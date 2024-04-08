Highlights The Dallas Cowboys need to fill the gap at running back after losing Tony Pollard in free agency.

The Cowboys met with Blake Corum, Trey Benson, and Jonathon Brooks last week.

Each of the three mentioned running backs could be a valuable pick for the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys have been playoff contenders for the majority of the past decade. The team has consistently won in the regular season, and they have made the playoffs the past several years. As for playoff success, that's a different story. Dallas has struggled to win in the playoffs, when it matters.

They've been close, but have developed new ways to lose in heartbreaking fashion in the playoffs. While their roster has talent at nearly every position, something clearly needs to change for the Cowboys to go ahead and take the next step into true Super Bowl-contender status.

Current Running Backs on Cowboys' Roster Player Years Played Career Rushing Yards Rico Dowdle 4 385 Deuce Vaughn 1 40 Malik Davis 2 161 Snoop Connor 2 42

One of those positions that is in need of some change is running back. The Cowboys had Ezekiel Elliot from 2016 to 2022, but he left for the New England Patriots before the 2023 season. That gave Tony Pollard a chance to start, and he played his first full season as the Cowboys' starting running back in 2023.

Pollard had a solid season, topping 1,000 yards and scoring six touchdowns. However, unfortunately for Dallas, he left in free agency during this offseason, signing with the Tennessee Titans. With Elliot, and Elliot's replacement, Pollard, out of the picture, the Cowboys are now left with a hole at one of the most important positions on offense.

Dallas has already met with draft prospect Blake Corum, and had visits scheduled with Trey Benson and Jonathan Brooks last week. Dallas clearly knows it will have to fix its issue at running back, and the draft is the best place to do it, with free agency starting to wrap up.

How is This Year's Running Back Class?

While there isn't star talent, there is plenty of talent throughout the class as a whole.

While it's true there isn't any big-name, top-of-the-draft level talent at running back this year, there are a lot of players who could be very useful in the NFL. The Cowboys met with Blake Corum, Trey Benson and Jonathon Brooks already, and those three are some of the most talented players in the class.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 Top Running Back Prospects Rank Player School Height / Weight 29 Jonathon Brooks Texas 6'0" / 216 50 Blake Corum Michigan 5'8" / 205 63 Ray Davis Kentucky 5'8" / 211 94 Trey Benson Florida State 6'0" / 216

It's possible that none of these players get taken in the first round, but it's almost certain that they'll be taken in at least the second or third. They each bring a different skill set to the table, and could all compliment the Cowboys' offense in different ways. Let's analyze each of these three players, and see what they could add to the Cowboys' offense in 2024.

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Blake Corum is a very creative player at the position, and, as a result of that, he can be used in many different ways. Corum has the brain of a running back, as he understands patience very well and has no problem waiting for running lanes to open. He presses different gaps before hitting the line of scrimmage to fool linebackers and make them commit to the wrong hole.

Corum's excellent footwork allows him to make cuts quickly and change direction on a dime. He can get quick extra yards with his explosive vertical and lateral cuts. Corum had experience at Michigan in both zone and gap running offenses, so he could be used in different styles if selected by Dallas.

Blake Corum College Stats Year Rushing Yards Receiving Yards Touchdowns Yards Per Attempt 2020 77 73 2 3.0 2021 952 141 12 6.6 2022 1,463 80 19 5.9 2023 1,245 117 28 4.8

Unfortunately for Corum, while he has the brain of a running back, he lacks the body. His smaller frame allows him to almost always win the leverage battle, but he lacks the physical strength to run with any real power. He likely won't end up being a physical running back in the NFL, which leads to concerns about his ability in short-yardage, or goal-line situations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Blake Corum broke the Michigan all-time single season rushing TD record with 27 in 2023 and holds the program's all-time record with 56.

While Corum has his shortcomings, he does a lot of things well. He'll need to be paired with a bigger, stronger back. The Cowboys currently have Rico Dowdle, who's a bit bigger and can be used in those short yardage spots, so Corum could be a good compliment to him.

While Corum isn't a home-run threat, he's a player that can get you 5–8 yards on any given run, pass protect well, and catch the ball out of the backfield.

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

Trey Benson spent the first two years of his collegiate career at the University of Oregon. He didn't see much playing time there, so he transferred to Florida State before the 2022 season. That ended up being an excellent decision for him, as he excelled with the Seminoles and became one of the best running backs in the nation.

Benson has all the physical tools needed to be an excellent back. He accelerates very quickly, and has real breakaway speed in the open field. Benson is shifty and can make defenders miss, and he's also very smart, as he understands running lanes well, and has good patience. Benson is scheme-versatile as well.

Trey Benson College Stats Year Rushing Yards Receiving Yards Touchdowns Yards Per Attempt 2021 22 0 1 3.7 2022 990 144 9 6.4 2023 906 227 15 5.8

Benson has only two real weaknesses. First is his ability to run with power. He struggles to maintain a low pad level, and as a result, he loses the leverage battle against defenders often. Benson will need to fix this, or he may be left off the field in short-yardage situations, making it hard for him to become a three-down back in the NFL.

Finally, Benson also struggles with pass protection, which is something opposing defenses will be aware of when he's on the field.

Ultimately, Benson has all the tools you would want in a running back. He's fast, shifty, and smart. The only thing he struggles with is keeping his pad level low, but that can be coached, and the Cowboys have proven they can develop running backs well. Benson could be an excellent fit for the Cowboys' offense.

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

Jonathon Brooks, like the other two running backs, is also smart and has great vision and patience. He can accelerate very quickly, so after he waits for the hole to open he can burst right through. He makes quick, efficient jump cuts, as well as lateral cuts to get through the line of scrimmage. As a runner, he's best used in zone schemes, where he can press outside, and then quickly cut back up the field.

Brooks is athletic, which makes him a viable option to catch the ball out of the backfield as well. Once he gets the ball in the open field, he's very dangerous. Brooks has the speed to simply outrun defenders at the second level, but if that's not an option, he's shifty enough to make them miss. His acceleration and speed are both quick enough that he can consistently break off large chunks of yardage.

Jonathon Brooks College Stats Year Rushing Yards Receiving Yards Touchdowns Yards Per Attempt 2021 143 12 1 6.6 2022 197 37 6 6.6 2023 1,139 286 11 6.1

Brooks plays like a bigger running back, and has no fear of contact. Unfortunately, his frame doesn't fit that of a bigger running back. There are some legitimate concerns that he won't be strong enough to stay healthy with his physical playing style. That's an issue that NFL trainers can help with, though.

Overall, Brooks can do a lot of things well. He's best used in a zone scheme, but isn't afraid to pound the ball in between the tackles either. Brooks is a dynamic player who can contribute in a lot of ways. Brooks could be an excellent choice for the Cowboys this April.

