Highlights The Dallas Cowboys secured the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a dominant 38-10 victory over the Washington Commanders.

The Philadelphia Eagles' late-season struggles continued, as they lost 27-10 to the New York Giants.

The Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round, while the Eagles will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 18 matchup with the Washington Commanders with the most straightforward of scenarios pertaining to the NFC East: win the game, and they win the division.

And that's precisely what America's Team did on Sunday evening, taking an easy 38-10 victory to finish 12-5 for the third consecutive season. The victory not only gave Dallas the division but also the No. 2 seed in the NFC, which is a huge advantage heading into the NFL Playoffs, given how Mike McCarthy & Co. have played at home this season.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles, who were essentially a lock to win the division not that long ago, continued their late-season swoon with a 27-10 loss to the New York Giants, making the defending NFC champs the No. 5 seed heading to Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Cowboys rolled the Commanders, while the Eagles were destroyed by the Giants

Dallas will take on Green Bay in the Wild Card Round, while Philly will visit Tampa Bay

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

While Washington gave Dallas a game in the early going, holding a 10-7 lead midway through the second quarter, the Cowboys scored two touchdowns in the final five minutes of the first half and cruised from there.

Dak Prescott, who's likely to finish in second place in the NFL MVP race behind Lamar Jackson, had another big day, completing 31 of 36 passes for 279 yards with four touchdowns, two of which went to CeeDee Lamb, who caught 13 passes for 98 yards.

In locking up the No. 2 seed, the Cowboys are now set to open the postseason against the Green Bay Packers, who locked up a postseason berth with a win over the Chicago Bears. Dallas is a perfect 8-0 at AT&T Stadium this season and would also have home-field advantage if they advance to the Divisional Round.

As for the Eagles, who were once 10-1, they continued their poor play in the loss to the Giants and have dropped five of their last six, which isn't what you want heading into the postseason.

Philly will spend Super Wild Card Weekend in the Sunshine State as Nick Sirianni's squad visits the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who didn't look great in their Week 18 win over the Carolina Panthers but still locked up the division for the third straight season.

There's certainly no shortage of history between the Cowboys and Packers, who've met eight times in the postseason, with each franchise winning four times. Who'll win matchup number nine? We'll find out soon enough.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.