Highlights The Cowboys are in danger of missing the playoffs in 2024 due to a talent decline from an inactive offseason.

Dallas struggles with mental toughness, shown by their recent road record.

The Cowboys failed to make significant upgrades, and head into 2024 a weaker team.

There's not a more obvious 2023 playoff team that is likely to miss the playoffs in 2024 than the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones' "all-in" comments had Cowboys fans excited, despite having one of their most inactive free agency periods of all time.

Every NFL team is making moves to fight for a playoff spot, whereas the Cowboys seem ready to lay an egg on the 2024 season and move on to 2025. Of course, the natural question would be, why? Considering the Cowboys contract situations that are ongoing, there could be a decision to move on from one of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, or Micah Parsons. This would likely kickstart a small rebuild.

With the current scope of this team, 2024 could be a brutal year for the Cowboys.

Related 5 Cowboys Training Camp Battles to Watch After three consecutive 12-5 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, optimism is at an all-time low heading into training camp.

1 All-In Means Doing Less

Despite the desire to go all-in, the Cowboys have lost more players than they added this offseason.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the 2024 free agency period, it never appeared that the Cowboys had to worry about the number of free agents they had, due to their ability to retain much of their own talent. Well, that was false.

Dallas failed to retain any significant free agents of their own, while not making any major splashes in free agency. At the very least, it seemed like the Cowboys would be the same roster as last year. Instead, they're much worse.

Cowboys 2024 Offseason Summary Key Additions Key Departures Eric Kendricks - LB Tyron Smith - OT Ezekiel Elliott - RB Tony Pollard - RB Damien Wilson - LB Dorance Armstrong - EDGE Royce Freeman - RB Dante Fowler Jr. - EDGE Tyler Guyton - OT Jonathan Hankins - NT Marshawn Kneeland - EDGE Neville Gallimore - DT Cooper Beebe - OL Michael Gallup - WR Marist Liufau Tyler Biadasz - OC

While the number of additions and departures in the chart are equal, four of these players are draft picks with the other outside free agent signings likely to have minimal impact.

Dallas lost five starters, along with several rotational defensive linemen. Many of these departures will lead to some interesting training camp battles.

Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz's departures leave two starting spots on the Cowboys offensive line open in 2024. Offensive tackle and center will be an open battle, but neither position may be occupied by a rookie player this season.

The running back position will go from the electric Tony Pollard, who signed with the Titans, to a slower, bigger running back between Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle.

Dallas is expecting big jumps from their younger players on the defensive line, as Mazi Smith and Sam Williams are supposed to replace Jonathan Hankins and Dorance Armstrong. Smith struggled tremendously in his rookie season, yet the Cowboys are prepared to roll him out as the starting nose tackle with no backup plan.

Michael Gallup was demoted towards the end of the season, but even then, the Cowboys don't really have an idea of who would become the WR4.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have spent the least amount of cash, with $220.9 million.

With a month and a half away from the 2024 season, it seems like the Cowboys have already tossed the towel in with a significantly worse roster.

2 Lack Of Mentality Change

Despite going 4-5 on the road in 2023, the Cowboys didn't make any significant changes on the offensive side of the ball.

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike most teams, the Cowboys' mental weakness has been a legitimate issue for years, and nothing has changed for 2024. Dallas finished undefeated at home last season, but went 4-5 on the road. All four road victories came against losing teams, while four of their road losses came against playoff teams. In those losses against playoff teams on the road, they lost by a combined 60 points, averaging a point differential of -15 points in those games.

On the road, it was a completely different team. They couldn't get the run game going, while struggling through the passing game, despite finishing as the third best passing attack in the NFL. A blowout loss in the playoffs to the Green Bay Packers didn't change Jones' mind that much, as Mike McCarthy will be back calling the offense for a second straight year in a row.

It's not even just the personnel, it's the front office too. You would think an embarrassing end to the 2023 season would cause the Jones family to operate differently this offseason. Instead, they're dragging out negotiations with their three best players, while Lamb prepares to hold out entering training camp.

This is a bad look for the Cowboys as they enter the season, playing hard ball in extending their best players, who all had their best career seasons in 2023.

3 The NFC East is Getting Better

Philly was extremely aggressive this offseason, while Washington is kicking off a new era.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Every year, we see several playoff teams from the year before miss the postseason, while new contenders emerge. That can very well be the case in the NFC East this year.

While the New York Giants didn't do all that much to emerge as a playoff contender this season, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders both made significant moves, and both appear poised to be a threat to Dallas.

Philly is aiming to get back to the explosive, efficient offense we saw in 2022, and are hoping the addition of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator will achieve that.

While the Eagles changed both their offensive and defensive coordinators, while the Commanders hired Dan Quinn, Dallas' former defensive coordinator. While Mike Zimmer may very well get the best out of a talented Dallas defense, it's still year one in a new system, and Quinn may very well have some tricks up his sleeve when he faces his former team twice this season.

Outside the coaching changes, the Eagles and Commanders also got a lot better as far as personnel. While Philly did lose Jason Kelce to retirement, they made some big splashes in free agency to provide a spark to the team, namely signing Saquon Barkley away from the Giants.

The division got deeper at quarterback.

It might be a little premature to think that second overall pick Jayden Daniels will immediately come in and solve everything in Washington, but it's hard to deny that he already appears to be the most talented QB the franchise has had in decades.

His head coach has been singing his praises this offseason, with Quinn recently telling ESPN that Daniels already seems ahead in his development:

There's no doubt that Jayden's making unbelievable progress here. It was really clear that he's put in the work. He's got a swagger to him. He really has a very firm handle on the things that we're doing, but he also has the humility of a young player ... knowing he has a lot to prove.

Quinn isn't the only one with a high impression of Daniels, as coaches and executives around the league are keeping an eye on Washington.

Besides adding their long awaited franchise quarterback, the Commanders also made some solid under-the-radar moves in free agency, adding some veteran leadership and depth on offense.

Among Washington's standout additions were:

Austin Ekeler (RB)

Bobby Wagner (LB)

Zach Ertz (TE)

Dante Fowler (DE)

4 The Cowboys Have a Tougher Road to the Postseason

Outside their divisional matchups, the Cowboys have some other tough tests early in the season.

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

All this to say, the Cowboys have a far tougher road ahead to the postseason than they had in the past three years when they went 12-5.

Philly got better, Washington got better, and Dallas heavily regressed this offseason. Outside their division, they also have to play a first-place schedule, meaning they'll be heading to San Francisco again this year, where they've struggled, and get a home date with the Detroit Lions.

Dallas Cowboys' Key Matchups (Outside of Division Games) Opponent Date @ Cleveland Browns Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 3 @ Pittsburgh Steelers Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions Week 6 @ San Francisco 49ers Week 8

The Cowboys get four really touch matchups in the first eight weeks of the season, which can put them behind the eight ball in the NFC East race.

The Cowboys end their season with a visit to Philly in Week 17 and hosting the Commanders in Week 18. With the way those two teams have improved, those games could very well be the deciding factor in who wins the NFC East.

All stats are courtesy of Spotrac.