With less than five days remaining until the 2024 NBA trade deadline, several playoff hopefuls and title contenders are scrambling through the market in the hopes of finding the right deal that will make their teams better. Among those looking to make upgrades before February 8 are the Dallas Mavericks, who find themselves towing the play-in tournament line, despite Luka Dončić having an MVP-worthy campaign himself.

According to The Athletic's Tim Cato, the latest intel on the Mavericks' trade deadline plans suggests they are looking to fill one of their most glaring needs: a long, versatile big wing who can impact both sides of the floor.

"The Mavericks’ front office has been active as the deadline approaches, and the team is most interested in a tall four, ideally with two-way ability and solid spot-up shooting, several league sources tell The Athletic."

Looking at their rotation, the Mavs are missing that prototypical 3-and-D wing that can provide length and versatility in the Dallas frontcourt. Given the job description laid out by the Mavericks, here are five players who fit the bill.

Kyle Kuzma

The most offensively gifted in this group

Kyle Kuzma is perhaps the player most linked to the Mavericks in the trade rumor mill. Over the last few weeks, there have been frequent talks about Dallas' interest in acquiring Kuzma from the Washington Wizards. The Athletic proposed a deal that would send forward Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes, Jaden Hardy, and a 2027 1st-round pick in exchange for the 28-year-old.

Kuzma may be the most skilled offensive player among those reportedly being pursued by the Mavericks. At 6-9, he fits the profile of the type of player Dallas is looking for. He would give them size, versatility, and athleticism from the power forward spot.

Dallas will benefit from his ability to create his own shot and give them another player who can put the ball on the floor. In addition, he can also stretch the floor with his outside shooting. He hasn't been an efficient scorer, especially over the past two seasons in Washington, but this is a result of being the main focal point of opposing defenses. With Doncic and Kyrie Irving commanding much of the attention, he should get easier opportunities to score both off the bounce and on the catch.

Kyle Kuzma Shooting Stats - Last 2 Seasons Category 2022-23 2023-24 Catch-and-Shoot % Overall 33.6% 32.1% Catch-and-Shoot 3P% 33.8% 33.5% Pull-ups % Overall 32.8% 34.7% Pull-ups 2PT % 33.6% 36.9% Pull-ups 3PT % 32.0% 32.2% Less than 10 ft. % 59.4% 59.1%

Apart from his scoring, Kuzma could also provide some sprinkles of playmaking. As the main man in Washington, the seven-year veteran is averaging a career-best 4.3 assists. Though he is more known for his offense, Kuzma isn't a slouch on defense. He's never been regarded as an elite defender, but he can hold his own on the defensive side of the floor.

However, the Wizards reportedly have no intentions of moving Kuzma at the trade deadline for anything less than two first-round picks. In the proposed mock trade, Dallas falls short of Washington's asking price, stagnating talks.

Jerami Grant

Solid two-way wing from Portland

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is another potential target the Mavericks could consider. He initially came into the league as a defensive player, but over the years, he has developed into a well-rounded offensive talent who can call his own number and score 20 points on a nightly basis.

Grant wouldn't be asked to carry a ton of the scoring lead as he does in Portland, or even in his previous stop with the Detroit Pistons, but he would give the Mavericks a reliable tertiary scorer and another shot-creator who can alleviate some of the offensive load off of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

In addition to his ability to create, Grant has also become a consistent outside shooter, the most efficient among all the players on this list as of late. Over his last two seasons, the 6-7 wing is connecting on over 40 percent of his three-pointers.

Jerami Grant Three-point Shooting - Last Two Seasons Category 2022-23 2023-24 3PT % 40.1% 40.3% 3PT Made 2.3 2.1 Catch-and-Shoot 3PT % 39.3% 42.8% Catch-and-Shoot 3PT Made 2.0 2.1 Corner 3PT % 37.5% 47.3%

Defensively, with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, he often takes on the opposing team's best offensive wing. His defense has tapered off a bit over the years, but during the 2019-20 season with the Denver Nuggets, where he was the primary defender of the team, he had a defended FG% of 42.0%, which ranked 14th in the NBA. His defended FG% on 3-pointers was at 28.5%, which was No. 4 in the NBA. These numbers indicate that Grant is capable of locking down on defense when he tries.

Much like Kuzma, the Trail Blazers are in rebuild mode. They are not shopping Grant on the trade market, so Dallas would have to make an overplaying offer for the forward. With an estimated asking price centered on Dereck Lively II, it is unlikely that the two teams would agree on a deal.

Dorian Finney-Smith

Finney-Smith spent six and a half seasons in Dallas

Perhaps a reunion may be in the cards for Dorian Finney-Smith and the Mavericks. Finney-Smith spent the majority of his career with the Mavericks before getting sent to the Brooklyn Nets in the trade that landed Irving in Dallas. The Mavericks have been looking to fill in the spot that he left since they traded him last summer. Just look at the job description of the player they're looking for: "tall four, ideally with two-way ability and solid spot-up shooting."

That role screams Finney-Smith. So, for Dallas, it makes sense for them to bring back the exact man they've been trying to replace. Through the years, playing alongside Doncic, he firmly established himself as a prototypical 3-and-D wing. In his last two full seasons with the Mavericks (2020-21 season and 2021-22 season), Finney-Smith shot a combined 39.5 percent from beyond the arc, including nearly 40 percent on the catch-and-shoot. In his career, he has also knocked down 39.2 percent of his corner three-pointers.

Meanwhile, his 7-foot wingspan allows him to defend bigger wings and forwards. He can effectively impact all parts of the floor defensively, which makes him one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA.

Dorian Finney-Smith Defense - 2023-24 NBA Season Category Defended FGA Defended FG% Overall 12.9 43.9% 3-Pointers 4.3 32.0% 2-Pointers 8.6 49.9% Less than 6 ft. 5.0 57.5% Less than 10 ft. 6.3 54.0% More than 15 ft. 5.3 32.2%

Perhaps, most importantly, he already has an established rapport with Doncic. There is nothing a shooter loves more than catching a picture-perfect pass right where he wants it and, for Finney-Smith, Doncic knows exactly where that is. Finney-Smith may not be the most talented among the group, but he will back the familiarity factor in Dallas.

Per HoopsHype, Finney-Smith commands "a first-round pick and a rotation player," so his price is very much attainable for Dallas, who is aiming to go all-in on Doncic.

Bobby Portis Jr.

Brings NBA championship experience

Another name that's been floated around as a potential target for Dallas is Bobby Portis Jr. The Mavericks were in touch with the Milwaukee Bucks on a potential deal that would send Portis to Dallas in exchange for Grant Williams. Both teams could agree on a straight-up swap between the two forwards.

The Mavericks acquired Williams in a sign-and-trade and inked him to a four-year, $54 million deal this past summer. Dallas anticipated he would fit alongside Doncic and Irving as a floor-spacer on offense and be a switchable big on the other end of the floor. However, he hasn't particularly panned out the way the Mavericks imagined.

Meanwhile, Portis would give the Mavericks another big body down low who can scrap, hustle, and provide energy on the glass. At the same time, as a career 38.1 percent three-point shooter, he can also space the floor with his ability to knock down the long ball. Portis is less versatile on the defensive end than Williams is. But having averaged 13.3 points over the last four seasons with the Bucks, he can give Dallas more scoring punch off the bench.

Bobby Portis's Shooting % with the Bucks Category Stats FG% 49.7% 2P% 54.5% 3P% 39.8% EFG% 56.2% TS% 57.9% 3PA rate 32.5%

P.J. Washington

Would bring athleticism to the Dallas frontcourt

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington is another player the Mavericks are reportedly keeping their tabs on. Dallas has been eyeing Washington, so its interest in the 25-year-old is no surprise.

The Hornets are reportedly looking to sell at the trade deadline as they look to focus their rebuild on franchise star LaMelo Ball, No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller, and rising center Mark Williams. With that, many teams reportedly have their sights set on Washington, who brings great size and versatility from the power forward spot.

At 6-foot-7 with a lengthy 230-pound frame, Washington has the tools to be a quintessential four in the NBA. He presents himself within that Aaron Gordon archetype who has a solid mix of size, athleticism, and strength. Washington typically makes his impact around the rim and from outside the three-point arc.

PJ Washington - Career FG% by Distance Distance % of FGA FG% by Distance 0-3 ft. 25.6% 67.5% 3-10 ft. 22.3% 40.5% 10-16 ft. 3.9% 38.6% 16-3P 2.8% 31.2% 3P 45.3% 36.1%

He can finish around the basket and could thrive sitting in the dunker spot as a dump-off option for Luka Doncic. As a career 36.1 percent three-point shooter, including 37.2 percent from the corners, he can also knock down the occasional three-ball. The Hornets are clearing house, and with less space for Washington, teams are lining up to get a call in.