, or it could be his ability, now we’ll finally be able to find out.

Because when you add someone as talented as Cooks, the onus now needs to be on Prescott to make sure he can keep him producing at the same level that he has throughout his career so far. And if he can’t, then the Cowboys might need to start having serious conversations about whether or not he is the man to take them forward.