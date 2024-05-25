Highlights Luka Dončić's game-winning triple-double secures a 2-0 Western Conference Finals series lead for the Mavericks.

Coach Jason Kidd relies on Dončić in clutch moments-- RudyGobert takes responsibility for late-game breakdown.

The Mavericks are in prime position for NBA Finals return--Kyrie Irving's experience adds value to postseason success.

Following his 33-point performance in the Dallas Mavericks' Game 1 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, Luka Dončić once again came up big in Game 2.

In Dallas' 109-108 victory against Minnesota, Dončić recorded a 32-point, 10-rebound, and 13-assist triple-double. Additionally, he shot 10-for-23 from the field and 5-for-11 from beyond the arc.

In addition to his impressive display on the stat sheet, Dončić hit a late game-winning three-point shot over the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, to help Dallas take a 2-0 lead in the series. Interestingly, this was his only field goal made in the fourth quarter.

After the win, head coach Jason Kidd kept it simple when talking about the team's gameplan late in the fourth quarter.

"The play was to get Luka the ball and let Luka do what Luka does..."

Additionally, Gobert said he believed he "let my team down" after giving up the game-winning shot.

“You switch on a pick and roll, on iso, and he hit a big-time shot. I let my team down on that last play.”

The two teams will meet again for Game 3 on Sunday, May 26 at 8 PM EST in Dallas. While the Mavericks look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead, the Timberwolves will hope to bounce back and steal a game on the road.

Irving Has Also Proved Invaluable to the Mavericks' Postseason Success

With a 2-0 lead in the series, Dallas is in the driver's seat to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

In large part due to the on-court performance of Dončić, the Mavericks are enjoying their best postseason run in years. However, his backcourt partner Kyrie Irving is also providing value on the court and with his experience.

Of all the players on the Mavericks, Irving and Markieff Morris, who has not logged a single minute in the playoffs, are the only ones with a championship ring. Recently, Irving spoke about using his championship experience and knowing the mentality needed to win a title in the NBA. Additionally, he cited Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards as a player who he feels makes him better due to his "no-fear mentality."

"I had the great opportunity to win a championship in my first five years, achieving things that many don’t," Irving explained. "I know what that takes, and you need to have a no-fear mentality, which is what Ant has. It just makes me better, and I’m appreciative that he can push me at this age, and I can also push and inspire him.”

All stats courtesy of NBA.com