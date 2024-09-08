Key Takeaways The Dallas Cowboys have claimed five Super Bowl victories, tied for the third-most in NFL history.

The 1977 Cowboys lost just two games and created turnovers at an impressive rate.

The 1992 Cowboys dominated on both sides of the football and came away with one of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history.

The Dallas Cowboys have never shied away from the spotlight, and the franchise known as America’s Team has been at the forefront of the NFL for decades.

The Cowboys' initial appeal was that they were one of the league’s premier winners. After entering the NFL in 1960, the team struggled early on but then became a perennial playoff contender and won two Super Bowls in the 1970s and three more in the 1990s.

With a total of five Super Bowl rings, currently tied for the third-most with the San Francisco 49ers , Dallas became a model organization, separating itself from the rest of the league.

Recently, the Cowboys have come under fire for their inability to win these big games. While Dallas has been a regular in the postseason, the franchise has struggled to make it to the later rounds and has not appeared in the NFC Championship Game in nearly three decades.

As the team looks to return to power in the near future, here are the teams they will be looking to emulate.

1 1977

The 1977 defense created turnovers at an impressive rate

The 1977 Cowboys were led by an all-time great defense. While the unit finished eighth in points allowed, it more than made up for it by allowing the fewest yards and forcing 31 turnovers in 14 games. The Cowboys went 12-2 in the regular season and marched into the playoffs as the team to beat in the NFC.

If the defense was dominant in the regular season, it was otherworldly in the postseason. Dallas forced 19 turnovers in three games, including eight in its 27-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 12, which led to Harvey Martin and Randy White sharing co-Super Bowl MVP honors.

The defense did the heavy lifting at times, but the offense was no slouch either.

Quarterback Roger Staubach made his fourth Pro Bowl that season, and rookie running back Tony Dorsett ran for 1,007 yards and 12 touchdowns, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and helping the Cowboys finish the year with the second-best scoring offense.

Head coach Tom Landry devised some brilliant game plans over the course of his career, but his defensive prowess in Super Bowl 12 is widely viewed as his magnum opus.

2 1992

The 1992 team was filled with stars

Jimmy Johnson’s first championship run came in 1992, as the Cowboys put together a 13-3 regular season, running away with the NFC East crown in the process. Third-year running back Emmitt Smith had one of the best seasons of his career, leading the league with 1,713 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

He was accompanied on offense by Hall of Famers Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin, as well as four multiple-time Pro Bowlers on the offensive line. The Dallas defense was stacked as well and held opponents to just over15 points per game, good for fifth in the league during the regular season.

The Cowboys’ playoff run was impressive but rather unsuspenseful, as the team won all three games by multiple scores. This included a 52-17 beatdown of the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl 27, which remains one of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history. The team’s collection of talent and postseason dominance earns it a top-two spot.

3 1995

The Cowboys leaned on experience in 1995

The most recent of Dallas’ five Super Bowl runs came in 1995. At this point, the Dallas core of Aikman, Smith, and Irvin was a bit older but still very effective.

The Cowboys had also added guard Larry Allen to what was already a historically great offensive line, taking the Hall of Famer in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft . Smith continued to take advantage of his favorable situation and amassed 1,773 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.

On the defensive side, the Cowboys had also added Deion Sanders, who'd won Defensive Player of the Year in 1994 with San Francisco and helped the Niners win their fifth Super Bowl. He missed some time in the regular season but appeared in all three playoff games. The Cowboys went 12-4 during the regular season and finished third in both points scored and points allowed.

Dallas encountered a familiar foe in the title game in the Pittsburgh Steelers , who'd bested the Cowboys in the Super Bowl twice in the 1970s. While their rosters had obviously changed in the years since, the disdain between the two franchises remained mutual. Although the Steelers outgained the Cowboys, Dallas played much cleaner football, winning the turnover battle 3-0.

Defensive back Larry Brown picked off Steelers quarterback Neil O’Donnell twice and won Super Bowl MVP in a 27-17 Cowboys rout. The 1995 team lands right in the middle of Dallas’ five Super Bowl-winning squads, as this unit was great but not quite as dominant as the top two.

4 1971

The Cowboys' first championship team was very memorable

The 1971 Cowboys had the best point differential of the franchise’s Super Bowl-winning teams and fourth-best in franchise history, outscoring opponents 406-222 in 14 games.

The Cowboys' offense was simply too much for 1970s defenses to handle. Dallas scored over 40 points in five contests, an extremely impressive feat given the era. The Cowboys went 11-3 during the regular season and 10-0 in games that Staubach started.

Dallas entered the postseason on a seven-game winning streak and used the momentum to win their three playoff games by a combined total of 40 points.

To the Cowboys’ credit, they proved that they could win in multiple ways. They began the season winning a 49-37 shootout with the Bills and beat the San Francisco 49ers 14-3 in the NFC Championship Game.

This was an impressive display of all-around play from a team’s first championship run that culminated with a 24-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl 6.

5 1993

The Cowboys went back-to-back in 1993

On the heels of a phenomenal 1992 run, expectations were high for the Cowboys’ 1993 campaign. The star-studded roster from a season ago remained intact, and Dallas cruised to another NFC East title, going 12-4 in the regular season.

The offense’s composition was mostly the same. Smith led the way yet again, with league highs in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage, winning NFL MVP despite missing the first two games of the year over a contract dispute.

While the offense took a slight step back, going from 25.6 points per game to 23.5, the defense showed improvement. Dallas finished with the second-best scoring defense in comparison to a fifth-place finish in 1992.

The Cowboys made fairly easy work of the postseason yet again, winning by 10 points or more in all three contests. Dallas once again beat the Bills in the Super Bowl, this time winning by a score of 30-13. Jimmy Johnson’s two championship teams were similar in terms of structure and play style, but the metrics suggest the 1993 team was the inferior one.

