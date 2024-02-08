Highlights The Dallas Mavericks make two trade deadline deals, acquiring Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington.

Washington adds depth to the Mavericks' frontcourt, addressing their need for help in the interior.

The Hornets prioritize adding draft capital to build around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, signaling a rebuild mode.

The Dallas Mavericks have now made two NBA Trade Deadline deals. After adding Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards, Dallas swung for the fences and landed PJ Washington from the Charlotte Hornets.

Washington has been linked to Dallas all season as a part of the trade rumor mill. He brings added depth to the depleted Mavericks' frontcourt.

The move further solidifies that the Hornets are in rebuild mode, and with two of the best young players in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, adding draft capital to build around them has become a priority in North Carolina.

Washington will fit right in with the Mavericks

Averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds as a floor-spacing big

Dallas was in dire need of help in the interior. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving easily being the best players on the roster, Dallas is 25th in rebounds this season and 28th in points in the paint, allowing their opponents to dominate them under the rim. The additions of Gafford and Washington will shore up the frontcourt, which has been led by rookie Dereck Lively II.

Full Trade Package DAL receives CHO receives PJ Washington Grant Williams Seth Curry 2027 FRP (top 2 protected)

Charlotte, on the other hand, adds an ever-precious draft pick and two players who are not hitting free agency this summer. With Curry, the Hornets get an elite shooter who will complement Ball well as a catch-and-shoot threat. Williams, on the other hand, is a more puzzling fit. He was traded to Dallas this offseason and was expected to be the third-best player next to Doncic and Irving, but it never panned out.

Williams saw no improvement in his scoring and his shooting took a hit this season, and will be expected to live up to his four-year, $53 million contract with the Hornets. Charlotte cleared cap space earlier today by trading Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and will likely try and elevate Williams' stock this season before flipping him over the summer or before the 2024 deadline.

For Dallas, this was very much a win-now move, as they now have athletic bigs in Lively, Gafford, and Washington to complement their elite backcourt.

This is a developing story.