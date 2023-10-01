Highlights The Dallas Mavericks have had a rich history of producing great stars throughout their franchise, including Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic.

Former Mavericks players like Sam Perkins, Jason Kidd, Jason Terry, Steve Nash, Michael Finley, Derek Harper, Rolando Blackman, and Mark Aguirre have also made significant contributions to the team.

Luka Doncic, the only active player on the list, has already proven himself as a force to be reckoned with in the NBA and has the potential to surpass Nowitzki's achievements in the future.

Ever since the franchise was founded in 1980, the Dallas Mavericks have managed to produce great stars throughout the years. And while Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic come to mind at first when thinking about the Mavs, there are other names worthy of recognition as well.

With that being said, we take a look below at the Mavericks’ greatest players and why they deserve to be included on this list.

10 Sam Perkins

Drafted by the Mavericks using the fourth pick in the 1984 NBA Draft, Sam Perkins went on to play six seasons in Dallas. Right from the get-go, the 6-foot-9 forward made an impact by averaging 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 28.3 minutes per game during his rookie season.

Ultimately, Perkins would leave Dallas for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1990. But before he left, he would help the franchise reach the playoffs for five consecutive seasons with averages of 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. In the end, Perkins placed ninth in the Mavs’ leaders for total points scored (6,766) and third in rebounds (3,767).

9 Jason Kidd

Although most of his prime was spent playing for the Phoenix Suns and New Jersey Nets, Jason Kidd’s eight-season run in Dallas still makes him one of the franchise’s best players. Throughout that period, the 10-time All-Star posted averages of 10.5 points, 5.5 assists, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game.

Kidd came back to Dallas and played the highlight of his 21-year career in the league. During that time, the point guard helped Nowitzki overcome the LeBron James-led Miami Heat team to deliver the Mavs’ first-ever championship in franchise history. That run helped solidify Kidd’s place as one of the best to ever play for Dallas.

8 Jason Terry

While Kidd is the far better player than Jason Terry, the latter’s heart for Dallas outweighs the former’s contributions. In the eight seasons he played for the Mavericks from 2004 to 2012, Terry showed everyone how he grew into one of the franchise’s best players.

In that run, the 2008-09 Sixth Man of the Year winner averaged 16.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Also, he connected on 38% of his three-pointers during that stretch, giving his teammates sufficient space to operate inside the arc. And like Kidd and Nowitzki, Terry remains an essential part of the 2011 championship team, sealing his place in this list of Dallas greats.

7 Steve Nash

Before he made his mark as the Suns’ most important player in the 2000s, Steve Nash spent six seasons playing for the Mavericks. With averages of 14.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, he proved himself as a capable point guard when running the offense and a talented second option behind Nowitzki.

Nash signed with the Suns as a free agent in the summer of 2004, which started his legendary run with the franchise. The eight-time All-Star could have ranked higher on this list had he stayed in Dallas and won a ring or two with Nowitzki.

6 Michael Finley

Coming in at the sixth spot is Michael Finley, a 6-foot-7 forward who averaged 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game during his nine-season stint as a Maverick. Apart from his impressive game on both ends of the court, he was also named to two consecutive All-Star Games in 2000 and 2001, and led the whole league in minutes played in those seasons.

5 Derek Harper

In the 12 seasons Derek Harper played in Dallas, the 6-foot-4 guard managed to average 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. After everything was said and done, the two-time All-Defensive team player finished his career as the Mavericks’ all-time leader in assists (5,111) and placed fourth in total points scored (12,597).

4 Rolando Blackman

In his 11 seasons as a Maverick, Rolando Blackman showed NBA fans from 1981 to 1992 what it takes to be a four-time All-Star shooting guard. The 6-foot-6 star from Panama did just that by averaging 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. At the end of his stint in Dallas, Blackman would wound up as the franchise’s second-best scorer (16,643). He’s also sixth in assists (2,748) and second in minutes played (29,684).

3 Mark Aguirre

Although Blackman and Harper were great on their own, Mark Aguirre was simply the best among them when they all played together during the 1980s. In the eight seasons he played for Dallas, the three-time All-Star guard averaged 24.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Aguirre was later traded by the front office to the Detroit Pistons for Adrian Dantley and a draft pick, and he later on became a two-time NBA champion in 1989 and 1990.

2 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic holds the distinction of being the only active player to make it to this list of Dallas greats. Drafted in 2018 by the Atlanta Hawks and traded immediately to the Mavericks, the Slovenian All-Star has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with in today’s NBA.

In the 2022-23 season, Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Those numbers have shown that he can do it all for Dallas on both ends of the court. And the best thing about it is he still has years ahead of him in his NBA career to make it on top of this list.

Luka Doncic - NBA Career Statistics (2019-Present) Minutes Played 34.3 Points 27.6 Assists 8.0 Rebounds 8.6 Steals 1.1 Blocks 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

1 Dirk Nowitzki

Coming in at number one is none other than Dirk Nowitzki. In the 21 years he played for the Mavericks, the 14-time All-Star notched averages of 20.7 points on 38% shooting from deep, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. The German big man is also an NBA Champion, Finals MVP, a 12-time All-NBA player, and a regular season MVP in 2007.

But more than the accolades, the best thing about Nowitzki is how he stayed loyal to Dallas all throughout his career. Even through the lowest of times, the All-Star still managed to come out on top and lead the franchise to its first ring back in 2011.

While Nowitzki is the undisputed best player Dallas has seen, that could all change in the coming years if Doncic surpasses everything he has achieved. Be on the lookout for the Slovenian All-Star and the Mavs to know if this can be done sooner or later.

Read more: Ranking all 30 NBA teams' benches from worst to best