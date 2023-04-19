The Dallas Cowboys look set to sign two of their best players to new deals in the coming weeks once the NFL Draft is out of the way, Stephen Jones has proclaimed.

The Dallas Cowboys are certainly taking steps in the right direction under head coach Mike McCarthy in the past three years. As the numbers below demonstrate, once he got the first year out of the way (a year in which he didn’t get a proper preseason due to Covid restrictions and the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott to injury), they’ve established themselves as a team with a very bright future:

It’s not very often you see a team that can be that dominant on both sides of the ball, at the same time, especially when you consider how contracts to the big and impactful players need to be spread around, but two players who have played huge parts in their transformation are wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs who both entered the league in 2020.

Lamb has averaged 1,132 receiving yards in the past three years whilst also putting up 20 touchdowns to become the team’s number-one threat out wide (via Pro Football Reference), whilst Diggs has established himself as one of the better shutdown corners in the league with 11 interceptions in 2021 and 49 pass deflections in the past three seasons (via Pro Football Reference) with both men warning Pro Bowl nods in 2021 and 2022 and Diggs being named First-Team All-Pro in 2021 to boot.

Pretty crucial parts of the puzzle indeed, and their contributions certainly aren’t going to go unnoticed by the Cowboys any time soon.

Dallas Cowboys set to dig deep to pay their biggest stars?

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan (quoted by ProFootballTalk), executive vice president Stephen Jones gave a pretty good indicator of how important the team see the two men, whilst also pointing out exactly when they might be set to expect some new contracts:

As we move forward that’ll become a bigger priority here as we move past the draft. We’ve historically signed a lot of guys during that training camp period to extensions. But guys like CeeDee Lamb and Diggs are certainly on our radar in terms of guys that we’d love to have around here for another five, six years, whatever that turns out to be.

Dallas Cowboys not dilly-dallying around on the big names

If the Cowboys are announcing their intention to give these two players new contracts, then getting it done early is the best way to do it, not just because it’s the right thing to do to reward them for their work, but it also means that they aren’t running the risk of having disgruntled employees further down the line.

You can see around the league the likes of Saquon Barkley withholding his services because he doesn’t like his situation, something that could disrupt the New York Giants’ preparation, but with an attitude like this, then the Cowboys probably aren’t going to have any of those problems, and can start off on a better footing as they prepare for the 2023 season and possibly see an improvement once the year begins.