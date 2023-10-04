Highlights The Cowboys and 49ers have a storied rivalry in the NFL, with intense games and memorable moments from legendary players.

The 2011 matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers showcased the rivalry's importance, as Tony Romo played through a broken rib and punctured lung to lead the Cowboys to an overtime victory.

From the iconic "Captain Comeback" game in 1972 to "The Catch" in 1982, the Cowboys and 49ers have competed in some of the biggest games in NFL history.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have one of the biggest rivalries in NFL history. Heading into the 2023 NFL season, neither team has a winning record over the other, although their regular season meeting in Week 5 will change that.

The 19-19-1 overall series between the teams includes nine postseason games, several of which came in the NFC Championship where the winning team went on to win the Super Bowl. With big names like Roger Staubach, Tony Dorsett, Joe Montana, Charles Haley, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice, and Michael Irvin, Cowboys vs. 49ers was always appointment viewing.

Here is a look at the best Cowboys and 49ers games of all time, from Captain Comeback and The Catch to four different NFC Championship meetings.

10 September 18, 2011 - Romo Leads Cowboys To OT Win With Punctured Lung

While this game didn't have the playoff stakes that this rivalry is used to, the 2011 regular season matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers was a good example of how much this rivalry means for the players and fans. It had been 15 years since these teams played for anything meaningful, but it was still a game both teams were circling on their calendars.

The game started out slow with neither team scoring in the first quarter. However, after the 49ers scored the first two touchdowns, the Cowboys tied it up in the third quarter and the game eventually went into overtime, which was just the second time the two teams played into an extra period.

What really stands out is that Cowboys QB Tony Romo took a couple of hits in the first half but kept playing. Down by 10, Romo led the Cowboys back to tie the game before winning it in overtime. He threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-24 victory and learned after the game that he'd done it with a broken rib and a punctured lung.

9 September 24, 2000 - Terrell Owens Becomes A 'Star'

On top of the gutsy performances that show how big the Cowboys and 49ers rivalry really is, there are also the moments that embody the animosity between these two teams. The latter was really on display in a game that meant next to nothing for either team.

The year was 2000 and neither team had played for a Super Bowl title since 1995. However, it was clear that the hatred still ran deep on both sides during the 41-24 win for the Niners. For really no reason other than to taunt the Cowboys, Terrell Owens caught a touchdown pass and then ran all the way to the star in the middle of the Cowboys' field and posed over it.

A few minutes later, Emmitt Smith scored a touchdown, and he ran to the star and posed to the cheers of the fans. Then, in the fourth quarter, Owens caught another touchdown pass. He went to run to the star again, but just as he got there, Cowboys safety George Teague flew down the field and leveled him. Though the game meant nothing, the players' antics have made it notorious.

8 December 12, 1977 - Highest-Scoring Game In Rivalry History

In December 1977, the Cowboys and 49ers played in a late season game that meant little for either team. Dallas was 11-2 and on their way to a Super Bowl championship later that year, while the 49ers were 5-8 and already out of playoff competition.

However, what happened on the field was more than either team might have expected. It finished as the highest-scoring game in the history of the Cowboys-49ers rivalry. The teams exchanged touchdowns to start the game, with the score all tied up 14-14 in the second quarter. Dallas then pulled away and never trailed again—but the 49ers did not fold.

The final score was 42-35 as the Cowboys picked up the win. Jim Plunkett threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns for the 49ers and Dallas' Roger Staubach threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns, while also running one in. Another Cowboys rushing touchdown came courtesy of rookie Tony Dorsett. The teams combined for 750 total yards when all was said and done.

Dallas San Francisco First Downs 24 19 Rushing 45-183-3 35-93-1 Passing 14-19-220-3-0 16-30-278-4-0 Sacks 2 1 Total Yards 398 362 Turnovers 0 0

7 January 16, 2022 - Playoff Reunion

In the 1994 NFL season, the Cowboys and 49ers played in the NFC Championship with a Super Bowl spot on the line. The rivalry didn't have another game with postseason stakes until the 2021 season, when the Cowboys and 49ers renewed hostilities in the playoffs for the first time in over two decades.

They met in the NFC Wild Card game, which ended in heartbreak for the Cowboys, though neither team made it to the Super Bowl that year. The 49ers went up 13-0 early and led 23-7 by the end of the third quarter.

It looked over with, but Dallas roared back and with just over one minute remaining, they had reduced the deficit to 23-17. Down six with 32 seconds remaining, Dallas got the ball back. Prescott ran 17 yards for a first down to the 49ers 24, but he forgot that his team didn't have any time-outs left to stop the clock, and time expired before he could get a spike off.

6 December 23, 1972 - Captain Comeback Is Born

One of the most important games in the history of the Cowboys organization occurred against the 49ers in the 1972 NFC Divisional playoff game. It was the first matchup between the teams to take place at San Francisco's iconic Candlestick Park, into which the team had just moved the year prior. It also marked Roger Staubach's return to the starting QB role, which he would not relinquish again until the 1980s came around.

The 49ers burst out of the gates, taking a 21-3 lead in the second quarter and maintaining a 28-13 advantage into the fourth quarter. Dallas struggled with starting quarterback Craig Morton, who had completed only eight of 21 passes for 96 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

In the fourth quarter, Tom Landry pulled Morton and put in Staubach, who had lost the starting job after suffering a separated shoulder earlier in the campaign. The rest is history. In the fourth quarter, Roger Staubach threw for 174 yards and led the Cowboys to a field goal and two touchdowns (both of which Staubach threw in the final minute and a half of the game) in the final frame as the Cowboys went on to win 30-28, and Captain Comeback was born.

The loss marked the third straight year that the 49ers had been booted from the postseason by the Cowboys, and it was a defeat that they did not recover from for a long time. The next time San Francisco made the playoffs was in 1981, when they would once again come up against the Cowboys in a crucial postseason game. This also just so happened to be the same day on which the Immaculate Reception occurred for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

5 January 3, 1971 - Dallas' First NFC Championship Victory

The Dallas Cowboys' first season as a franchise was in 1960, and they struggled in their first few years as most expansion teams do. However, by the end of the team's first decade, they were competing for championships.

In 1970, they made it to the first Super Bowl in franchise history, and to get there, they had to get past the San Francisco 49ers. In the first ever playoff matchup between these bitter rivals, the Cowboys came in with a 12-4 record while the 49ers sported an 11-4-1 mark.

The teams exchanged field goals in the first half, but Dallas scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and was able to hold on to win 17-10. The triumph led the Cowboys to the Super Bowl, where they would take on Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts. The Cowboys almost won the big game but were thwarted by a fourth quarter comeback that gave Baltimore the 16-13 win.

4 January 23, 1994 - NFC Championship

The Cowboys and 49ers played each other three times in a row in the early 1990s in the NFC Championship game. In all three games, the team that won ended up winning that year's Super Bowl as well.

The 1993 edition had a great lead up, as Dallas head honcho Jimmy Johnson guaranteed a Cowboys win before the game, saying they could "put that in three-inch high headlines" (via LA Times). Thankfully for Dallas, the Cowboys cashed the check their coach's mouth wrote.

After Emmitt Smith scored a touchdown in the first quarter and Steve Young tied it up in the second, Dallas ran away with the game. Daryl Johnston, Emmitt Smith, and Jay Novacek all scored second-quarter touchdowns, and it was 28-7 by halftime. The 49ers tried to come back but couldn't quite make it a game as Dallas won 38-21 on their way to back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

3 January 15, 1995 - NFC Championship

The last time the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers played in the NFC Championship game was in the 1994 NFL season. Much like the 1993 NFC Championship, this one wasn't very competitive. Jimmy Johnson was gone and this was Barry Switzer's first season as the Cowboys head coach.

The 49ers jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter thanks in large part to a Troy Aikman pick-six on the first drive and a Michael Irvin fumble on the next possession. Irvin finally put the Cowboys on the board by the end of the first quarter, but it was too little too late.

By the end of the third quarter, San Francisco's lead was still hefty at 38-21, and it was too much for Dallas to overcome as the Niners won 38-28 in the end. Dallas still had 451 total yards of offense, but their push for a third straight championship was unable to move forward with the Cowboys turning the ball over five times on the day. The Niners would go on to win the Super Bowl against the Chargers, and Steve Young got the monkey off his back.

2 January 17, 1993 - NFC Championship

Of the three NFC Championship games in the 1990s between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, the best one was the first one.

Dallas finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and demolished the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. The 49ers finished the regular season with a 14-2 record and beat the Washington Redskins in the divisional round. The stage was set.

The teams exchanged scores the entire game, but what pushed the Cowboys over the top was that they were able to punch it in for touchdowns while San Francisco settled for field goals.

The final score was 30-20 in favor of Dallas as the Cowboys scored three of the final four touchdowns to put the game away. It all ended with Jimmy Johnson proclaiming, "How 'bout them Cowboys?" Two weeks later, the Cowboys won their first Super Bowl in 15 years.

1 January 10, 1982 - The Catch

The best game in the history of the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers rivalry came in 1982. It is a game that 49ers fans hold in high esteem and Cowboys fans look at as a black mark on their sparkling history. The game has been defined by its signature moment: "The Catch." The Cowboys went to five Super Bowls in the 1970s but were heading into a lull in the 1980s.

The San Francisco 49ers were on the opposite trajectory, and in the 1981 season, they made the jump to the big time. This was the 1981 NFC Championship game and Danny White wanted to lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl for the first time since Roger Staubach retired. Dallas led the game 27-21 with less than five minutes remaining.

That's when the legend of Joe Montana was born. The game-winning drive he embarked on was 89 yards long and was capped by one of the most iconic plays in NFL history. Montana took the snap from the Dallas six-yard-line, rolled out to his right, pump faked, and tossed what seemed like a prayer into the back of the end zone as the pass rush got to him and knocked him down.

Montana never saw "The Catch", but Dwight Clark was there in the back of the end zone right where Montana expected him to be, and the tight end skied to make the grab and win them the game 28-27. It was the birth of the 49ers dynasty, but it also marked the beginning of a decade of mediocrity for the Cowboys.

