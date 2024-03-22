Highlights Gafford's arrival injects much-welcomed interior punch; his activity and athleticism perfectly complement Dallas' playmakers.

His shot-blocking abilities and defensive instincts have the potential to bolster the Texan defense.

While a brutal force on both ends, defensive discipline will be crucial to his future outlook in Dallas.

The Dallas Mavericks have already gone through several roster overhauls since drafting Slovenian prodigy Luka Dončić six years ago. From a Latvian unicorn to small-ball lineups during their 2022 run to the Western Conference Finals, Dallas has experimented with various types of centers alongside Doncic.

The addition of explosive rim-runner Daniel Gafford adds optionality to the Texan roster; a much-needed element to entertain their lofty aspirations. The Mavericks are now 12-6 since trading for the sky-wrecking big man – and there remains clear room for growth.

The Nail and The Hammer

Gafford’s verticality complements Dallas’ stars perfectly

As Dallas rightfully centered its offense around Dončić’s pick-and-roll mastery, pairing him with dynamic lob threats has been a point of emphasis in their roster construction the past nine months. Dallas had badly missed the roaring punch and interior presence inherent to such profiles. In Gafford, the Texan franchise may have enrolled the NBA’s premiere lob target.

In less than 20 games since he first donned a Maverick uniform, Gafford has already connected with Dončić for 72 points, most of them coming from emphatic dunks. Gafford’s remarkable 7-foot-2 wingspan and absurd leaping abilities give the former Razorback a strikingly large catch radius on lob passes. The formula is quite simple; toss the ball up at the rim, and Gafford will hammer it down.

Playing with Dallas’ high-level playmakers has undeniably boosted Gafford’s productivity. However, it is equally important to acknowledge that the big man’s cognitive aptitudes are often what perfectly set up the Mavericks’ power-plays. Whether he is rolling hard to the rim or lurking around the dunker spot, Gafford constantly showcases an acute understanding of spacing and timing in his movements.

His recent streak of 34 consecutive field goals made without a miss, just two shy of Wilt’s record, not only highlighted the evident synergy between him and Dallas’ Slovenian savant, but also underscored his feel for the game in terms of how to set, slip, and time screens. He currently averages around six screen assists per game, good for the 96th percentile in the league.

Moreover, Gafford’s gravity as a roller draws defensive attention and frees up players on the perimeter, further unfolding Dallas’ drive-and-kick motions. The Mavs have yet to effectively capitalize on those openings, but the quality of those looks suggests that those shooting figures will soon go up. His rim-running profile also fits the upbeat tempo Dallas has been implementing this year.

Gafford Has Helped Shore Up the Mavs Defense

Gafford has been making up for Dallas’ perimeter woes on defense

The 2019 draftee also happens to be one of the league’s most underrated shot-blockers. Timely rotating from the weakside to set up his two-foot leap and swallow attempts at the rim, Dallas’ new starting center has constantly been erasing opposing advantages. He blocks 4.5 percent of all attempts since being a Maverick, which ranks third best amongst all centers in the league.

A defensive anchor with the requisite awareness to chalk off Dallas’ backcourt’s defensive limitations is exactly what they need to entertain any postseason hopes. Dallas currently allows 113.3 points per 100 possessions with Gafford on the floor, which would rank 8th in the league this season.

The small sample size in Dallas doesn’t convey any assumptions, but Gafford has statistically always been a tremendously impactful rim protector. Last season, opponents shot 10.1% worse than they were expected to when Gafford contested their shots at the rim – better than standout names like Rudy Gobert, Anthony Davis, and Myles Turner.

For him to reach his full defensive potential, Gafford will have to be more disciplined in his contests. He possesses great techniques and outstanding tools to work with, but he has a reckless tendency to try and contest everything. His fouling percentage of 5.3 percent ranks in the 14th percentiles at his position, and those foul troubles clearly limit his scalability as a starting center.

Gafford's Rebounding is a Worry

Gafford has been giving up as many second chances as he creates

Any assessment on Gafford’s game that doesn’t acknowledge his activity on the glass wouldn’t be complete. With his stout frame at 6-foot-10, lengthy arms and uncanny vertical pop, Gafford holds the ideal physique to dominate on the offensive glass.

Dallas’ new starting center constantly exhibits great timing on his initial jump and relishes elevating through contact. In around 300 possessions with Gafford on the floor, Dallas picks up 7.3 more offensive rebounds per 100 possessions — such a swing ranks in the 96th percentile at his position.

Given his contribution to the offensive glass, it's reasonable to assume that Gafford will enhance Dallas' chances by bolstering their performance in the possession battle. However, Gafford tends to allow as many second chances on defense as he creates on offense.

For several seasons now, the 25-year-old has been one of the worst defensive rebounding centers in the league. Gafford’s vulnerability lies in how easily he gets moved off his spot when turning his back and in his questionable spatial awareness. As over-committing is a plague, he tends to fly for contests when it isn’t always warranted, actively putting his team at risk when no one can slide in and tag his man.

Simply put, Daniel’s fundamentals in defensive rebounding leave much to be desired. The lack of solid rebounders seems to be a structural issue for Dallas this season, as they allow opponents to rebound 28.1 percent of their own misses – 5th worst in the league. To fulfill their intriguing potential, Daniel Gafford and the Mavs will have to find a solution to this pressing concern.

Less Is More for Gafford, Mavericks

Sobriety will be crucial for Gafford to fully unlock Dallas’ ceiling

Daniel Gafford is this blend of otherworldly athleticism, capable of making the hardwood bend under his feet when he powers up to catch a lob, and youthful electricity. His verticality makes Dallas’ playoff-certified offense even better, and it has the potential to make up for the team's most glaring defensive issues.

For Gafford and the Mavs, simplicity will be the ultimate sophistication. Attacking starts by securing the defensive rebound, and the league’s best rim protectors don’t aim to contest every shot; just those who warrant it.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats used here come from NBA.com, cleaningtheglass.com, dunksandthrees.com, basketball-reference.com, pbpstats.com bball-index.com.