This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The Dallas Mavericks have addressed their need for a center by trading for Daniel Gafford, who is having a strong season with the Washington Wizards.

Gafford is averaging impressive stats of 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game, making him a valuable addition to the Mavericks.

On the other hand, Richaun Holmes has struggled to find a role with the Mavericks, averaging only 3.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

The Dallas Mavericks have addressed their need for an established center, trading for Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards in exchange for center Richaun Holmes and draft compensation, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gafford, 25, is averaging 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game this season, while shooting 69.0 percent from the field. He has started all 45 games he has featured in for the Wizards this season. Gafford is in the first year of a three-year, $40-milion contract he signed with Washington last offseason.

Holmes, 30, has struggled to establish a role with the Mavericks since he was traded from the Sacramento Kings during the draft in the summer. He's averaging 3.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, while only appearing in 23 games for an average of 10.3 minutes a night. Holmes has a player option for $12.8 million next season.