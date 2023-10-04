Highlights The Dallas Mavericks focused on improving their frontcourt in the 2023 offseason, adding players like Richaun Holmes and draft picks Dereck Lively II and Olivier Maxence-Prosper to address rebounding issues.

The team's backcourt, led by Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, is the strength of the Mavericks. Irving is determined to add another championship to his resume after signing a three-year deal.

To be a true contender, Dallas must establish a defensive tone and find ways to offset the limited defensive upside of their star pairing. The success of the lineup and how well it complements Luka and Kyrie will determine their playoff aspirations.

When the Dallas Mavericks upset the number-one-seeded Phoenix Suns in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals, there was a feeling they still needed to make requisite steps to improve the overall talent surrounding superstar Luka Dončić. Though they dispatched the 60-win Suns in an embarrassing, Game 7 blowout, the Golden State Warriors bulldozed them to sweep their way into the Finals.

Then came the offseason. Dallas, needing to find more help for Luka, signed talented forward Christian Wood. With Wood struggling to keep his role mid-way through the 2022-23 season, the Mavs, still searching to make a splash for a big-name player, dealt away starters Reggie Bullock & Dorian Finney-Smith in a package for All-Star Kyrie Irving. The lineup struggled with consistency after Kyrie’s arrival, though he isn't a source of blame. It was a necessary swing to keep both Luka and the Mavs engaged. Sensing the season had gone by the wayside, Dallas instead prioritized development and missed the Play-In tournament altogether.

After missing the playoffs entirely in 2023, what does this upcoming season have in store for Dončić and the Mavs?

Offseason Additions

The entire focus of Dallas’s 2023 offseason was to improve in every facet, but especially up front. On draft night, the Mavs struck a deal for former Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes and selected both Dereck Lively II and Olivier Maxence-Prosper in the first round. Lively II, drafted 10th overall, could eventually form a devastating pick-and-roll duo with Dončić and Irving. Dallas is hoping that the dynamic develops sooner rather than later. The Mavs finished dead last in rebounds per game in 2022-23, so an influx of energy on the interior is important.

If he isn’t ready to challenge for big-time minutes from the start, Dallas’s frontcourt now boasts a lot more depth with the return of Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell, as well as new additions Lively II, Holmes, Maxence-Propser, Derrick Jones Jr., and former Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams.

Williams was a huge pickup and is an instant candidate to play either at the three, four, or small ball five down the stretch of tight contests. His defense and three-point shooting helps open up the floor for Luka and Kyrie. Williams, along with the returning Tim Hardaway Jr., and Seth Curry, who’s on his third stint in Dallas, will keep the floor spread next to Dallas’s All-Stars. The Mavs were third in the league in three-pointers made and attempted, shooting 37.4% overall.

Backcourt

There’s no question that the strength of the Dallas Mavericks lies in the backcourt. Dončić is a perennial MVP candidate at this point in terms of statistical production. Is this the year when both narrative and team success trends in his favor? Dallas is a nice sleeper pick as a 2024 playoff contender but how high can the team actually finish in the West?

A team featuring Dončić is a threat to win on any given night. His surrounding, backcourt mates also bring a world of talent to the table. Irving is a flat-out superstar offensively and has been for a very long time now. His focus, after signing a three-year deal to remain a Mav, is to add another championship to his trophy case, so expect him extra locked in from the start of the season.

Luka Dončić - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 32.4 Assists 8.0 Rebounds 8.6 Field goal % 49.6 3-point field goal % 34.2

Veterans Seth Curry. Tim Hardaway Jr., who will also spend time at small forward, Jaden Hardy, and Josh Green round out a balanced backcourt that features shooting (Curry, Hardaway Jr.), pure scoring (Hardy), and defensive activity (Green) all rolled into one. Coach Jason Kidd has plenty of options at his disposal to either spell or play alongside both Luka and Kyrie. The defensive upside of his All-Star pair may be limited, but there are ways to offset it by rotating in Green, Hardaway Jr. in favor of bigger lineups.

Season Outlook

Dallas has what it takes to break through in the Western Conference. However, new additions like Williams must set the tone on the defensive end. With all the offensive talent in Dallas, there probably won’t be many nights where they will struggle to keep pace. If they can establish more of a defensive tone, however, that will distinguish them from a playoff team versus a contender.

Expect Dallas to be a lot more competitive than last season. A playoff berth is essentially a lock, but anything beyond that? It depends on how well the lineup gels together and complements Luka and Kyrie.

