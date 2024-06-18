Highlights The Dallas Mavericks should draft Ulrich Chomche to unclog the paint and help Dončić and Irving in the lane.

The Dallas Mavericks were soundly beaten by the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals, but all is not lost. In fact, rather than being downtrodden, the Mavs should feel more encouraged than ever. Their bold plan to pair Luka Dončić with Kyrie Irving has paid dividends. Their decision to surround them with a defensive-minded supporting cast has proven to be shrewd.

Now, Dallas must do the work that's required to make it back to basketball's biggest stage.

Draft a Floor Spacer

The Mavs have to be able to unclog the paint

Though the Mavs have the 58th overall pick, they will pick last in the upcoming NBA Draft, as the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers were forced to forfeit their second-round picks due to tampering violations.

Ironically, the No. 58 pick originally belonged to the Celtics. However, Boston traded the second-round selection to the Charlotte Hornets for Gordon Hayward in 2020, and the Hornets rerouted it to Dallas four years later as they acquired Grant Williams. To complete this full circle moment, Williams played for the Celtics for the first four seasons of his career, drafted by Boston in 2019.

None of this should have any bearing on who Dallas will pick, of course. Nonetheless, it’s interesting to think about the journey of this draft pick after the Mavs lost to the Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals. It may increase the feeling that it has to be used to address one of their major weaknesses. The one that Boston exploited time and time again.

The Mavs don’t have enough space to attack the rim. When combined with Dončić and Irving’s downhill attacks, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II can be great weapons, finishing dump-offs and lobs. However, opposing big men can stay at home in the paint, guaranteeing that the magical scorers meet at least two defenders if they want to foray into the paint. Unfortunately for Dallas, for all the focus on their three-point prowess, Dončić and Irving are actually at their best inside the arc.

In order to combat this, the Mavs need stretch-big. This isn’t a problem though, as one or both of NBA Academy Africa’s Ulrich Chomche and Boston College’s Quinten Post will be available when they pick. As Chomche is more of a hybrid big man, capable of playing both power forward and center, he’s the better fit. On the one hand, this will help maximize the amount of minutes that the three can play in the same game. It also lends itself to the Mavs’ ability to have Twin Tower lineups with traditional spacing.

The spry 7-footer shot 38.1 percent from three in 2023-24. Yet, with averages of 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game, he’s clearly more than a three-point specialist. While he may not have faced a steep level of competition, the film doesn’t lie. He’s a low-risk, high-reward prospect whose ability to score without putting the ball on the floor, passing precision, offensive awareness, and shot-blocking instincts could make him a draft steal. Further evidence of his potential is the interest that Klutch Sports has taken in him.

Target Wright in Free Agency

The Mavs should sign Delon Wright

The Mavs are projected to be $52 million over the cap this offseason, but they'll have the taxpayer mid-level exception at their disposal. Valued at $5.2 million annually, this isn’t the biggest prize a free agent could capture, so there are plenty of players who they won’t be able to sign.

However, because of their NBA Finals berth and the culture they’re building in the locker room, the Mavs are a team that the ultra-competitive will want to play for. This includes both veterans and younger players, but the former should be the focus for Dallas this offseason. With that being said, among the Mavs' realistic free-agent targets is Delon Wright.

Wright is one of the better backup guards in the NBA. He also happens to have played for the Mavs before, suiting up for Dallas in 2019-20. That season, he averaged 6.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 steals in 21.5 minutes per game, converting 46.2 percent of his field goal attempts and 37.0 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Offensively, he's not quite a traditional point guard, as he's not often tasked with initiating the offense and playmaking. However, it's not beyond him, which should serve the Mavs well if they ever want to give Dončić or Irving a breather. Wright's also a consistent 3-point threat, converting 36.7 percent of his long-distance attempts over the past five seasons. For a team that shot 31.6 percent from 3 in the NBA Finals, this is particularly appealing.

The Finals also made it clear that the Mavs still need to improve their perimeter defense. Since that's the case, Wright becomes even more valuable to them. A pickpocket who had a top-10 steal rate for three consecutive seasons (2018-19 to 2020-2021), his ability to swipe the ball from ball-handlers is simply special. It's also why Dallas should consider starting him alongside Irving in the backcourt, with Dončić operating as a point forward.

Trade Away Hardaway

Tim Hardaway Jr.’s time has come

Though he’s offered the Mavs plenty as a sixth man, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s disappointing disappearing act in the 2024 NBA Playoffs can’t be overlooked. Owed $16.2 million in 2024-25, the final season of his contract, Dallas offers Hardaway to the Atlanta Hawks for De'Andre Hunter. With the Hawks looking to move off Hunter's contract and needing outside shooters that can complement one of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, they accept.

Hunter is an underrated scorer despite being able to consistently score from all three levels. This is largely because his production is being judged relative to his draft position though. The No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Hunter posted career averages of 14.3 points per game on 44.7 percent shooting from the field and 36.3 percent shooting from deep.

Mavs' Potential Depth Chart (2024-25) G Kyrie Irving Dante Exum G Delon Wright Josh Green F Luka Dončić PJ Washington F De'Andre Hunter Ulrich Chomche C Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II

To be fair to both sides, he's neither played badly nor up to expectations. With that being said, only eight players in his draft class have a higher career-scoring average. Of those eight, only five have made at least 44 percent of their field goal attempts. From that lens, Hunter's performance takes on a different light. Though he may not be the prototypical top-five pick, he's arguably a top-five scorer in a draft class that features players like Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Darius Garland.

With the Mavs, he'll put his scoring instincts to use to alleviate the pressure on their stars. Furthermore, averaging 18.7 points per game over his last two playoff appearances, he's unlikely to shrink under the spotlight. As he's also a dependable perimeter defender, he should start.