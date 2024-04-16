Highlights The Dallas Mavericks clicked in the second half after impactful acquisitions, especially on defense.

The Dallas Mavericks will return to the NBA Playoffs this year after a disappointing start to Kyrie Irving's tenure with the team last season. In hindsight, the 2022–23 Mavericks wisely tanked the end of their season to not only strategize for a more competitive run the following year but also to retain their first-round draft pick who became value rookie big man Derrick Lively II.

While this year's edition of the Mavericks showed obvious improvements from the jump, evidenced by the team's hot 9-3 start, their identity was much of the same for the first half of the campaign. Dallas was often carried by the offensive heroics of Irving and MVP candidate, Luka Dončić while getting inconsistent contributions from most of the team's role players.

Through mid-January, the Mavericks' average play seemed to have the team poised for more of the same. Despite boasting the league's most explosive backcourt, Dallas' offensive firepower couldn't overcome the team's lack of consistency or defensive prowess. The Mavericks' most prized offseason addition, forward Grant Williams, did little to address either of these issues in his short tenure.

By this point, it was obvious that the franchise needed to remold itself around its stars, establish an inside presence on both sides of the ball, and add a versatile contributor who could provide more than Williams. With another disappointing campaign hanging in the balance in Dončić's sixth season, the Mavericks responded with possibly the greatest internal improvement of any team following the All-Star break.

Mavericks' Hot Second Half Looked Legitimate

Dallas posted an 18-9 record after the All-Star break

The Mavericks looked like a team destined for the Play-In Tournament at this season's mid-point, struggling yet again to surround the team's stars with valuable, consistent contributors that would turn them from a mediocre squad to a true postseason threat.

While Dallas made minimal improvements in the offseason, such as bringing Dante Exum back to the NBA and providing the team's playmakers with legitimate lob threats in Lively II and Derrick Jones Jr. All three of these players succeeded without needing the ball in their hands often, a necessity for playing alongside Irving and Dončić.

It became apparent, though, that the Williams signing was negatively affecting the Mavericks on and off the court. The 25-year-old struggled in a starting role, performing as one of the team's worst defenders despite garnering a reputation for being a defensive pest while with the Boston Celtics.

Dallas knew changes still needed to be made in order to avoid missing the postseason for a second straight year. As a result, an argument could be made that the turning point of Dallas' season came on February 8th - this year's trade deadline. The Mavericks had one of the busier days in the league, moving on from Williams and acquiring Charlotte Hornets' forward P.J. Washington to fill his role. Dallas also made a move for center Daniel Gafford, bringing more vertical athleticism to a roster mostly lacking in that department.

The Mavericks truly began to click after these acquisitions, even with Washington's shot not falling after switching teams. Gafford has been a revelation in his short stint so far in Dallas, as he shot an incredible 78 percent from the field and notably set the record for most consecutive field goals made in the play-by-play era with 29. A more experienced player with a bit more of an offensive repertoire than Lively II, Gafford proved to be a dream fit as Dallas' starting center.

The Mavericks' second-half showing that makes them a real playoff threat, however, is their newfound defensive identity. Washington and Gafford proved to be defensive stalwarts, while Exum and Jones Jr. lived up to their reputations as perimeter stoppers. Together, these first-year Mavericks were able to turn the team's defense from one of the worst units in the league to an above-average one.

Dallas Mavericks Team Defensive Statistics Category 2023-24 Season Post All-Star DRTG 115.4 113.4 Net Rating +2.2 +3.8 SPG 6.9 7.4 BPG 5.0 5.9

Cruising to 50 victories, a 12-win increase from last year, the Mavericks have proven that they not only have a potent offense led by two of the league's biggest stars, but also a defensive lineup capable of getting key stops. With a familiar postseason foe looming, Dallas will need to embrace their newfound balance in order to advance.

Third Time's the Charm for Dallas?

The Mavericks will face the Los Angeles Clippers for the third time in five seasons

In what will be the biggest postseason in their respective careers for numerous players involved, the Mavericks are again set to battle the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

While the Clippers have come away victorious from their last two meetings, the rest of the playoffs have not been smooth sailing for Los Angeles, whose roster also went through some retooling this summer. The franchise still has yet to reach its elusive first NBA Finals after making its first Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021.

Both of these team's recent playoff struggles have culminated in a third matchup, with both franchises featuring a roster more talented and cohesive than the ones from their last meeting. Already primed to be one of the league's most competitive playoff series as the 4 seed vs. 5 seed matchup, the Mavericks will have their best chance at defeating the Clippers, who notably have never faced the team with Irving in the playoffs.

All-Stars Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook are still without a championship, providing an intriguing angle to this series as they enter the twilight of their careers. Meanwhile, Dončić has achieved more in his six seasons than most players do in their careers, but the perennial MVP candidate is also chasing his first ring.

Career Accolades, Clippers vs. Mavericks Category George Harden Westbrook Dončić Seasons 14 15 16 6 All-Star 9 10 9 5 All-NBA 6 7 9 4 Top-5 MVP Finish (Won) 1 6 (1) 4 (1) 3

Dončić, alongside his improved scheme and supporting cast, has the unique opportunity to eliminate a lineup of future Hall-of-Famers while also progressing in a loaded Western Conference. The time is now for both of these franchises, but the Mavericks will have the best player in the series - and more importantly, now have a roster built to win.