Highlights The Dallas Mavericks are down 0-3 in the NBA Finals and are struggling to keep up.

The Boston Celtics are looking to close out the series, dominating with a 10-game win streak.

Betting trends favor the Celtics: spread pick (+1), under 211.5 points, prop bets on Tatum and Irving.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues on Friday as we have moved on to the NBA Finals, where the Dallas Mavericks will host the Boston Celtics in Game 4.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Game 4 Info When Fri. June 12 Where American Airlines Center Time 8:30 PM EST Location Dallas, TX TV ABC

Mavericks vs.Celtics – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Dallas is the slight favorite again heading into Game 4

The Mavericks were down 0-2 coming into Game 3 of the NBA Finals. This marked the first time they trailed by a two-game deficit in the playoffs. But despite being on their home floor, the Mavericks were down by 21 points in the final frame (91-70). But thanks to a 22-2 run, they trimmed the deficit to one point and appeared to have all the momentum.

Unfortunately, Luka Dončić fouled out at the 4:12 mark, and Dallas could not make enough plays down the stretch to avoid their third straight loss. Kyrie Irving — who averaged just 14 points per contest in Games 1 and 2 — led the way with 35 points on 13-for-28 shooting from the field and an efficient 4-for-6 effort from beyond the arc. He was previously 0-for-8 from distance.

Doncic finished with 27 points, six rebounds, and six assists on 11-for-27 shooting while missing six of his seven attempts from the 3-point line. The team's rookie center, Derrick Lively II, deserves a shoutout, as he contributed 11 points and 13 rebounds to go along with two steals. He scored a combined four points in the first two games.

It felt like Game 3 was the Mavericks' best chance to get back into the series. But instead of trimming the series deficit to 2-1, they are now faced with trying to become the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit. Teams that have taken a 3-0 lead in a playoff series are 156-0, including a 14-0 record in the Finals. Simply put, the Mavericks have their work cut out for them.

Meanwhile, the Celtics entered Game 3 without Kristaps Porzingis, who sustained a leg injury in Game 2 and found themselves down 22-9 early on. And just when it seemed like they were going to coast to an easy victory, some of their past habits surfaced for a stretch, nearly erasing what had been a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter. In the end, though, the Celtics avoided total self-destruction and won the game 106-99. This was their 10th straight victory overall, and they improved to 7-0 on the road.

Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics' scoring attack with a team-high 31 points, six boards, and five assists.

Jaylen Brown was no slouch either, as he finished with 30 points, connecting on 12 of his 22 shot attempts. He also tallied eight rebounds and eight assists.

With regard to nearly coughing up a 21-point lead in just a matter of minutes in the final frame, Tatum offered this perspective:

“Not really trying to look too much into it. The game of basketball is about runs. It’s never going to go like you expected. If you want to be a champion, you have to be resilient in those situations, and we did that tonight.” - Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum

Perhaps it was the memory of being up 2-1 in the 2022 NBA Finals before losing that series in six games. Or maybe it was the fact that they came up short in last year's conference finals round after rallying to tie the series at three games apiece. Whatever the case, Boston has learned from its past shortcomings and the factors that contributed to them. As a result, this group is now one win away from capturing the franchise's 18th title.

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 4 matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Mavericks vs. Celtics Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Some outlets have the Celtics as a slight favorite. However, according to Pre-Game.com, the Mavericks come into this matchup as a one-point favorite despite being down 3-0 in this series. Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Celtics are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven contests against Dallas.

In its last six matchups against Southwest Division opponents, Boston is 5-0-1 against the spread.

The Mavericks are 5-1 ATS in their last six Friday night games.

In its last 21 outings as the favorite, Dallas is 13-8 against the spread.

Dallas has been at least a one-point favorite 50 times this season. In those contests, the team is 33-17 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Celtics are 1-2 ATS when they have been an underdog of one point or more.

The Celtics have learned from the experience of their past two postseasons, so look for them to close out the series in a close one.

Prediction: Boston Celtics (+1)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 211.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER four times in the Celtics' last five outings.

four times in the Celtics' last five outings. The UNDER total is 5-1 in Boston's last six "road" contests against Dallas.

total is 5-1 in Boston's last six "road" contests against Dallas. In the Celtics' last six June games, the UNDER total has prevailed each time.

total has prevailed each time. The total has gone UNDER four times in the Mavericks' last five games.

The UNDER total is 5-1 in Dallas's last six matchups against Boston.

total is 5-1 in Dallas's last six matchups against Boston. In the Mavericks' last five games against Eastern Conference teams, the UNDER cashed in all five times.

Prediction: UNDER 211.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Following his 31-6-5 outing in Game 3, Jayson Tatum is the key player to watch for the road team. He currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 27.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 27.5 points (via DraftKings)

Do Tatum’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

Tatum is averaging 26.5 points per contest across 91 regular season and playoff games.

points per contest across 91 regular season and playoff games. In five games against the Mavericks this season, he has averaged 27.2 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Tatum is averaging 25.2 points per outing..

points per outing.. Tatum has suited up against Western Conference teams 31 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 26.1 points per outing.

points per outing. In 13 matchups against teams in the Southwest Division, the Celtics All-Star forward is averaging 25.8 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Tatum has averaged 27.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Jayson OVER 27.5 points

I rode the Kyrie Irving train for Game 3, and he did not disappoint, as he turned in his best performance of the series. With that in mind, he is going to be my key player to watch for the home team once again. He currently has -113 odds of scoring more than 24.5 points and -121 odds of finishing with less than 24.5 points (via Caesars Sportsbook).

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Irving is averaging 24.8 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In five matchups against Boston this season, he has averaged 21.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Irving is averaging 22.6 points per outing across 20 contests.

points per outing across 20 contests. Irving has played against Eastern Conference opponents 26 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 24.3 points per outing.

points per outing. The former NBA champion is averaging 24.6 points per game in 13 matchups against teams in the Atlantic Division.

points per game in 13 matchups against teams in the Atlantic Division. Over his last 10 outings, Irving has averaged 23.2 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kyrie Irving OVER 24.5 points

Mavericks vs. Celtics Final Picks

The Spread: Boston Celtics (+1) Pre-Game.com

Boston Celtics (+1) Pre-Game.com Over/Under: UNDER 211.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

UNDER 211.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Jayson Tatum OVER 27.5 points

Jayson Tatum OVER 27.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Kyrie Irving OVER 24.5 points