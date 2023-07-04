The Dallas Cowboys’ actions in the offseason might not necessarily come off in the way they were hoping to, Gilberto Manzano has claimed.

The Dallas Cowboys have been making great progress in the past few years under head coach Mike McCarthy over the past few years. Whilst he can be forgiven for the events of 2020 (Covid impacted preseason preparations and he lost his quarterback in Dak Prescott early on), the steps they’ve made since then have been incredible.

If you look at these numbers from Pro Football Reference, you can see how much of an impact that McCarthy (and his coaching staff) have made on the team, taking them from the doldrums after their first season to among the best that the league has to offer right now:

Not to be content with the progress that they have made on the field (which hasn’t seen them get past the Divisional Round of the playoffs under McCarthy), the Cowboys have looked to add more firepower on both sides of the ball this offseason with wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the latter of which was NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and a 2x First-team All-Pro.

But whilst they might have managed to bring them on board, Gilberto Manzano has expressed his concern about certain aspects of the deals that brought them to town.

Dallas Cowboys entering the danger zone with these deals?

Writing for SI.com, Manzano discussed what the Cowboys’ biggest ‘gamble’ was this offseason, and whilst he praised the way on which the team were able to get the two players on board, he did note that there was a lot of risk attached to the two because of their respective ages:

Instead of splurging in free agency, the Cowboys traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, sending Day 3 draft picks to the Texans and Colts, respectively. It was a creative way of improving the roster without having to overpay for players on the open market and probably the necessary option with limited cap space due to Prescott’s hefty contract. (The Cowboys also kept in mind the looming contract extensions for Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb.)

Although that approach was a smart move financially, Dallas is now banking on two players who might be past their primes. Gilmore proved last season with the Colts he still has plenty left to offer, but he’s heading into his age-33 season. Cooks is younger—he’ll turn 30 in September—but he’s coming off a down 2022 season and has dealt with many injuries in his career. The Cowboys need Cooks to be a standout No. 2 wideout to Lamb and for Gilmore to do the same for Diggs if they want to finally get past the divisional round.

The thing is, the Cowboys only really need one year of production out of them for the moves to be considered a success. Age is certainly something to be concerned about, but if this is their last year of being able to be at their most productive, then it might just be enough to get the Cowboys that championship.

And then it doesn’t really matter what they do after that, as that will buy them enough credit to get them through a lot in the eyes of Cowboys fans.