The Dallas Mavericks entered free agency with some key needs to address, from looking for a backup big man to adding guard depth. However, if there’s one area they could also add some more improvement, it’s their 3-point shooting.

Dallas was already one of the best 3-point shooting teams in 2022-23, ranking eighth in the NBA in long-distance bombs with a 37.1 percent shooting clip. They were also Top 3 in the NBA in shots made and attempted, so more often than not, they lived and died by the 3-point line.

With that said, the Mavs could never have enough shooting. Considering their style of play, they needed to make sure they have consistency when it comes to their shooting from beyond the arc. However, since shooters are highly desirable in the NBA, finding one for a cheap contract isn’t an easy thing to do.

Luckily for the Mavs, they got exactly that in Seth Curry.

Here’s why the Mavs are right to sign pursue Curry and three ways they can benefit from the deal.

3 Seth Curry’s lights-out shooting will be crucial for Mavericks

Seth Curry has the “Curry blood” running inside him, so it’s natural that he’s a sharpshooter like his big brother.

While Curry’s shooting numbers declined in 2022-23 amid his limited role and production, he still averaged 40.5 percent shooting from deep (making 1.5 shots out of 3.8 attempts). Put simply, he can make shots from beyond the arc whatever the situation is.

Seth has never averaged below 40 percent 3-point shooting. Furthermore, as Bleacher Report noted, only Joe Harris and Luke Kennard have shot better than him from 3-point land among all players who attempted at least 1000 triples since 2015-16. Yes, he even has a better shooting clip than Steph.

That kind of shooting consistency is exactly what the Mavericks need to maintain their current levels in that area.

2 Curry is an instant fit for the Mavericks despite his shortcomings

Now let’s talk about what Seth lacks. First and foremost, his playmaking leaves a lot to be desired. He’s more of an off-guard rather than a playmaking point guard who can dish it out to an open teammate.

His career average of 2.1 assists per game speaks volumes of how much he cannot be relied upon as a playmaker.

Then there’s his defense. He recorded a defensive rating of 117.5 in 2022-23, which is one of the worst in the NBA.

That might be a turn-off for some fans, especially since the Mavericks had one of the worst defensive ratings last season. They ranked 25th with a 116.1 defensive rating, only ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons, and Indiana Pacers.

The addition of Curry will surely have a negative impact on that.

However, Seth doesn’t really have to be a playmaker for the Mavs. They have Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving anyway, and the two superstars will likely have the ball in their hands most of the time.

Curry simply needs to be himself: a lights-out shooter. With Doncic and Irving expected to garner all the attention, Seth should have all the space in the world to make his shots.

Now that he's with Dallas, the 32-year-old will be able to come off the bench and provide a scoring boost in short bursts. With that, his lack of defense shouldn’t be a big issue.

1 Seth Curry’s cheap contract

Seth Curry #30 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against Davion Mitchell #15 of the Sacramento Kings.

The most important thing for the Mavs is that Curry’s contract isn't absurd. Curry made just $8.5 million last season with the Nets, and the team reportedly got him for the biannual exception worth just north of $4 million. That is definitely a major steal for the franchise!

With that said, Curry's arrival won’t hinder the Mavs when it comes to filling out the rest of the roster.

The Mavericks have several other areas that they need to improve. They could still use an extra wing defender after parting ways with Dorian Finney-Smith during last February's trade deadline. While they got Richaun Holmes and Dereck Lively II, another backup big who can grab boards and protect the rim will also be crucial for Dallas in their attempt to build a title contender around Kyrie and Luka.

Dallas saved a lot in the Seth Curry signing, and that makes his addition really perfect move for the Mavs.

When we combine all three factors together, Curry looks like an incredibly shrewd piece of business for Dallas Mavericks, and while the attention in the NBA is nearly always on its superstar names, sometimes its roster pieces like the 32-year-old who can make all the difference across a season.

The Mavs failed to make the playoffs last season but who knows - with Irving staying and Curry coming in, maybe they will be a genuine contender next season.