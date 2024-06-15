Highlights The Dallas Mavericks avoided elimination with a historic win in Game 4.

The Mavericks went from a middling team to legitimate championship contenders after the trade deadline.

The 2022 Celtics, 2008 Lakers, and 1995 Rockets provided the blueprint for Mavericks' mid-season turnaround.

The Dallas Mavericks managed to avoid elimination by defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Dallas is attempting a comeback for the ages by becoming the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the playoffs, and they are trying to do so in the biggest stage of them all. They certainly took the right first step with a historic 38-point win on Friday night to keep their campaign alive.

But even if they come up short of NBA history, the Mavericks’ appearance in the league’s ultimate contest is still something to be celebrated. No one could or should have expected a playoff run this deep.

After trading for Kyrie Irving during the 2022-23 campaign, Dallas did not see the desired effects. The Mavericks continued to struggle for a playoff spot. When the organization decided to sit Irving and Luka Dončić for a game against the Chicago Bulls in April of last year, the league fined the Mavericks $750,000 for “conduct detrimental to the league.” It has been one of the few times the league has punished a team for deliberately sitting their star players and tanking for a lower position in the conference.

Now Dallas is among the league’s final two with a bevy of historical comparisons to make and questions to ask: who else has done something like this year’s Mavericks. Is this something that can be replicated? Are the Dallas Mavericks a new blueprint for how to build a contender?

The Success Rate of a Trade Deadline

Mavs cashed in on season-altering acquisitions

The NBA Trade Deadline has, in recent years, become an event of more excitement than the league’s traditional semester break in the All-Star Game. In online hoops discussions, the trade deadline (along with the opening day of summer free agency) is considered “F5 season.” But while the trade deadline often provokes a flurry of transactions for teams looking to sell or buy, rarely does a team see a move that changes their fortunes from middle-of-the-table to contender, darkhorse or otherwise.

In the offseason, the Mavericks drafted center Dereck Lively II in the lottery and signed wingman Derrick Jones Jr. The signings offered relief for Dallas in two positions of need: on the wing and inside the defensive paint. However, they still struggled to a mid-table position in the Western Conference playoff race and began to look like a buyer at the deadline.

What the Dallas’ general manager, Nico Harrison, managed during the deadline can only be described as smart business. He worked out an exchange with the Oklahoma City Thunder that sent Richaun Holmes and their 2024 first round pick for a future swap, then rerouted that 2024 pick to the Washington Wizards for center Daniel Gafford.

Then he packaged Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a 2027 first round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for forward P.J. Washington.

2023-2024 Dallas Mavericks Stats Record Conf. Position ORtg DRtg TS% Before Deadline 29-23 (.558) 8th 119.0 118.8 59.2 After Deadline 21-7 (.750) 5th 117.3 111.7 59.2 Playoffs 12-8 (.600) 1st* 115.7 113.7 56.9

*Playoffs Conference Position just considers whether the team won or lost the Conference Finals.

The results have been dramatic, with their net rating increasing from +0.2 to +5.6, mostly done so on the defensive end. The Mavericks also showcased how the tandem of Gafford and Dereck Lively II is one of the most interchangeable center rotations in the league.

Both can block shots, gobble up rebounds, and give an endless stream of alley-oop targets for both Kyrie Irving and Dončić throughout the Western Conference playoffs. Even though Dallas has run into a brick wall painted green with a leprechaun sitting on top, the Mavericks post-deadline turnaround lives in rare air with several historical comparisons.

1995 Houston Rockets

Rockets acquired Clyde Drexler at the deadline

In 1995, the Houston Rockets traded Otis Thorpe, Marcelo Nicola and a 1995 first round pick to the Trail Blazers for Clyde Drexler and Tracy Murray.

In a twist of irony, the trade came to look desperate as the team worsened defensively and went 17-18 after the deadline, finishing sixth, down from fifth. Their numbers for the remainder of the regular season did not look encouraging, much less like the profile for a major contender in the post-season.

While their offensive rating improved from 108.9 to 112.4, their defense fell off precipitously, declining from 105.7 to 111.5 in 35 games.

1994-1995 Houston Rockets Stats Record Conf. Position ORtg DRtg TS% Before Deadline 30-17 (.638) 5th 108.9 105.7 56.5 After Deadline 17-18 (.486) 6th 112.4 111.5 57.1 Playoffs 15-7 (.682) 1st* 115.7 112.7 58.0

Instead, the 1995 Rockets went on the mother of all hot streaks. They cut a swathe through the postseason, capitalizing on the right plays at the right time. Whether it was Mario Elie giving the kiss of death to the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals or Nick Anderson missing four consecutive free throws for Orlando, the Rockets defied statistics through sheer will and the proverbial “heart of a champion.”

There's no doubt about it, these Rockets set the standard for the post-deadline hot streak.

2008 Los Angeles Lakers

Pau Gasol was the final piece to LA's championship puzzle

The profile of the 2008 Los Angeles Lakers season speaks less to a hot streak and more to completing the puzzle. But it still compares; the Lakers traded Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, Marc Gasol and two first round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Pau Gasol to satisfy a clearly perturbed Kobe Bryant.

Gasol and Bryant quickly formed the nucleus of a new contending duo as the Lakers rose to first in the conference and returned to the NBA Finals to face off against their archnemesis Celtics.

2007-2008 Los Angeles Lakers Stats Record Conf. Position ORtg DRtg TS% Before Deadline 30-16 (.652) 5th 111.2 105.2 56.7 After Deadline 27-9 (.750) 1st 116.6 107.0 57.3 Playoffs 14-7 (.667) 1st* 110.6 108.2 56.0

Teams simply could not stop the Bryant-Gasol connection in the Western Conference. The statistics that see a noticeable increase are the offensive rating, 111.2 to 116.6, and a commensurate increase in the team’s defensive rating, 105.2 to 107.0. However, the offensive firepower means that the team’s net rating increased from +6.0 to +9.6.

Furthermore, improved assist rates (the percentage of assisted team field goals) from 60.3 percent to 63.3 percent and a decreased turnover rate (the percentage of team turnovers) from 13.6 percent to 11.2 percent showcase how the Lakers ran a Bryant-Gasol pick-and-roll with impunity, allowing for either partner to create in the paint or kick it out for a wide-open three once the defense inevitably collapsed.

Not until the Lakers met the Celtics' defense did this bread-and-butter go stale, but that doesn’t take away from how impressively they managed to turn their season around from a likely second-round exit.

2022 Boston Celtics

Derrick White is proving to be a championship-winning piece for Boston

The next ultimate impact trade deadline swap would not occur for another 15 years and by none other than the Celtics. Coach-turned-executive Brad Stevens engineered a series of trades that netted Boston two-way guard Derrick White and backup big Daniel Theis. While Theis provided utility in spot minutes, White became an integral piece of Boston’s rotation.

White slotted in as a capable ballhandler, providing a release valve for Boston’s core duo. He could run the offense in the absence of Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, lockdown most starting point guards, and chase rebounds and blocks.

Upon arrival in Boston, he joined a team starting to figure it out in January and only added to the Celtics’ newfound roll; after starting 32-25, the team would finish 19-6 and leap from sixth to second in the Eastern Conference.

2021-2022 Boston Celtics Stats Record Conf. Position ORtg DRtg TS% Before Deadline 32-25 (.561) 6th 111.6 106.8 56.1 After Deadline 19-6 (.760) 2nd 123.2 109.8 61.7 Playoffs 14-10 (.583) 1st* 111.7 107.9 57.4

The same leap occurred in all advanced metrics, where the Celtics recorded a near 12-point jump offensive rating and increased their net rating from +4.8 to +13.4. The source of this explosive offense came from massively improved true-shooting assist and turnover rates.

Their offense jumped from 60.3 AST% to 63.3 percent at the end of the season, then leaped to 66.7 percent across the entire postseason. Of all the teams in this cohort, the 2021-22 Boston Celtics easily have the most impressive numbers.

Of course, that model of the Celtics would not win the championship, falling to Earth in the playoffs and losing in the Finals to the wily and resurgent Warriors. But it’s quite clear that the Celtics found something in White, and it’s fair to say, outside of Tatum and Brown, he has been one of the most instrumental players to the recent success of the Celtics.

Circling the Wagons

The Mavs rose to the top floor after a terrific offseason

The Dallas Mavericks are not a new blueprint for the NBA. They are an iteration of a rare but exciting form of contender: the post-deadline hot streak. They have completed one of the greatest role reversals in NBA History, comparable to some fantastic teams.

And if there is one model the current Dallas Mavericks would like to replicate, it will probably be the 2022 iteration of their current finals opponent. The key will be how the Mavericks continue to add talent around Dončić in the seasons to come.

But that's putting the cart in front of the horse. No one outside of Dallas’ front office would have expected such an efficient reset of the roster by Nico Harrison. Nor could anyone, inside or outside that front office, have predicted the team was poised to make this deep of a run after stranding themselves in the draft lottery the year prior.

The statistics pointed to another year in the laboratory, taking a wait-and-see policy on what works before making moves in front of the trade deadline to raise the competitive floor of the team.

As it happened, the Dallas Mavericks didn’t just take the stairs one or two levels. They found the elevator.