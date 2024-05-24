Highlights Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving excel on both offense and defense in this season's playoff run.

The Dallas Mavericks strategy in Game 1 capitalized on Hassan to wear out Wolves' defenders.

Defensive matchups against the Wolves favor the Mavs due to their duo's versatility.

It wasn't long ago when critics in the media gave opinions about Luka Dončić sharing a backcourt with Kyrie Irving. There were plenty of doubters due to both players being ball-dominant, and it remained to be seen if the duo would be able to hold their own defensively.

The superstar duo has appeared to figure it all out for the most part, and the camaraderie and solidarity the Dallas Mavericks exemplify is the result of both Dončić and Irving being able to coexist and motivate their teammates.

The narrative has changed since this dynamic duo has had success in the playoffs, from saying that Dončić wouldn't be able to play with another star player to Irving not wanting to share the ball. Now, up 1-0 going into Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Mavericks are hoping that their 2 superstars can duplicate the performances that led them to a win in Game 1.

Dallas's Dynamic Duo Ascended Above Expectations

Dončić and Irving proved to be a challenge for opponents

Dončić was able to close out Game 1 for the Mavs, but Irving became the x-factor in the victory as he was able to set the tone offensively from the start of the game. He also showed heart and determination on the defensive end as well, which provided a huge boost to morale for his team.

The Mavericks shot an abysmal 24 percent from behind the arc and also lost the turnover battle, but the duo of Dončić and Irving kept the team afloat. Irving's leadership and experience as an NBA champion allowed him to execute the necessary plays that Dallas needed to help secure the win down the stretch. Dončić just followed Irving's lead from the 1st half and completely turned it up a notch in the 4th quarter.

Dončić's 4th Quarter Stats in Game 1 of WCF Points FG 3-Pt FG REB Steals 15 5-8 2-3 3 2

Mavericks' head coach Jason Kidd planned to have Irving attack early, and then handing the reigns over to Dončić to close worked out well. Irving was able to push the pace on offense for Dallas while the Timberwolves defenders exhausted themselves the entire game chasing him around. Once things began to settle down in the 4th quarter, Doncic was able to play his style more easily and was able to impose his will.

The fact that both Irving and Dončić haven't even really played close to their potential during the first 2 rounds of the playoffs says a lot about how well the rest of the team has been playing and how much the supporting cast truly embraces their roles as both stars lead in their unique way. Irving is the heart of the team, while Dončić excels at leading vocally and by example.

It also helps that Irving doesn't have to worry about carrying a heavy workload like he used to in past seasons. He can pick and choose whenever he wants to be an assassin, and he can take over a game whenever Dončić needs a breather.

Luka and Kyrie are Playing Defense

Regardless of the narrative, Dončić and Irving are making plays on defense

Kidd would be smart to implement the same strategy he used in Game 1 concerning how to defend Wolves guard Anthony Edwards. In this case, offense is the best defense, as Edwards appeared to be exhausted after the game from chasing Irving all night. If Edwards wants to continue to accept the challenge of guarding Irving again in Game 2, Kidd should allow Irving to attack and go right at him.

If the Mavericks can successfully set screens and get Dončić switched onto Edwards on a few possessions, it could also get him into foul trouble as well. The effort to try and guard Irving in Game 1 was a courageous one, but you can't spend a whole half trying to guard two of the best isolation scorers in the league and expect your best player on offense to carry the team.

Overall, the Wolves are a bad matchup against the Mavs, especially when both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are on the floor at the same time. Doncic has excelled against drop coverage since he entered the league and the Wolves use this defensive strategy the majority of the time.

Irving is a bad matchup for Gobert, who lacks the speed to handle the pick and roll. Drop coverage won't work against two elite ball handlers who have a knack for getting inside the paint. It may have worked against the Denver Nuggets in the 2nd round, but Irving isn't Jamal Murray who needs a lot of pick and rolls to get his shot off.

If he stays aggressive, it opens up the floor and allows him to get his teammates easy looks. They definitely can't play Dončić one-on-one without any help coming, no matter who is defending him. If the help comes, he just makes the right pass. If the help doesn't come on time, he is capable of scoring in multiple ways.