Kyrie Irving has L.A. Lakers star LeBron James on his wish list of potential teammates to join him at Dallas Mavericks, but there are too many complicating factors for this deal to actually materialize, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA news - Dallas Mavericks and LeBron James

With the potential for the duo to team up again for a potential championship run but with a move to the L.A. Lakers unlikely due to insufficient cap space, Irving has contacted the 4-time NBA champion in an attempt to bring him to Dallas, Texas.

The former Brooklyn Net was traded to the Mavericks in a mid-season trade in February with the team looking to sign Irving to a long-term extension after the assets they chose to give up for him. Finding a way to sign the 38-year-old may influence Irving’s decision to choose the Mavs instead of exploring free-agency this off-season, as he is reported to be team owner, Mark Cuban’s number one priority.

However, according to Bleacher Report, in order for the trio to be on the same roster next season, a lot of things would have to happen, including James either submitting a trade request or forcing a buyout from the Lakers, while both he and Irving would have to be willing to take sizeable pay cuts.

With all of these moves having to come into play, the prospect of the two players reuniting as LeBron enters the twilight of his career looks ever more unlikely.

What did Mark Medina say about the chances of LeBron James being in Dallas next season?

Despite the rumors circulating surrounding where the 4x NBA champion will be playing his basketball next season, if at all, Medina has claimed that there is little-to-no chance that a blockbuster move to the Mavericks would happen.

When speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the NBA journalist said: “I would say the chances of that happening is 0.0001%. I would put it at 0%.”

“In today's world and today's NBA, you always have to give some sliver of chance to the unexpected, but no, this is Kyrie’s Christmas list. When we grew up, we had things on our Christmas list that we often didn't get”.

LeBron James’ uncertain future

After threatening the possibility of retirement in his Lakers exit interview after the 4-0 sweep by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, it remains to be seen whether the 4x league MVP will even step on an NBA court again.

If the Ohio native does decide to play out the rest of his contract, he would be entering his 21st season.

As per StatMuse, James would be in joint-second on the seasons played leader board, only behind Vince Carter, who played in 22 NBA seasons throughout his career.

In that time he has solidified himself as one of the NBA’s greatest ever players, becoming the league’s leading scorer in history when he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points back in February – a record that only few have even come close to.

In 20 NBA seasons, King James has averaged a career 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists, earning 19 All-Star appearances.

If LeBron James does ultimately decide it’s time to hang up his sneakers for good, he is likely to be universally regarded as one of the top players to ever play the game, with him having the statistics and records behind him to rival Michael Jordan as being perhaps the greatest of all time.